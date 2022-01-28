franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

From Thursday into Monday afternoon, equities went into a sharp correction. A reason for the carnage was a "gamma squeeze." About $3.1 trillion total of notional of option contracts expired on Friday and that became a downward force on the S&P 500. The market traded from 4650 to below 4400 without any resistance because the "gamma" of S&P puts exploded, forcing traders to sell the underlying index and close out short put positions (Figure 1 for the gamma jump in S&P puts).

In February 2020, a similar, sudden downward spiral gripped the S&P. A lesson from the 2020 episode is that as the market trades through put option strikes, it pushes short maturity puts in the money that dealers must hedge by selling the underlying index, pushing the market lower. In turn, more hedging is required until the short put position is flushed out. By some estimates the short put positions may be been cleared on Friday, leaving the market 'ripe' for a moderate bounce.

Figure 1: Gamma squeeze S&P Puts

Gamma S&P Puts Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

The S&P and Nasdaq bullish reversal on Monday was driven by massive put option volumes that set a record. Investors are concerned that high put volumes leave large institutional option dealers "short gamma" which will exacerbate intra-day swings. But the reality is there is a lot of put option selling as implied volatility spikes.

There are four bullish volatility signs building as the market correction continues.

The CBOE Put writing index ("PUT") made a significant bounce while the short interest in the SPDR ETF SPY declined (Figure 2). High volatility offers fresh opportunities to sell put options.

Figure 2: PUT Index and SPY short interest

PUT CBOE

The short interest for the 5 major FAANG stocks is at a 3-year low, while implied put option volatility has sharply risen (Figure 3). Typically, the risk-reward for selling volatility is generous in a volatility spike with a low short base in the underlying.

Figure 3: FAANG volatility and short interest

FAANG Put Nasdaq

The VIX futures curve is inverted but it is the same as in the fall of 2020, which was followed by a material decline in volatility (Figure 4). The roll down on the VIX futures indicates that volatility can settle out in the low 20s for the VIX. The spread between the spot VIX and February VIX futures is 3.25 points, the widest in a year. In the event the market stabilizes, there is significant roll down from spot to first futures (Feb contract).

Figure 4: The VIX curve 2022 and 2020

VIX curve CME

Options trading in the VIX saw several spread trades the last three trading sessions. The call spread of VIX 60 and 70 strikes traded over 75K in volume as a tail hedge against market volatility returning to March 2020 levels. There was, however, a put spread trading for the VIX 18 and 20 strikes for Feb expiry. It is "tail hedge" for market volatility to return to pre-holiday lows of complacency. The tails of the volatility distribution are priced at different premiums, with market in favor of pricing lower than higher future volatility (Figure 5).

Figure 5: VIX call and put spreads

VIX spreads CME, Bloomberg

VIX futures open interest for short-dated contracts has sharply risen to longer-dated contracts. The cost of protecting against volatility is at the top 3 percentile going back to 2009 compared to the cost of longer-term volatility.

The sentiment has turned decisively bearish as the market is working out how volatility brings down inflation. The Fed sees ample room to raise rates and does not view volatility as a stability concern, but as a strong sign the market is understanding where Fed policy is going.

It is "logical" that the VIX is trading several points above the S&P implied put volatility 3-months from today. Yet, the gap between VIX and S&P volatility is at the highest of 96.5% of observations after the financial crisis. Excess demand for volatility protection can drive sentiment to overly bearish, creating value opportunity when the volatility price spikes.

Since Monday, major indices are off the bottom with marginal gains and volatility for the VXN, VIX and RVX easing. Volatility is to level off as Fed policy, Ukraine and earnings are digested.