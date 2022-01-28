Kelly Defina/Getty Images Entertainment

The investment thesis

As my wife and I are reviewing our accounts to prepare for an early retirement, an idea like V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) really sparked our interest.

First, a bit of background of our general strategy. Contrary to the popular advice of building "a" retirement portfolio or "the" perfect retirement portfolio, we suggest you ALWAYS build TWO portfolios at any stage of life. The issue with one portfolio is that, no matter how perfect it is, it is a big risk in itself. Always build 2 portfolios - one for the short-term (e.g., a visit to the ER next month) and one for the long-term (e.g., take care of things we are 90 years old and estate planning for kids and grandkids). Long-term and short-term risks are never the same and shouldn't be mixed up. Delineating these risks is diversification at a survival level.

Under this general background, VFC really sparked our interest as a candidate for the short-term portfolio. As you will see, first it generates an attractive and reliable current dividend income (the dividend yield is almost 3.0% as of this writing). Its dividends are among the safest - it is becoming a member of the elite dividend king club, with consecutive dividend increases for 49 years. Its stock price has been under pressure in the recent 1~2 years as seen below. And as a result, it is currently undervalued by about 15% based on our analysis.

However, you will see why we still cannot pull the trigger even after considering the above positives. And the remainder of this article details our concerns. You will see why we are concerned about its margin pressure and operation interruptions, and why we expect such pressures to continue in the next few years as the supply-chain disruptions persist.

Author and Seeking Alpha data.

VFC's profitability pressure

As detailed in our earlier writings, the key metric for profitability is the return on capital employed ("ROCE"), and management can drive ROCE by the following three knobs, profit margin ("PM"), asset turnover ratio ("ATR"), and leverage. ROCE is linked to these three knobs through the so-called DuPont relationship, as summarized in our earlier writings:

Through simple math, we can show that ROCE is just the product of these three things, i.e., ROCE = PM x ATR x leverage. Where PM here is defined as operating income divided by total revenue, ATR is defined as total revenue divided by total asset, and leverage is defined as total asset divided by total capital employed. Here I defined leverage as the ratio between total asset divided and total capital employed, instead of the total asset divided by share equity. The reason is that the original DuPont method is not applicable to many modern corporations where their share equity is very small or even negative. The new definition could be understood as effective leverage. It's leverage against the business' working capital (payables, receivables, and inventory), gross property, plant, equipment, et al. If these things represent the share equity in an accounting sense, then the effective leverage will be the same as the original definition. If not, then the effective leverage makes more sense to me. No matter what is the share equity in the accounting sense, a corporation always requires capital to make a profit.

VFC's profitability drivers

Based on the above discussions, the next three charts will show the three knobs for VFC over the past decade. As can be seen from the first chart, its profit margin has been under pressure for many years. Its long-term average has been about 13% - a very healthy margin on average. To put things under perspective, the profit margin for the overall economy fluctuates around 8% and rarely goes above 10%. Of course, this is an average across all business sectors. Nonetheless, as a rule of thumb, 10% is a very healthy profit margin and 20% is a very high margin. The problem with VFC is that while its long-term average is very healthy, its current profit margin is only 9.7%. It is more than 400 basis points below the long-term average and more than 200 basis points below the level at the beginning of the decade.

Many factors contributed to the margin pressure, ranging from the change in consumer taste, the ongoing shift toward direct-to-consumer sales, et al. looking forward, we do not see these factors going away and will be cautious monitoring VFC's efforts to stabilize and revive profit margin.

Author and Seeking Alpha data

VFC's operation pressure

The next chart shows the ATR driver. The ATR measures how efficiently a company uses its assets to generate revenue. The higher the ATR, the better the company is performing, since higher ratios imply that the company is generating more revenue per dollar of assets. As seen, VFC's ATR has been higher at the beginning of the decade, about 3.1x. However, the ATR gradually declined to the current level of 2.2. Not only a far cry from its peak value but also lower than the historical mean of 2.5.

Again, many factors contributed to the margin pressure also. The most important factor currently is the global supply-chain disruptions. The recent interruptions due to the new COVID-19 delta and Omicron variants have negatively impacted its supply chain in key sourcing countries like Vietnam (which is about 10% of the total sourcing mix). We remain wary of such supply-chain disruptions.

However, ATR is a knob that management can consistently tweak to suit its operations. And investors should be closely monitoring its operation environments and watch out for signs of operational efficiency improvement.

Author and Seeking Alpha data

Lastly, a piece of good news. The last chart shows the effective leverage. As seen, VFC's effective leverage has also been quite stable around an average of 1.2x over the past decade. The leverage fluctuated in a relatively narrow range and its leverage is at a historical low at this point - good signs of financial stewardship and well-managed balance sheet.

Author and Seeking Alpha data

Projected profitability and projected return

Now with the above understanding of the fundamental profit drivers, we make projections about future profitability and long-term returns. Once we multiple the above three charts together, we will get the following chart showing VFC's ROCE. And with no surprise, we see the decline of profitability by more than 54% in the past decade.

Author and Seeking Alpha data

Furthermore, now we understand the drivers of the profitability decline, we can make projections about its future profitability and potential returns based on business fundamentals. The following table summarizes the two profitability scenarios based on the above DuPont analysis.

Author and Seeking Alpha data.

The base case assumes the current margin and operation pressure continue, i.e., profit margin to maintain at the current level of 10% and the ATR around 2x. The projected ROCE will be 20% at the current leverage in this case. We will further assume it maintains its current reinvestment rate of 10%. In this base case, its expected return in the next few years will be about 6.7% CAGR, with 2% coming from its organic growth (10% reinvestment rate * 20% ROCE) and about 4.7% coming from its owners' earing yield at today's price.

The bull case assumes that its ROCE can return to 35%, near its historical average. This would require the business to improve its margin to 13% and also improve its ATR of 2.5. Both are feasible and possible. Then its ROCE would expand to 35% under its current leverage. Then under its current reinvestment rate of 10%, its expected return in the next few years will be about 8.2% CAGR. This time 3.5% will come from its organic growth (10% reinvestment rate * 35% ROCE) and about 4.7% coming from its owners' earning yield at today's price.

Risks

The main risks we see are the continued margin and operation pressure due to factors as aforementioned. More specifically, the business is being impacted by supply-chain interruptions. Its inventory is depleting faster than it can be replenished. Then challenging operating environment can persist in the near term as the new COVID-19 variant delta and Omicron prolong the pandemic in key sourcing countries. These factors can keep pressuring its asset turnover rates.

At the same time, the ongoing inflationary pressures are also the main risk. Such pressure has already been reflected in rising commodity prices and labor expenses. Such rising costs can further pressure its profit margins.

Conclusion and final thought

VFC is appealing as a candidate for retirement accounts seeking reliable current income. It also offers some price appreciation potential given its current undervaluation. However, after weighing the risks, we decided to stay on the sideline for several good reasons:

Its margin pressure and operation interruptions are expected to persist. Its profit margin is below the historical average by about 400 basis points, and its asset turnover rate has declined by about 30%. And looking forward, such pressure is likely to remain in the near term due to the pandemic and the inflationary environment.

Based on the understanding of the business fundamentals and its current valuation, its potential return in the next few years is projected to be limited in the mid-single-digit range (about 7%).

Key factors to monitor are the profit margin and ATR. And especially, ATR, unlike innovations or consumer taste, is a knob that management can consistently tweak to suit its operations. I am hopeful that VFC's management can take the initiative to improve its operational efficiency.

Marketplace Launch Coming Soon

If you enjoyed this, watch us for what's coming next! We are launching a Marketplace service in partnership with Envision Research in January. Mark your calendar. The first 25 annual subscribers will get a 30% lifetime discount off the best price. We will provide a suite of exclusive features (our best ideas, direct access to us for Q&A, model portfolios, etc.) to help you strike an optimal balance between short-term income and long-term aggressive growth.