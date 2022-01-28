Terroa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I think Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is finally in a position to offer more acceptable returns to shareholders in the coming years, though its business mix of Investment Banking and Asset management, which combined accounted for about 45% of Q4 2021 revenues, makes it somewhat of an outlier when it comes to banks benefitting from rising rates. Nevertheless, the tangible book discount is north of 50%, or even 55% if you adjust the 24.73 EUR/share tangible book to about 26.15 EUR/share, accounting for the market capitalization of 79.5%-owned DWS. Even if Deutsche Bank comes short of its 8% 2022 RoTE target the current valuation offers rerating potential, though at a much slower pace given the lackluster market conditions experienced by the overall market.

Operational Overview

Q4 2021 RoTE of 1.1% was marked by a number of one-offs, including 456M EUR of transformation charges, offset by a 274M EUR deferred tax benefit. Overall though 97% of transformation charges are already in the books, leaving just 200M EUR to be booked in 2022. Looking back at the depressed 2019 results Deutsche Bank has clearly made progress:

DB KPIs 2019-2021 Deutsche Bank Q4 Analyst Presentation

While the 2022 RoTE target of 8% seems at the top of what is currently achievable, a RoTE in the 6-8% range seems within reach, absent major credit events or litigation provisions.

With regards to costs, CFO James Von Moltke made the following disclosures on the conference call:

We aim to reduce costs by around €450 million quarter-on- quarter. The reductions are expected to result from run rate effects and the absence of one-off impacts in the following three categories, all of which contribute roughly equally. The first category is the run rate benefit of headcount reductions in late 2021, with the full impact visible in the first quarter, as well as a normalized variable compensation accrual and the absence of one-offs. Then, we will have run rate reductions from the completion of IT, control, and remediation projects. And finally, the last category relates to savings in real estate, staff related non-compensation and various other non-compensation costs. Keep in mind that the bank levies are booked in the first quarter, which we currently estimate at around €600 million Source: Deutsche Bank Q4 2021 Analyst Call Transcript

Taking the 4.88B EUR of costs (excluding transformation charges) booked in Q4 2021, we see that the targeted costs reduction is around 9.2% which should help Deutsche Bank reach its 70% cost-income ratio target.

Cost of risk came in at 22 bps in Q4, close to the 20 bps average that is outlined in the 2022 outlook; however as rates rise cost of risk will likely continue to increase, as some companies kept afloat by low rates experience difficulties.

Capital Position

With regards to capital, CET1 came in at 13.2%; again CFO James Von Moltke made the following disclosures on the conference call:

CET1 capital now includes a deduction for common share dividends of €689 million for the full year, meaning that the distribution plans we announced yesterday will be neutral to the capital ratio by the second quarter. For 2022, we expect to keep a CET1 ratio around 13% and in any case above our target of 12.5%. That said, we expect our CET1 ratio to decline in the first quarter of this year with some variability during the year, for example from pending regulatory decisions on RWA models. We expect to finish the year with a CET1 ratio of 13% or higher. Source: Deutsche Bank Q4 2021 Analyst Call Transcript

It is important to note that recently the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) increased the countercyclical buffer to 0.75% by February 1, 2023 from 0% currently. Hence I estimate the MDA (Maximum Distributable Amount) buffer will shrink from the current circa 278 bps to around 200 bps next year, limiting the potential for shareholder distributions. Whether the 12.5% CET1 target needs to be updated in light of these regulatory developments remains to be seen. The issue was discussed on the conference call and CFO James Von Moltke made the following comments:

So first of all, the countercyclical buffer as it's been proposed now has been incorporated into our plans. We'd made assumptions about that prior to the announcement and in the fullness of time, we're - we were kind of accurate, I think, in our assumption. So, it doesn't really change our capital path at the margin a little bit on timing, but not a material change to our capital planning. Within that, of course, the mortgage, call it, surcharge is something that we're going to have to digest and potentially take action on. To begin with, I think it's important that the banking system essentially reflect the higher required capitalization in its pricing. Source: Deutsche Bank Q4 2021 Analyst Call Transcript

In any case it is something to keep an eye on as I think the regulator is spot on in raising the alarm on real estate risks. For example, Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF) used a 5% net initial yield discount rate in its 2013 annual report, the year before the ECB went for negative rates. Compare that with the H1 2021 report in which the net initial discount rate is 2.7%. Clearly the valuation assumptions have gotten more aggressive in recent years. You can read more in my Vonovia article from last year.

Going back to Deutsche Bank, the 0.75% countercyclical buffer is quite significant, and I estimate it may tie up about 2.64B EUR of capital, or about half the 5B EUR earmarked for distributions in the years ahead. Nevertheless, this is still capital which is on the books and will generate profits for all stakeholders. Also the exact impact is uncertain as the annual report is not out yet, and the changes only take effect next year.

2022 Outlook

Turning to the revenue outlook, CEO Christian Sewing made the following 2022 forecast:

And you bear in mind, the kind of material changes in interest rates that James just laid out, but also did in this prepared remarks, we clearly, as a management see a revenue forecast for 2022 in the range of €25.5 billion to even €26 billion.

Source: Deutsche Bank Q4 2021 Analyst Call Transcript

Obviously the 25.5B EUR lower range is above the 25.4B EUR achieved in 2021, which came with record capital markets activity which boosted both the investment bank and asset management. This is offset by 2022 tailwinds in the Private & Corporate Bank, such as full year impact from deposit repricing and limited impact from the BGH ruling (86% of customer accounts affected have the necessary agreements in place as of the end of 2021). All in all, the outlook looks achievable if there are no major issues during the year.

I also think there is potential for an additional H2 2022 buyback, in addition to the 300M EUR announced for H1 2021 (which should boost tangible book value by about 0.15EUR/share). However we would have to wait for the H1 2022 results to find out.

The Capital Release Unit

The Capital Release Unit (CRU) had 28B EUR of Risk-weighted assets (RWA) as of Q4 2021, consuming around 3.7B EUR of capital at the current 13.2% CET1 ratio:

CRU As of Q4 2021 Deutsche Bank Q4 Analyst Presentation

Operational risk RWA at around 70% continue to amount to an outsized amount of total CRU RWA, or 32% of Deutsche Bank's total operational risk RWA, despite the CRU only accounting for 8% of total RWA:

Leverage Exposure and RWA, Q4 2021 Deutsche Bank Q4 Analyst Presentation

Obviously in the years ahead the gap should narrow, bringing relief on the capital front. The issue was also briefly discussed on the conference call by CEO Christian Sewing:

I think, on Operational Risk RWA look, we've surprised ourselves. I have to say to the upside over the past several years, it was a feature of our capital plan back in 2019 and as you've, you've seen in our numbers, including the CRU, we've outperformed that. We continue to work on opportunities in Op Risk RWA; we have to do the analysis, understand the advanced models' approach and then get regulatory approval. So, is there still potentially a little bit to come in the CRU? Yes, perhaps, but also the opportunities begin to run out. And you get to a, just a model-driven. In other words, incidences either coming into or being removed from the model until we move to the new Basel III approach, which happens in 2025. Source: Deutsche Bank Q4 2021 Analyst Call Transcript

DWS

DWS had a record 2021, with net flows of 15B EUR and favorable market conditions bringing assets under management to a record 928B EUR:

DWS 2021 Performance Snapshot DWS 2021 Performance Snapshot

DWS's share price remains under pressure despite the record results, which is somewhat understandable given that the results included a significant Multi Asset performance fee of 89M EUR which can be considered as exceptional. Overall, DB's 79.5% stake is worth around 5.68B EUR. Interestingly, DWS is now trading slightly below its book value of 7.445B EUR, starting to discount the 3.652B EUR of intangibles it carries on its books. Nevertheless, adjusting Deutsche Bank's tangible book value of 24.73 EUR/share to account for the market price of DWS brings the tangible book value of Deutsche Bank to about 26.15 EUR/share.

Investor Takeaway

All in all, operational performance is clearly moving in the right direction. What's more, management has levers to pull which can improve performance going into 2023 and beyond. However, choppy market conditions, strong year-to-date performance and a business mix less suited than pure commercial banks to rising rates call for a more cautious approach to the rerating story going forward. Personally, I will continue to roll my covered calls & cash secured puts with an upward bias.

Thank you for reading.