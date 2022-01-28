jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While I will briefly talk about the earning release, this article will focus on the valuation of each business of AT&T (NYSE:T). Understanding the uncertainty surrounding managements' delay announcing whether WarnerMedia will be split-off or spin-off, I think it is important to know the value of each separate entity. This will be useful information in the case AT&T goes for the split-off option.

FY21 Results

On Wednesday, AT&T posted mixed results for FY21. Mobility still showed a nice pace in subscriber growth. That growth was driven by more frequent and deeper promotions. This compressed EBITDA margin from 42.0% in FY20 to 40.2%. The same dynamics were witnessed in the fiber business where subscribers grew at the expense of margin compression (-60bps in the Business segment and -230bps in the Consumer segment). HBO Max subscribers grew 21.8% to 73.8M subscribers outpacing the 17.0% revenue growth suggesting lower revenue per subscriber. Also, HBO Max EBITDA margin compressed to 22.2% driven by more investment.

Split-off or Spin-off, That is the Question

The main topic, and the reason for the 8% decline in the stock price, is the uncertainty regarding WarnerMedia. Will it be a spin-off or a split-off? While retail investors prefer a spin-off, institutional investors prefer a split-off as it may be a good opportunity to reduce the share count (currently at 7.1B shares). I believe that the pressure from institutional investors on the board is making the boards' decision tougher as they know the split-off option will not be well received by retail investors.

I believe that it is a 60/40 in favor of the split-off. However, I think the board is taking its time in announcing the decision as it is analyzing the potential discount in the share price.

Sum of Parts

I tried to value AT&T based on a sum of parts. Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding WarnerMedia, I attempted to value each piece separately to understand the value within AT&T.

Mobility

The Mobility business is the most important business for AT&T and it is where their core competency lies. The business has grown from 71.1B USD in revenues in 2017 to 78.2B USD in 2021 with an EBITDA margin in the low 40s. I estimate that AT&T has enjoyed an ROIC twice its cost of capital (11% vs 5.5%) in this business. However, the large investment in the C-Band auction will dilute future returns (~150bps) as I don't think the companies will be able to translate that investment into higher ARPU. Verizon (VZ) spent the most in this auction (53B USD) followed by AT&T (28B USD) and T-Mobile (TMUS) (11B USD).

I value AT&T's Mobility segment at 303.6B USD. This is based on a 2022 EBITDA of 33.7B USD and a multiple of 9.0x for the business unit. Note that 9.0x is much higher than AT&T's historical average of 7.8x and T-Mobile's 8.3x. That is because I am excluding the corporate expenses and deducting them at the end.

Business Wireline

I think that AT&T has a competitive advantage in this segment. There aren't many players with the scale to serve national businesses and are able to satisfy the complex needs of those clients. In 2021, revenues and EBITDA for this segment were 23.9B USD and 9.2B USD respectively. As the margin of this business is a bit lower than the Mobility segment (~200bps) and the capex requirements are slightly higher (~100bps), the EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than the Mobility segment at 8.0x. Assuming 2022 revenues and EBITDA of 23.5B USD and 8.7B USD respectively, the value of this segment is 69.5B USD.

Consumer Wireline

This business generated 12.5B USD in revenues and 4.1B USD in EBITDA in 2021. This business has experienced margin compression and I expect this to continue in the foreseeable future. In this segment, AT&T is competing with cable companies such as Comcast (CMCSA) that have a superior network in most of the areas AT&T and Comcast are present.

As a response, AT&T is renewing its network with fiber, however, that will take time and demands more capex. The lower margin and higher capex translate to a lower than the Mobility segment EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.6x. For 2022, I expect revenues and EBITDA to be 12.3 B USD and 3.9B USD respectively implying a value of 26.1B USD for this segment.

WarnerMedia

Instead of valuing WarnerMedia, valuing the 71% stake in the new entity would make more sense. While the Financial Times values the new media company at 150B USD, I value the business at 126B USD (89.4B USD for AT&T shareholders) as I expect a fierce war between Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS) and this new media company. This valuation is based on 14.0B EBITDA and a 9.0x multiple.

Mexico

AT&T has a small operation in Mexico and revenues have been stagnant since 2017 at around 2.8B USD. In 2021, for the first time, this segment printed a positive EBITDA margin of 7.2%. In 4Q20, AT&T had 15% of the Mexican market against 64% of America Movil (AMX) making it very hard to compete.

I wouldn't be surprised if AT&T sales this segment. One potential buyer could be WOM, the Norwegian company that bought Nextel infrastructure in Chile and grew the business from zero into having 22.6% of the market. Last year, they entered Colombia hoping to implement the same strategy.

I think 4.1x would be a fair multiple for a low margin, no moat and Mexican domiciled business. Assuming a 2022 EBITDA of 110M USD, this unit could be sold for 450M USD.

Putting All Together

Besides the five segments valued above, I incorporated the corporate expenses, net debt and minority stake to come to a value per share of $32. Including the 43B USD that AT&T would receive from the WarnerMedia deal, the value per share could go to $38.

Conclusion

I think reversing the strategy of three years ago and focusing back on its core competencies is the right way to go. AT&T needs to focus on extending its fiber network to compete with the cable companies and expand 5G coverage as fast as possible. The probability of success increases once they focus on the telecom business and are not distracted by the media business. The uncertainty regarding the spin/split question of WarnerMedia will add volatility to the stock. However, that will may create interesting entry points to build a position.