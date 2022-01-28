jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Just when things were starting to come together for shareholders of AT&T (NYSE:T) we got knocked right back down. Shares had bottomed out at $22.02 on 12/15/21, and we experienced a mini runup over the next month, reaching $27.31 on 1/18/22. Unlike many stocks that got hammed during the market turbulence T started to get its rhythm back going into earnings. I was really excited when I read through the earnings report and cringed when I read the earnings call transcript. Don't let the headlines fool you, T has a printing press that churns out billions in free cash flow (FCF) and profits. With the Fed raising rates in 2022, you want to be in names that generate large amounts of FCF. Shares of T started the day positive as their earnings were strong, but after John Stankey discussed the possibility of going with a spin-off or split-off in regard to the WarnerMedia deal, shares sold off and never looked back, closing at $24.25 after trading as high as $26.98.

At this point in time, I could be one of their most frustrated shareholders. T delivered growth in Mobility, fiber, HBO, achieved billions in cost savings, and generated $26.8 billion in FCF in 2021. From a numbers standpoint, nobody should be mad, in Q4, T delivered $41 billion in revenue and generated $11.3 billion in cash from operations. Who in their right mind would be unhappy with generating $0.2756 in cash from operations out of every $1 of revenue? T certainly isn't one of the disruptive growth companies that Ark-Invest would invest in, but it has become a digital-age utility company generating large amounts of revenue, profit, and FCF. Walk around NYC, get on a train, or ride a subway, everyone is on a cell phone, and this isn't going to change. Regardless of T's numbers, which I believe were great, I am frustrated beyond belief because we are still in the dark on the specifics of the WarnerMedia deal. The WarnerMedia transaction was announced May 17th, 2021, and we still don't have specifics. Look, I am not selling my shares regardless of the structure, and I added more at $23, but come on already. All Mr. Stankey did today was add another layer of confusion to the mix by stating that the board is contemplating a spin-off or a split-off, and while both have benefits, sometimes choices aren't a good thing.

Spin-off or Split-off, what are they, which do I prefer

The worst thing John Stankey could have done was say the board was undecided about the deal structure. Now that it's in the open, we're going to have unhappy shareholders either way. If a spin-off occurs, people will complain they would have made out better under a split-off and vice versa. I am annoyed and frustrated because management should have had the plan drawn up and indicated the structure by now. It looks like everything will be unveiled during their upcoming investor day conference, but who knows.

I will try to explain this as simply as possible. A spin-off and a split-off are different methods a company can utilize to divest an asset/business unit with the overall goal of creating shareholder value. A spin-off distributes shares of the new company to the existing shareholders, while a split-off offers shares in the new company to shareholders against their current shares.

In a spin-off, the existing company T would distribute shares of WarnerMedia/Discovery (DISCA) to their existing shareholders by a special dividend. If a shareholder had 1,000 shares of T, after the spin-off, they would still have their 1,000 shares of T and however many shares of the new entity that those 1,000 shares entitled them to. In the end, you would have shares of T and shares of the new entity.

A split-off is different because T would offer shares of the new entity to their shareholders in this case. This now forces shareholders to make a decision about their current shares of T. Shareholders have two choices, with the second choice having two parts. In option 1, shareholders could forgo shares of WarnerMedia DISCA and retain their current shares of T. In option 2; shareholders can exchange all their shares of T for WarnerMedia DISCA shares or a portion of their shares for WarnerMedia DISCA shares.

Both a spin-off and a split-off have positive qualities to them. One key aspect to look at is that Mr. Stankey said, " the reason we kept this option open is at some point, I'd like to get the share count circulated on AT&T down." It's clear that management is trying to figure out how to deliver the most value to shareholders, but I wish Mr. Stankey never discussed that they were deliberating between these two options. There were already people who were unhappy with the deal, now there is another reason for people to be unhappy, and no matter what is chosen, people will complain it was the wrong move.

You can agree or disagree with me on this point, and I am happy to have a conversation about my view on a spin-off or split-off in the comment section or via private message. I would rather keep it simple and have a spin-off. T generated $168.86 billion of revenue and $46.21 billion of EBITDA in 2021, with $35.63 billion of its revenue and $7.9 billion of its EBITDA coming from WarnerMedia. In the fiscal year of 2021, WarnerMedia accounted for 21.1% of T's revenue and 17.09% of its EBITDA. It's not hard, T could issue the same number of shares for the new company as T currently has, 7.2 billion shares, pick one of these two metrics to assign a value to the WarnerMedia portion of the business and spin it off.

Shareholders of T will own 71% of the new entity, with DISCA shareholders owning 29%. If T were to issue 7.2 billion shares of the new company, 5,114,840,000 would be allotted to shareholders of T based on the current shares outstanding. For argument's sake, if you were to use revenue as the valuation metric, based on today's share price of $24.25, the WarnerMedia business would be worth $5.12 per share. You would still have your original shares of T worth $19.13 and 71 shares of the new company for every 100 shares of T that you owned. Sure, 7 billion shares are a lot, but it keeps the math simple, and in the future, the company can always buy back shares. I prefer the spin-off because I want to own shares of both companies without making a choice about how many shares of T I would be willing to part with.

AT&T doesn't need to do a split-off to reduce its share count

On slide 11 of the fourth quarter earnings presentation, T provides its 2022 consolidated guidance. Their 2022 FCF is expected to be in the $23 billion range, with WarnerMedia contribution roughly $3 billion. This would put T's FCF around $20 billion once WarnerMedia is divested, just as they have indicated previously. On today's earnings call Mr. Stankey reiterated that Legacy T will pay between $8 - $9 billion of FCF in dividends once the deal is completed. $20 billion in FCF still provides many options for T moving forward, and $8 billion in dividends is a payout ratio of 40%.

I would like to see T use $8 billion in FCF for dividends which would amount to $1.11 per share. If I use my revenue metric for what Legacy T would be worth, $1.11 per share would be a dividend yield of 5.8%. A 5.8% yield would still be at the top of the spectrum for dividend companies, and a 5.8% yield with a 40% payout ratio, and the possibility of starting annual increases again in 2023 would be a golden dividend company.

So what do you do with the remaining $12 billion in FCF and the $43 billion T will receive in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt? Currently, T has $24.63 billion in debt maturing within one year and a $1.25 billion not payable to DIRECTV on their current liabilities with $152.72 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet. The first step would be to eliminate $25.88 billion in current liabilities from the debt and note, which would also eliminate any interest payments for the year on that debt. There would be $17.13 billion left over from the WarnerMedia deal. Second, eliminate $12.72 billion of their long-term debt and bring this level to $140 billion while still having $4.4 billion left over. Third, buyback $3.4 billion worth of stock. At a price of $19.13 per share, T could eliminate 2.47% (177,73 million shares) of its outstanding shares. Forth, put the remaining $1 billion on the books as cash.

Those four steps are strictly from the $43 billion T will be receiving from the WarnerMedia deal; there is still $12 billion left over in FCF after dividends are paid. With $8 billion going to dividends, T could allocate $7 billion to its long-term debt, $4 billion to buybacks, and $1 billion to its balance sheet in the form of cash on the books. T could end 2022 with $133 billion in long-term debt then, reduce it to $126 billion in 2023, $119 billion in 2024, and $112 billion in 2025. Over the next four years, T could also earmark $16 billion to buying back shares, and at an average price of $30 per share T could eliminate another 533.33 million shares bringing their shares outstanding down another -7.6% over the next four years.

I really think people look at T incorrectly because of their disdain for management. T has many options because of its strong FCF. I believe that if management would come out and create a detailed simplified plan of action thru 2025 and show how they are going to allocate the $43 billion from the WarnerMedia deal and the $80 billion in FCF over the next four years, the markets would act favorably if it went to dividends, debt reduction, and share buybacks.

AT&T had a very good Q4 and Fiscal Year 2021

There was nothing to complain about in T's earnings report, and unlike many companies that have declined through the market sell-off, T generates tens of billions in FCF and is recognizing some growth. In Q4 2021, T produced $41 billion in revenue, which translated to $0.78 in adjusted EPS, $11.3 billion in cash from operations, $8.7 billion in FCF, and $5 billion in net income. Putting management's previous decisions aside, I can't understand why T continues to experience the level of hatred that exists. As an organization T produced $168.9 billion in revenue, which translated to $2.76 in EPS or $3.40 in adjusted EPS, $42 billion in cash from operations, $26.8 billion in FCF, and $19.87 billion in net income. Put the headline of massive debt aside for a moment, T is a cash machine that prints billions upon billions in profits and FCF. There is a mountain of debt on the balance sheet, but it's completely manageable, and T's FCF is unlikely to decline to the point where their debt would become an issue.

The two things I want to focus on are Communications and WarnerMedia. Communications is what shareholders of Legacy T will be left with while the WarnerMedia division is divested. Revenue from Mobility increased by 5.1% YoY. T recognized 3.2 million postpaid phone net adds, which is more customers added than they added in the past decade combined. Overall the communications business generated $114.73 billion in revenue and $44.69 billion in EBITDA for 2021. Shareholders who maintain their legacy T shares will still own equity in a thriving business that is expected to generate $20 billion in FCF.

WarnerMedia had a great year, plain and simple. WarnerMedia experienced $5.19 billion (17.05%) in YoY revenue growth. At the end of 2021, there were 73.8 million global HBO Max and HBO subscribers, up 13.1 million year over year and up 4.3 million sequentially. Domestically there were 46.8 million domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers versus 41.5 million YoY. The average revenue per user (ARPU) domestically was $11.15. HBO is experiencing continued growth, and with the latest Game of Thrones series debuting in 2022, House of the Dragon, I am excited to see its growth in 2022.

AT&T is undervalued regardless of its debt

People should stop hiding behind the rhetorical statement about T's debt to strengthen their arguments about T's valuation. Today, T has a P/E of 7.13 and trades at 7.06x FCF. These are incredibly low numbers even if T will experience low single-digit growth in the future. Revenue growth isn't the end all be all when it comes to investing, sure it's important, but remember, every business is in the business of generating profits. T hasn't missed a debt payment and is in no danger of defaulting on their debt. Shareholders have continued to receive large dividends over the years due to the predictable strong cash flow that T's assets produce. This is an operationally healthy company that will continue to generate windfalls of revenue, FCF, and profits.

I am shocked that Pershing Square led by Bill Ackman, purchased 3.1 million shares of Netflix (NFLX). NFLX finished 2021 with 221.84 million global paid memberships, $29.7 billion in revenue, $5.12 billion net income, and -$158 million in FCF. NFLX has seen its share price cut in half recently, and today its market cap is $162.31 billion. On 11/17/21, NFLX had a market cap of around $300 billion. I think Pershing Square made a big mistake because NFLX is still overvalued even after a 50% haircut.

If you were going to buy or invest in a company, would you rather:

Company A $162.31 billion $29.7 billion revenue $5.12 billion net income -$158 million in FCF

Company B $189.09 billion market cap $169.9 billion in revenue $19.87 billion net income $26.8 billion FCF



I would choose company B all day long by the numbers which is T, not NFLX. Let's compare WarnerMedia on its own vs. NFLX. NFLX generated $29.7 billion of revenue and $6.4 billion of EBITDA in 2021. WarnerMedia generated $35.63 billion in revenue and $7.9 billion of EBITDA in 2021, yet until the prior week, NFLX has been at least $50 billion larger in market cap than T. Even today, with NFLX dropping to $162.31 billion in market cap its valuation doesn't justify its financial metrics.

Conclusion

I think I am one of the most frustrated shareholders of T, but I am not turning my back on them; in fact, I am going to buy more. Whether you're talking about T today or what legacy T will be after the WarnerMedia divestiture, it's still going to be a core dividend holding in my portfolio. The markets are entering a period where rates will increase, and it's more important than ever to generate cash from operations and profits. The worst thing T has done since last year is leave shareholders in the dark about the actual structure of the WarnerMedia deal, and they have kept everyone guessing on how many shares they would receive. Management has now created an additional level of confusion because they haven't even decided if WarnerMedia will be a spin-off or a split-off. Management hasn't done the shareholders any favors and needs to come out and provide crystal clear details.

I am frustrated and a bit angry at management, but there is still a phenomenal company underneath all of T's flaws. T has become a modern utility producing tons of cash and delivering a rock-solid dividend. Regardless of whether WarnerMedia is a spin-off or a split-off, shareholders will have the option to own 2 great companies. My preference is a spin-off, and stating that they were considering these two paths was a horrible move. At the end of the day, there is a roadmap within the $43 billion T will receive and their $20 billion in annual FCF to pay down debt, reduce shares outstanding, and start dividend increases again. I am a buyer of T here, but management needs to come out and deliver crystal clear guidance on the structure of the WarnerMedia deal, how we get from where T is today, and where they want to be financially in the future. Until this occurs, I think shares will be in a holding pattern, and experiencing a respectable amount of appreciation is slim.