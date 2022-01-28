Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The airline stocks are trading at yearly lows despite signs the sector is headed to a fabulous 2022 following an initial slow start to the year. Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) appears finally set to benefit from international travel returning to the islands after a period of very strict quarantine policies in Hawaii. My investment thesis is very Bullish on the airline trading near the COVID-19 lows.

Bucket List

Hawaiian Holdings just reported a quarter where capacity was only 81% of 2019 levels with revenues down 30% to just $495 million. The airline isn't benefiting from the high value international service where volumes remain at levels below 20% of 2019 levels, but Hawaiian Holdings forecasts a return to 2019 levels this year.

Source: Hawaiian Holdings Dec. '21 presentation

Despite the higher domestic travel, Hawaiian Holdings can't overcome the loss of most of the international business for a destination location like Hawaii. On the Q4'21 earnings call, CEO Peter Ingram was clear the return of international travel is just a matter of time:

For international, what continues to limit us are governmental policies regarding travel across borders. The response to the rapidly transmissible Omicron variant has likely delayed relief in this regard by a couple of months... We are preparing for an increase in international during the second quarter of the year and a more comprehensive operation in the summer and beyond.

As with the other airlines, Hawaiian Holdings has seen an impact to travel volumes and bookings during January and February, as the Omicron variant slows demand during the Winter months. The airline only forecasts a Q1'22 international schedule at 25% of the 2019 capacity, but the company forecasts a sharp rise in the summer months, somewhat dependent on the removal of travel restrictions from Japan.

Based on survey of 12,000 travelers by Expedia (EXPE) and other research by Abercrombie & Kent, the travel industry could even see a higher level of "bucket list" trips in 2022 and 2023 as people look to getaway after two years of being trapped at home. Such demand would provide more upside to estimates for Hawaiian Holdings considering locations like Maui would be one of those epic locations to visit outside of basic trips to the beach in California or Florida.

Beaten Down Stock

Despite Hawaiian Airlines being on the verge of returning to strong profits over the Summer months, the stock is down to levels only seen during the COVID-19 lows. Hawaiian had rallied over $31 last summer providing nearly 100% upside this year to match those prior levels when the recovery seems all but certain now.

On the earnings call, the company confirmed that holiday traffic led to a profit during December. The inevitable recovery will lead to some sharp EPS gains in 2023 and 2024.

Any EPS in the range of $2 to $3 by next year will lead to substantially higher stock prices by year end. Back in 2019, Hawaiian Holdings produced an EPS of $4.71 with an average of 47.5 million shares outstanding and net debt of lease obligations of just $145 million. The share count had dipped lower early in 2020 due to share buybacks.

The airline only has a share count of 51.2 million shares now and net debt is a similar $200 million despite the total debt level being up at $1.9 billion. The airline is absorbing far higher interest expenses now in the $26 million quarterly range due to holding the high debt balance for liquidity purposes. Over time, Hawaiian Holdings will utilize strong cash flows and existing cash balances to cut the debt levels.

Unlike some of the other airlines, Hawaiian hasn't seen a major impact to share counts and net debt levels from where the airline ended in 2019. Investors should expect a full recovery in earnings by 2023 allowing the airline to generate similar levels of profits next year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Hawaiian Holdings is an exceptionally cheap stock now trading at $16 just as the airline is set to return to substantial profits. With travelers looking for epic trips this Summer, this airline stock is set to beat estimates and a return to the 2021 highs appears to be a very real possibility.