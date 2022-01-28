BP: Switch From Growth To Value, 30% Return Opportunity

jewhyte/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

BP (NYSE:BP) is a British oil & gas major which has trailed the stock market recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic. Still down -17% from its January 2020 levels when measured on a price return basis, BP is currently undervalued in a rising interest rate inflationary environment where oil prices are making new highs and the company's earnings per share are set to exceed their pre-pandemic levels. On an EPS metric BP is set to make in 2022 significantly more than it did in 2018 or 2019 when its share price averaged around $40. Specifically, analysts covering BP see an EPS of above $4/share for 2022 versus $3.82/share in 2018 and $2.95/share in 2019. With interest rates rising companies are increasingly going to be valued on fundamentals and earnings, rather than the belief in a transformational growth story down the line. The switch from Growth to Value is here and not all value companies are created equal. BP represents a rare case where the fundamental picture has not been fully priced in due to the faulty message from management and the stock is due to catch-up. Even at an extremely conservative 9x P/E ratio the stock is set to trade above $38/share by year end based on earnings, which would net a savvy investor an annual return in excess of 30%. We believe a targeted Value strategy where an investor can quantify historic underpricing is the best way to take advantage of the historic rotation from Growth to Value. We assign BP a Buy rating and are targeting a price of $38/share by year end.

Performance

On a 3-year basis BP is closing in on recouping its drawdown on a total return basis (i.e. dividends factored in):

Oil Majors Performance 3-Year Seeking Alpha

We can see from the above graph that the COVID pandemic brought about a -50% drawdown in all oil majors stock prices, but the recovery has been uneven. While Chevron (CVX) was the leader in terms of price performance, it has recently been caught by Exxon (XOM) which has rallied significantly in the past few months. BP and Shell (RDS.A) represent the second cohort, which has not quite caught up, despite the increase in oil prices.

From a pure price perspective BP has not returned to its January 2020 levels:

BP Price Performance Jan 2020 - Present Seeking Alpha

Despite the V-shaped recovery in the overall stock market that we witnessed in 2020, oil majors were slower to catch-up, and especially BP which is caught in a transition to cleaner energy with a mixed message to investors. However, ultimately the company currently derives the bulk of its profits from oil, and oil prices have been on a tear. From a pure profitability and EPS metrics BP is back where it was in January 2020, while its price is not. We believe that the second part of the equation (i.e. stock price) is finally going to catch up to fundamentals this year.

Earnings Do Not Lie/Pro-forma EPS

BP is set to make $4.33/share in 2022 as per the analyst consensus:

BP EPS forecast FastGraphs

On an EPS metric BP is set to make in 2022 significantly more than it did in 2018 or 2019 when its share price averaged around $40. Specifically the 2022 EPS of above $4/share is significantly higher than $3.82/share in 2018 and $2.95/share in 2019, yet the share price is down more than -17% from its January 2020 level. With interest rates rising companies are increasingly going to be valued on fundamentals and earnings, rather than the belief in a transformational growth story down the line. BP represents a rare case where the fundamental picture has not been fully priced in and the stock is due to catch-up. Even at an extremely conservative 9x P/E ratio the stock is set to trade above $38/share by year end based on earnings. If you believe the market can also normalize its view of large oil companies from environment villains to an intermediate solution towards clean energy, then the P/E ratio can go even higher.

An interesting graph to analyze is the BP total return performance in the past year vs the S&P 500 (SPY) and the poster child for Growth, namely the ARKK fund (ARKK):

Total Return 1-Year Lookback Seeking Alpha

One can clearly identify the diverging paths of a pumped-up Growth asset in ARKK and an undervalued and trailing oil & gas major in BP. What is more surprising is the net outperformance in 2022 when BP is up almost +20% while the S&P 500 has lost nearly -9%:

2022 Performance Seeking Alpha

As an old adage goes, "The trend is your friend", and we believe 2022 is no different, with outperformance in underpriced value stocks versus the indices and against Growth stocks. Ultimately the story is one about rotation, and namely rotation into stocks with low P/E ratios that generate tangible cash now, rather than in 10 years.

Rosneft Risk

BP owns a 19.75% share of Rosneft. BP nominates two representatives to Rosneft's board of directors, namely the BP CEO Bernard Looney and former BP CEO Robert Dudley. Rosneft is a Russian integrated energy company headquartered in Moscow and the third largest Russian company as measured by revenue. Rosneft is also the largest refining company in the Russian Federation. The company's core activities include hydrocarbon prospecting and exploration, production of oil, gas and gas condensate, implementation of offshore field development projects, refining, sales of oil, gas and refined products.

Given the simmering potential conflict in Ukraine, investors might be rightfully so worried regarding the Rosneft risk applicable to BP's balance sheet and revenue. The general fear is that Rosneft's oil and gas exports would be banned, severely curtailing its profitability in the short term. The reality is different and much more nuanced. Europe is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and with prices already having hit multi-year highs and an accelerating inflation, cutting off Russian energy imports would be a self-inflicted shot in the foot, especially when retail consumers are grappling with paying their energy bills. The more palatable solution that is currently discussed is around cutting Russia out of Swift, the international payments system, limiting Russian banks' ability to convert currencies on the international markets and imposing export controls on advanced technologies used in aviation, semiconductors and other components. This solution would inflict a heavy long-term blow to the Russian economy, while at the same time protecting the European interests around energy imports and availability of a scarce resource at an acceptable economic price.

We believe that any potential Russia-Ukraine conflict will not affect the critical Russian energy supply to Europe and it would represent more of a political posturing around Russia's sphere of influence and its ability to dictate what NATO is able to do in its back yard. None of the parties in this game of war would stand to win anything from a protracted conflict.

Conclusion

BP is an oil major which has underperformed the COVID equities recovery until the past months. On a performance basis 2022 is showing a clear divergence between the fortunes of Growth companies such as ARKK and equities indices such as SPY versus targeted undervalued companies represented by BP (up almost +20% year to date). We do not believe BP's ~20% Rosneft ownership is a significant risk, and we expect the Ukraine potential conflict to mainly affect Russian banks and technology companies. BP is estimated to generate very robust EPS this year on the back of strong oil prices and is set to significantly outperform its earnings per share from 2018 and 2019 when the company was trading around $40/share. At a conservative 9x P/E ratio the stock is set to trade above $38/share by year end based on earnings. We believe a targeted Value strategy where an investor can quantify historic underpricing is the best way to take advantage of the historic rotation from Growth to Value. We assign BP a Buy rating and are targeting a price of $38/share by year end.