eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: With Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) having significantly grown direct-to-consumer sales, as well as showing prudent inventory management throughout the pandemic, I anticipate that the stock is likely to see further earnings growth going forward.

In a previous article back in September, I made the argument that Duluth Holdings seems to be fairly valued at a price of $4.

My argument was based on the assumption that the company would see earnings growth of between 10% and 20% per year for the next five years.

Since September, we can see that the stock has traded in more or less a stationary manner.

With that being said, growth in the stock has outpaced that of the S&P 500 over the period in question.

Source: investing.com

The purpose of this article is to determine whether Duluth Holdings could continue to see a significant boost in consumer demand after the revival of demand in 2021, and determine whether the previously estimated 10% to 20% earnings growth per year remains sustainable.

Recent Performance and Inventory Management

Net sales growth has continued to remain strong, with growth in the most recent quarter up by 7.2% as compared to the same period last year and holiday sales growth up by 6.4% as compared to the 2020 holiday period.

One key aspect that I would like to explore is Duluth Holdings' inventory management going forward as sales start to rebound. One challenge faced by companies in the apparel industry is ensuring sufficient inventory to meet demand, while also ensuring that costs do not rise excessively due to excess inventory.

To investigate this further, I decided to gather quarterly data on net sales and inventory levels for Duluth Holdings from Q1 2016 to Q3 2021.

By calculating inventory over net sales for each quarter, an average ratio of 1.005 and a standard deviation of 0.374 were obtained for the full period.

Using these parameters, a Monte Carlo simulation was used to generate 1,000 simulations of inventory to net sales.

Monte Carlo Simulation: Author's Calculations - inventory and net sales figures sourced from historical quarterly reports for Duluth Holdings

Of the 1,000 simulations generated, less than 15% of those simulations yielded an inventory to net sales ratio of lower than 0.5 or greater than 1.5. In this regard, an average ratio close to 1 is ideal as it indicates that Duluth Holdings is keeping enough inventory on hand to meet sales demand, while at the same time ensuring that the company does not incur costs from excess inventory.

Looking Forward

Historically, we have seen net sales growth in Q4 as being significantly higher than average due to holiday sales. For instance, while 2019 sales from Q1-Q3 came in within a range of $114-122 million, Q4 sales for the same year were up sharply to $255 million.

In this regard, we could see a significant boost in the stock for Q4 if net sales show impressive growth once again. Of course, this also comes with the risk of seeing a decline in the stock should Q4 sales come in below that of previous years. For instance, net sales came in at $255 million for Q4 2020, and investors will likely expect to see similar performance in the upcoming quarter.

With that being said, holiday sales performance has been quite encouraging, with $224.3 million of net sales recorded for the 2021 holiday period as compared to $210.9 million of net sales for the previous year. Taking this into account, I am cautiously optimistic that Q4 2021 sales could be in a good position to surpass those of the previous year.

Additionally, what is particularly encouraging is that the company has managed to significantly grow direct to consumer sales since 2019. For instance, direct to consumer net sales are up by 38.4% percent since 2019 to $82.5 million, whereas retail sales are up by 22.3 percent to $60.1 million. This indicates that Duluth Holdings is succeeding in creating brand loyalty by virtue of the fact that customers are buying from the company directly. Should this trend continue, then I anticipate that earnings growth will continue to remain vibrant.

Conclusion

To conclude, Duluth Holdings has remained resilient travels the pandemic and has continued to grow net sales and increase direct to customer sales specifically. In addition, the company has shown a good job at controlling its cost base and managing its inventory levels adequately to meet demand. For these reasons, I take the view that my prior estimate of 10 to 20% earnings growth per year remains plausible.

While I had previously argued that the stock seems to be fairly valued given this growth trajectory, there could still be a possibility of further upside in the stock if we see direct-to-consumer sales continue to grow vibrantly and push overall earnings higher. Indeed, should 2021 earnings (diluted) rebound to or exceed the $0.59 level as reported in February 2020, then this could be a significant indicator of further upside ahead.