Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was a major renewable-energy ethanol corn refiner several years ago, trading under the name Pacific Ethanol until January 2021. Over the last 24 months the company has been restructuring to focus on less cyclical refined products like alcohol for uses in food, feed, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and sanitizers. It has sold off farm and ethanol assets to pay down debt dramatically and better position/fashion itself to compete with distilled alcohol makers such as MGP Ingredients (MGPI).

The best description of the business is taken from its 10-Q filing in November,

The Company had, as of September 30, 2021, a combined alcohol production capacity of 410 million gallons per year and produces, on an annualized basis, nearly 1.2 million tons of essential ingredients on a dry matter basis, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, and distillers grains and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet foods. In addition, the Company markets, on an annualized basis, over 250 million gallons combined of its own alcohol production and third-party production. On November 5, 2021, the Company closed the sale of its Stockton facility, reducing its alcohol production capacity by 60 million gallons of fuel-grade ethanol per year. The Company focuses on four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. Products for the Health, Home & Beauty market include specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants and cleaners. Products for the Food & Beverage markets include grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar as well as corn germ used for corn oils. Products for Essential Ingredients markets include yeast, corn gluten and distillers grains used in commercial animal feed and pet foods. Renewable Fuels includes fuel-grade ethanol and distillers corn oil used as a feedstock for renewable diesel fuel.

Strong Balance Sheet

While the company previously was saddled with debt and rarely earned a profit from operations, the transition to regular income generation may be complete this year. At the end of September, the company held $226 million in cash and current assets like inventory vs. just $178 million in total liabilities. Improvements to its liability setup are visible below. First, I have drawn a 36-month chart of net debt minus cash, total long-term debt, and trailing 12-month interest expense.

Second, a comparison is presented of total liabilities vs. assets, measured against peers/competitors in the U.S. grain processing sector with business models resembling Alto. This group includes Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), MGP Ingredients, REX American Resources (REX), Aemetis (AMTX), Gevo (GEVO), and Darling Ingredients (DAR). Balance sheet leverage has moved from one of the higher readings three years ago to the middle of the pack, with management suggesting more improvement is coming in 2022.

The good news regarding management paying more attention to leverage: EPS is projected by Wall Street analysts to outline one of the greatest jumps in the peer group between 2020 and 2024. Only Rex American is estimated to see a bigger swing, with its more cyclical ethanol business, measured from bust bottom to boom peak in margins and demand.

Cheap Valuation

Looking forward to the new company setup in 2022-23, and assuming EPS estimates prove correct, Alto is easily the cheapest stock to own in the group. Selling at a forward 1-year P/E of 6.6x, this name provides far more value for current shareholders, as margins and returns grow. Suggesting to shareholders that stronger results are coming in 2022, the company just upgraded its gross margin forecast by+50% for all of 2021, meaning margins for the yet to be reported Q4 period were quite robust.

If results meet analyst expectations, the forward 1-year PEG number for Alto Ingredients is insanely low. Ratios below 1.0x are often considered an opportune level to buy shares long term.

In addition, the price to trailing sales valuation is far lower than peers, highlighting the potential for a deep bargain situation for new investors.

Price to book value and tangible BV are equally inexpensive vs. competitors and peers. Below is a graph of the net accounting asset valuation backing up each share. It's getting very hard to find a stock with few net liabilities and honest cash flow generation trading close to book value.

Technical Trading Breakout Soon?

The most interesting part of the bullish Alto story is the chance to put in a stop-buy order at a specific price to increase the odds of investment success. The stock has been meandering lower the past year, waiting for the restructuring effort to bear concrete proof of sustainable earnings. Part of this decline is related to its pandemic spike in demand for alcohol added to hand sanitizers. This extra demand has faded. So, investor/analyst attention has shifted to guestimating how much repeatable business remains from its alcohol processing, and to what degree its converted and conservative balance sheet inflates income numbers.

While most of my momentum indicators sorted daily or weekly are not screaming to load up on Alto just yet, things could change quickly.

The charts below highlight the early warning buy signal that will be triggered once $5.75 is broken to the upside for price. I am drawing the green trendlines through previous high trades, with the October $11.20 peak as the starting point. Past breakout occurrences have generated smart price points to begin a long position. The first chart uses an arithmetic price scale, while the second uses a log scale. The latest green trendlines run between $5.50 and $5.60 as of this writing. A move above $5.75 would clear all the moving averages and down trending overhead supply ideas on both charts.

This time around, an upturn above $5.75 may coincide with a real turnaround in price, with actual GAAP operating income supporting a long-term price gain back to $10 a share in 2022-23.

Final Thoughts

Kingdom Capital on Seeking Alpha put out a solid piece in July on all the positive changes occurring at Alto, with running updates in the comment section. If you want more information on all the ups and downs in the operating business, this article makes an excellent start.

The short interest position is nearly the highest vs. peers. Basically, short selling bears are in a "show me the money" mood, after years of operating losses at Alto Ingredients. If the script flips rapidly into earnings beats, the shorts will begin to cover and provide a fresh wave of buying volume each day. The existence of a high short interest has me modeling oversized price gains, once all the bull arguments fall into place.

Another investment angle - the company is surely a takeover candidate for a larger player like MGP Ingredients or ADM, if a profitable operating future is at hand. I can see the organization's assets fitting in nicely with a number of major food processors or refiners.

What could go wrong? If management cannot execute its new business vision, keep a lid on commodity input costs through hedging, and maintain wages near current levels, the bullish story may not materialize. Another risk is the stock market generally is overdue for a rotten year in 2022, which would be a huge headwind for big gains in Alto. The weaker price trend in the U.S. equity market during January is one reason the stock has not broken out to the upside already, in my opinion.

Because of this specific risk of lower Wall Street pricing overall in early 2022, I think it prudent to wait for a price breakout above $5.75 (declining over time along an extended trendline) to confirm the bullish Alto story is becoming reality. Whether from rising interest rates (tighter liquidity in the financial/banking system) or excessive exposure by most investors (looking at total holdings vs. GDP or net personal assets, or record margin debt on securities, for examples), greater rates of liquidation daily in the stock market would be a serious headwind for all related investments.

I am modeling potential upside reward above $10 (15x EPS estimates) in 18-24 months, vs. potential downside risk to $4 (slightly below tangible book value) in a recession or prolonged bear market on Wall Street. I own a very, very small opening position, and will consider adding to the stake as $5.75 approaches.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.