Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (SVCBF) CEO Ulf Larsson on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCPK:SVCBF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2022

Company Participants

Ulf Larsson - President and CEO

Toby Lawton - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Martin Melbye - ABG

Justin Jordan - Exane

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Oskar Lindstrom - Danske Bank

Michael Doepel - UBS

Venus Larsson - SEB

Good morning and welcome to this presentation of SCA's Full Year Results for 2021.

With me here today I have President and CEO, Ulf Larsson; and CFO Toby Lawton to go through the results and take your questions. Over to you, Ulf and Toby.

Ulf Larsson

Thank you. Anders. And also from my side a good morning and a warm welcome to this presentation. I will begin by summarizing 2021 where we delivered the best ever result for SCA we had an EBITDA of SEK9.1 billion and by that an EBITDA margin of 48%. When we're comparing our EBITDA level for the full-year '21 with outcome for '20, we can see an improvement of more than 100%.

As well as strong market with the increasing prices in all business areas, we also delivered a good productivity level and also focused cost control, both of which contributed positively, of course. We can also see that the strong profit development was helped by well-timed decision to exit publication paper. Our turnover during 21 increased by 2% compared with the previous year, despite the closures of the publication paper - business in the first quarter 21.

And also, despite the divestment of our wood distribution operations in U.K., fourth quarter 2020 and the reason for that is as already mentioned increase in prices, better mix and also a very good production level.

During the year, we have also seen a continued good trend in the market values for forestland and prices in our core area has increased by over 10% during the year, we have had a net growth in our Forest of more than 4 million cubic metre and we have also purchased a net of about 10,000 hectares of forestland mainly in the Baltics.

In total the value of our forest asset have increased by almost SEK10 billion from SEK75 up to SEK84 billion. And finally, last but not the least but important I like to conclude the summary of Full-year 21 by stating that two major investment projects in Obbola and Ortviken are progressing on time and budget. So turning over to some financial KPIs and as already said, we had a very strong year delivering SEK9.1 billion on EBITDA level also already said best year ever.

Our EBITDA margin reached 48% for the full year, which is substantially higher than previous year when we did 20% our industrial return on capital employed came out of 30% for the full year, while our leverage decreased further down to see 0.9% and that is despite a large ongoing investment program.

And I'm happy to say again that we continue to finance all our investments, including strategic projects with our operating cash flow. The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK2.25 per share, an increase of SEK0.25 or little bit more than 12% compared to last year. And on top of that one-time extra dividend to SEK1 per share due to the exceptional result in 2021 and finally, our earnings per share increased by almost three times in comparison with last year and reached SEK8.69 per share.

From now, I will focus on the fourth quarter 2021, and as you can see here our EBITDA level for the fourth quarter was SEK2.8 billion which is again more than doubled as much as the fourth quarter 2020 and that gave us historically strong EBITDA margin of 59% for the quarter, which also can see in the graph on the right-hand side our industrial return on capital employed reached 40% during the quarter and the leverage is as already mentioned, 0.9%.

So, I will now make some comments for each segment starting with Forest and we had another quarter of stable supply of wood to our industries. Sales was down due to lower delivery volumes and we have also closed down our publication paper business and we also had a long maintenance stop in Ostrand impact in the fourth quarter '21 EBITDA increased by 24% when comparing quarter-on-quarter.

And the main reason for that is continued increase in prices for forestland and by that high revaluation effect of biological assets. As you can see in the graph on the bottom left, prices for sawlogs have also least when we compare pulpwood price this quarter on quarter we can note that they are on a rather stable level.

And this is mainly due to our exit from publication paper and by that reduced share of imported wood. Then we turn over towards and the price levels for Solid Wood Products peaked in Q3 '21 they peak that the historically high level which you also can see in the graph on the bottom left average prices have dropped by us down to 15% between Q3 and Q4.

The seasonal lower demand during the winter period means that prices are expected to drop further by another 15% during the first quarter, but then I think that they will turn upwards again in the second quarter 2202 and I'll come back to that. In general, we can see a lower level of supply during the autumn mainly from Canada and Central Europe demand is still good and we can see that in most markets. Inventory levels is going down also for customers now.

As for SCA, we had a good production during the fourth quarter and good delivery levels for the season, and that led to relatively low stock levels for us as you can see from the graph, sales increased by 25% when we compare with the same quarter last year and this is mainly due to increased prices, which also offset the effect of the sale of Wood Supply U.K. during the fourth quarter 2020.

The profit level is still very good in SCA wood. EBITDA was up as much as 274% when we compare Q4 2021 with the same quarter 2020 and I can also just mention that the SCA wood made nearly SEK3 billion on EBITDA level due in 2021 with a really strong EBITDA margin of 42% for the full year. Then some words about wood market development and today's stock level of solid-wood products in Sweden and Finland is in relation to the average for the last five years described at the top left on this slide.

And we know that the inventory volumes are more or less back on a normal level. At same time the underlying consumption continues to be good. As I said, especially in the new residential building segment. As can be seen in the diagram to the bottom left, the Swedish and Finnish [indiscernible] production is also now on a normal level, production in Scandinavia, is now running at full capacity to meet stable and good demand.

But as mentioned production in Canada and Central Europe is somewhat limited and that creates also maybe a rather stable balance in this market. So we're looking at the diagram to the top right, we can see that the price peaked in the third quarter 2021, but the price is still are on a historically high level. And as I said, they are expected to rise again in the second quarter.

Then we will go to Pulp and I will come back to Q4, but I'd like to start by mentioning the pulp business delivered its best result ever June 21. The EBITDA for the year was over SEK2 billion and that gave also an EBITDA margin for the year of 37% and this increase in EBITDA is of course driven by higher prices, but also by lower costs. Sales during the quarter were up by 17% compared to the same quarter last year and that is mainly due to significantly higher prices and despite also a long maintenance stop, which was also slightly longer than originally planned.

EBITDA increased by all the 100% compared with the previous year. And finally, I can mention here that our ongoing project to build the CTMP liner to tweak ins industrial side, the one with a total capacity of 300,000 tons is progressing on time and budget. The pulp market is stable, particularly in Europe with a good demand and prices that have bottom out on a relatively high level for the time being and we peak price-wise at the beginning of the fourth quarter '21.

The official fixed price at that time was EUR30, $40 per tonne. And since that point, prices have come down to EUR12.6 per ton in Europe but SCA has now announced a price increase up to EUR1300 per tonne and we should remember also that we have to face a slightly higher discount rate from 1st January 2021 compared with 2020 sorry, from 1st January 2022 compared to 2021.

So the demand in China, U.S. has picked up again and we can now after substantial dip in prices mainly in Asia. See more or less equalized prices between Asia, Europe and also U.S.

On the negative side, we have seen a sharp increase in transport costs, not least for deliveries between continents and we can definitely say that the supply is heavily impacted by global logistical challenges. In event just for hardwood pulp are on the normal level while the level for softwood pulp is still a little bit in the higher end.

As you can see that you can also see in these two graphs here but mainly relates to increased inventories in transit because of the logistical challenges. So then, we move over to Business Area containerboard and I'd like to start by stating that our expansion project in Obbola is progressing well on time and budget sales and EBITDA for the containerboard business are up 27% and 142% respectively in the fourth quarter '21 when comparing with the same period last year.

And this is, again mainly due to increase in prices where we now have reached all-time high prices. And that you can also see in the graph in the bottom left and just to comment some thinking about also see prices they have almost tripled now since the bottom in November 2020 and that affects the result negatively to some extent, but it also supports the price development for testliner and thereby also indirectly of course for kraftliner.

Global kraftliner deliveries from Europe continue to increase. Also in the fourth quarter this year and we can see a stable long-term growth of European delivers. And we can also conclude that the demand for boxes has continued to be strong. Also during the 4th quarter when it comes to inventories for kraftliner they are on an average level, we can see a seasonal increase in December, but that was expected since the prices bottom out in the fourth quarter 2020.

The price for unbleached kraftliner has so far reason by approximately EUR350 per tonne while white top kraftliner has increased by EUR185 per tonne during the same period. And that, that includes also the December increase and the latest price increase came in December and that resulted in a further increase of EUR50 per tonne for unbleached and EUR35 per tonne for White Top and this price increases will, as usual successively take effect during the first quarter.

I can also finally mention that with this present price levels the delta between Kraft and testliner prices is approximately EUR150 per tonne and that is historically or rather normal level. So, I think by that Toby I hand over to you. I can also finally mention that with this present price levels the delta between Kraft and testliner prices is approximately EUR150 per ton, and that is historically a rather normal level.

So I think by that Toby I hand over to you.

Toby Lawton

Thank you, Ulf and good morning everybody.

I will start by talking about the Forest assets and here on this slide, you can see the higher transaction prices we have for Forest assets in our area, and if I start with the graphs on the right hand side. You can see from the first grow but the forest the market price of forest land in our region has increased from 291 last year to 324 this year and that's an increase of SEK33 per cubic meter.

So more than 10% increase in transaction prices measured in Northern Sweden. When we also add on the effect of the standing volume where we have a net growth in our Forest of 4 million cubic meters this year some 1.6% net growth in the forest land net after harvesting, then we have an increase in the total forest assets of just under SEK10 billion from SEK74.9 billion to SEK84.5 billion.

And then of that increase of just under is actually just under SEK10 billion, SEK9.6 billion. As you see on the left hand side we then report SEK1.8 billion, just under SEK1.8 billion in the P&L as a biological asset change in valuation change and the remainder is mainly the change in land assets, which does not impact the P&L so a significant increase in the value of the forest this year.

If I take through the income statement and a lot of figures here, but if I focus on the right hand side, the full-year numbers in the column for 2021. As I've mentioned, you can see the increase in net sales of 2% this year, despite the divest - the divestment of Wood Supply U.K. and the restructuring of publication paper - exit of publication paper, which impacted by more than SEK4 billion in net sales. We then have an EBITDA of SEK9.1 billion with a margin for the full year of over 48%.

And that means when we go down to operating profit or EBIT, we have SEK7.6 billion of EBIT of 40.6% EBIT margin. And financial items pretty stable net debt is also pretty stable. So it's a stable level just over SEK100 million in financial items which we managed well and then tax here, we have SEK1.4 billion of tax charge which is an effective tax rate of just under 20% now I'm giving a net profit for the full year of SEK6.1 billion.

And then in the, just to mention in the 4th quarter then just under SEK2 billion of net profit just in the fourth quarter. So earnings per share, then 8.69 also Ulf as previously mentioned, but the best ever earnings per share and then when it comes to the proposed dividend just a short recap. But we have a proposed ordinary dividend of 2.25 which is a 25 or increase from last year. And then on top of that an extra dividend this year of SEK1.

And you can put that in relation to the earnings per share as I mentioned 8.69 for the full year. I'll then show some bridge of the full year results in terms of net sales. First, you can see the impact - significant impact of improved price and mix in all segments of 28%, a small volume increase overall and then a negative currency impact. So we were impacted negatively by the currency for the full year and then we have the impact of both divesting Wood Supply U.K. at the end of 2020.

And then, exiting publication paper, which we ended exited publication paper at the beginning of this year in the end. When it comes to EBITDA bridge, you also see the significant impact of the higher prices, which had some SEK5.4 billion in terms of full year result effect small effect from volume.

We have a, you can see a positive effect on raw material despite I think quite inflationary environment in other areas - in other segments, sectors and just partly also driven by better productivity and better raw material sourcing, through the productivity improvement.

A positive on energy, because we are balanced or net seller-- in electricity and then as I mentioned a negative currency effect. And then a negative effect, in other partly here you see the inflationary effect or mainly for us it's seen in logistics costs where we have an increased logistics cost this year and also some temporary costs related to the transition from publication paper and towards then growing in particularly here in Pulp in what we can.

And then when it comes to the contribution by segment, I'll start on the left hand side here the full year as well. You can see the Forest division, the result has improved versus the previous year a significant effect. We have to remember here is driven by the revaluation of the biological assets, which comes in the Forest division the turnover, you can see has come down a bit versus last year and that's the effect of exiting publication paper and the lower wood supply through publication paper.

In the Wood division, we have grown the top line a bit despite selling Wood Supply U.K. and you can see a fantastic result in the Wood division of just under SEK3 billion an EBITDA or 42% EBITDA margin. So, a very good result. And then in Pulp, you can see the top line has grown with improved pricing and volumes, and then also a strong result. On the bottom line, just over SEK2 billion or 37% EBITDA margin. So the good EBITDA margin level in the Pulp division.

And then container board paper you see on the top line effect of the exit from publication paper that the net sales has come down to 5.4 SEK. And then on the bottom line, we have an improved and result versus last year, showing the improved pricing in containerboard up to 32% EBITDA margin.

And just under SEK1.8 billion EBITDA and then if I just switch to briefly to the fourth quarter and just show the same bridge is a pretty similar picture actually that we, we had improved prices in the fourth quarter versus the fourth quarter last year of some 37% again in all product areas.

And then a small effect from a bit lower volume, mainly due to timing of maintenance stops here currency again negative. And then the effects of the divestment of Wood Supply U.K. and exit of publication paper when it comes to EBITDA it's also a similar picture here with a strong price increase versus quarter four last year and then the small effects on the volume raw material and energy similar to, for the full year negative currency again and a small impact from other as well and logistics cost is the main item to mention here as well.

And then just to do the same with the quarterly picture and I'll focus here on the bottom graphs in the picture. And for the Forest division, you can see an EBITDA of just over SEK900 million in the quarter again remember here we have the revaluation of the Forest assets and we had in the fourth quarter. We, we had a one-off hire item in the revaluation because we increased the annual revaluation in the fourth quarter, so otherwise we would have been more or less in line with the peaks in Q4 '20 and Q2 '21 Wood Division.

The EBITDA of SEK850 million come down a little bit versus the high point in Q3, which is due to as Ulf mentioned the price impact coming down a little bit, but still a fantastic result. And 46% EBITDA margin in the pulp sector. We had a maintenance stop in the fourth quarter. So that's really what impacted both the top line coming down a bit and the bottom line, but 33% EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter and then in containerboard, we had the maintenance stopped here was, had a main effect in quarter three.

So then you can see the significant uplift in the result in quarter four. Also with an impact of the improving pricing in Container board in quarter four versus quarter three as well with 44% EBITDA margin. A little bit on cash flow. And I'll just here our focus as well. On the full year, first, we had an EBITDA of SEK9.1 billion as we previously talked about.

Let me take away the effect mainly of the revaluation of biological assets and some other smaller non-cash items we have operating, an operating cash surplus of SEK7.2 billion then we have a small negative effect from change in working capital, but still I think very tightly managed working capital given the high the increasing price, price environment, which would normally drive an increase in working capital. Bigger than you see here so some SEK300 million outflow in working capital restructuring costs related to the exit from publication paper sort of just under SEK400 million occurred entirely according to plan, according to the provision taken last year.

And then current CapEx of just over SEK1.2 billion meaning we've delivered an operating cash flow for the full year of SEK5.2 billion and given our strategic capital expenditures that we're investing in the growth of SCA and primarily Obbola and CTMP all taken off SEK3.7 billion we are financing. All of those growth expenditures through operating cash flow again this year. And finally just on the balance sheet to show you the balance sheet of SCA at the end of 2021.

You can see the top line here is the Forest assets where the value has increased, as I said by just under SEK10 billion and we now have a value of nearly SEK85 billion in the Forest assets of SCA, working capital has SEK2.8 billion slight increase versus last year but less as a proportion of sales, which reflects the tight management. As I mentioned, and then when we include the deferred tax, and the other capital employed mainly related to the industrial businesses then we come to a total capital employed of nearly SEK91 billion.

Net debt has been stable versus previous year, a small increase, but SEK7.752 billion in net debt and leading to a net debt to EBITDA at a very good level 0.9 times. And then equity then of SEK83 billion.

All right. And with that I will hand back to Ulf for some more comments.

Ulf Larsson

So, thank you, Toby and I like finally to say some words about the future. Let's say has delivered a substantial part of the strategic project portfolio that we communicated following this fleet back in 2017. And this transformation has gone faster than at least I thought and following the exit of publication paper. We are now 100% focused on growing market. Our continued focus will still be on organic growth in our existing value chain and within our existing geography.

We used to summarize our strategy for profitable growth in two components as you can see here, and the first component is to grow our renewable Forest assets and we do this through significant investments in Forest management in our existing forestland and by that successively is the growth in our Forest and thereby of course to create conditions to successively increase the availability of wood for harvest.

In parallel, we also continue to acquire forestland where possible in the Nordics and Baltics. The second component for profitable growth is to increase the value of each tree that is growing on SCA land and we do this by investing in our integrated value chain and the coming focus will be on Pulp containerboard and wood.

And in addition to this, we will also increase the focus on realizing the business opportunities that we have in within renewable energy. On the next slide, I will take the opportunity to show you an updated product portfolio. Just to show you how we will deliver our strategy and I'd like to start with the base where we - we will continue to reinvest in order to secure our superior asset quality. If we do not focus on maintaining assets then over time, it costs a lot in terms of reduced availability, increased cost levels and lower quality and we don't like to see that.

As you can see on the left of the slide, we have a number of ongoing strategic projects and we are of course 100% focused in completing them in the very best way, here we are talking about completing the big Obbola project that is mentioned several times already. The construction of our new CTMP line in wood we can finalizing the program to acquire 100,000 hectares of forest land in the Baltics and finally to deliver on our joint refinery with us to want to produce 200,000 cubic metre sold biofuels.

The right hand side shows the areas where we will deliver organic growth and from now, we have the ambition to actively invest our own money in wind power and that is a change, if we compare with the past, there are a number of ways to grow in this area and we believe that the most interesting are the case of repowering. I mean, where we can replace smaller turbines in existing wind parks be larger and more productive turbines.

Over time, we will invest where opportunity to success to remove bottlenecks in existing production sites and in particular for the manufacturer pulp and containerboard and at the same time, we will step-wise grow our production capacity in wood business area while of course maintaining the balance to the raw materials availability. We have seen a number of exciting development. Projects for renewable energy. And last but not least, we will continue to acquire forestland in the Nordics and the Baltics.

And Toby, with that, I think I round off and open up for questions. So please.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from the line of Martin Melbye from ABG. Please go ahead.

Martin Melbye

And could you indicate and say the new level of EBITDA from the Forest segments after this last the forest value write up including the revaluation gains to land on the EBITDA for the segment?

Toby Lawton

Yeah, maybe I can take that. Obviously, as I've mentioned, the revaluation of biological assets is it's, I think you're referring to in the forest, which is reported in the Forest segment and we reported just under SEK1.8 billion of from the revaluation of biological assets in the Forest segment and going forward, we would expect that level to be relatively stable. What we've done this year is when we look at the total value of forest assets, which I think is by far the most important.

We've seen obviously another good year of increase with the increasing prices in forestland in Northern Sweden, we value the biological assets according to another model a DCF model and, but we've seen the effect of the higher asset prices means that we've judged and we've seen evidence also that return requirements from investors and forestland have come down a bit and that's then we've reflected then a higher rate of increase also in biological assets.

So I think going forward you should expect this 1.8 - roughly 1.8 level to be relatively stable going forward. Does that answer your question?

Martin Melbye

Yes. Yes it is. That is including one quarter that is included in Q4. So if you and you've been the value increase it's forever. So what does that mean on the EBITDA in the normal quarter?

Toby Lawton

Yeah. So I think we obviously in Q4, we took, we took in the effect of this increased valuation of the assets. So in Q4, you have the level increased due to that. So, and that's probably around SEK150 million in Q4 of that increase, which is - from the one-time increase up to the full year level of 1.8. So going forward, you should expect around 1.8 divided by four every, every quarter.

And the next question comes from the line of Justin Jordan from Exane. Please go ahead.

Justin Jordan

Thank you and good morning everyone. I want to do something unusual and just firstly say generally well done for doing it SCA for the remarkable operation performance in a very challenging one but moving forward. I get two quick questions, if I could. And firstly, you're reward for being Visionary in terms of talking about coming together of pulp prices, three months ago at the Q3 results reward for that is, clearly, I'm going to ask you again as to what your thinking is regarding outlook for pulp prices globally going forward in 2022?

We clearly seen as you expected or outline three months ago some recovery in Chinese wood prices and motor phasing in the European pulp prices and secondly just speaking about containerboard, we've seen clearly some easing in those see in lease and then we some months in Europe and North America. Potentially, does that negatively impacts testliner prices and therefore impact from the prices but also counterbalancing that clearly we've seen U.S. peers recently announce spring in 2022 U.S. kraftliner price hikes.

So I'm just curious about your outlook for kraftliner prices for SCA in 2022. And then if I could be ingredient have 1/3 question, could I just ask Toby just some initial guidance on strategic and current CapEx in 2022, please. Thank you.

Ulf Larsson

Okay, thank you. We had a little bit of bad, but I'll try starting with pulp, but I mean it's really hard to say what we can see now is that we have more or less equalized prices in all continents. I mean we have more or less the same net price now in Europe, Asia and the U.S. and I mean but one reason for that is of course that we see big logistical challenges I think on the other hand, we see some reports coming in now with rather stable demand not at least from the tissue side.

And I mean I don't like really give you a forecast, we, as I said, I mean we see a rather fairly stable market for the moment being now in Europe, and we think the price will now for the time being level out on this - on this level. I don't know if you'd like to say something more Toby.

Toby Lawton

I mean I think as you said, we've seen the prices more equalized between the different world regions and yeah, prices have come up from where they were in China. So it seems to be as I mentioned before, it's bottomed out on and stabilized.

Ulf Larsson

And when it comes to container, I don't. I'm not sure if I did catch your question, but I mean, the containerboard market is really strong in SSM I mean, from the bottom. We have now increased prices by EUR350 per tonne for unbleached kraft. And the last or latest pricing increase was announced in December and that will successively implemented now in the first quarter. And I mean we still feel it's a very strong market for containerboard. It's a good balance out there and something we are quite confident for at least for the coming, coming quarter - coming quarters maybe.

Toby Lawton

And I think you've seen, I mean we see a strong demand for the end markets in container board and obviously OCC prices have an impact on testliner which has an impact on kraftliner and energy prices. It's the same, but I think you've also seen that a relatively stable gap between testliner and kraftliner which we expect to see going forward as well.

Ulf Larsson

And then, somewhat investment

Toby Lawton

Yes, sorry. Yeah, the CapEx level just in. Yeah, I can say I think the 2021 has been the heaviest year in the Obbola project. So we expect the strategic CapEx in the Obbola project to be lower next year and overall strategic CapEx to be a bit lower next year. So, probably we're guiding around, around SEK3 billion in terms of strategic CapEx. So we'll have a bit lower CapEx in Obbola will have a bit more coming from the CTMP project strategic CapEx in growing CTMP and/or we can I mean, I hope we are continuing our investment program in forestland in the Baltics as well.

So depending what happens there. We might see some further investment there. So total around SEK3 billion is I think I would like. I can say now. And then for current CapEx, we do - we expect current CapEx to be a bit higher going forward than it's been in the past, around SEK1.2 billion level. I don't know if you mentioned a figure, but, increasing somewhat over the SEK1.2 billion level around. Depending what happens, but SEK1 million or SEK200 million higher than the SEK1.2 billion level. We'd expect.

And the next question comes from the line of Cole Hathorn from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Cole Hathorn

Morning, thanks for taking my question. I just like to focus in on the Wood division normally you gave a little bit of guidance of where you see kind of construction pricing for the wood market going quarter-on-quarter and then looking into the second quarter. I know you mentioned that there might be some uptick there. What's driving that view of kind of a recovery in pricing you could imagine that the DIY market we'll probably softening little bit in Europe as we kind of return to offices and the U.S. lumber futures while at a very high level is coming down, so just love to hear your thoughts on what's driving the view on the second quarter uptick and then the second question on, on containerboard are you seeing any increase in imports at all from the U.S. players or not yet at this stage? Thank you.

Ulf Larsson

Yeah. If we take the first one. Then I mean, we feel that I think it's rather balanced situation out there. And as I said, I mean we continue to produce in Finland and Scandinavia mainly on a good level, and I don't think that we can increase much more due to lack of capacity and that's been the case also for, I mean, for a number of quarters now. What we've seen is slightly lower production in Canada and also in Central Europe, we've also seen that the log price assessment up rather substantially in these areas and that might be the reason.

But the balance in the market is quite good and as I said, I mean, we feel that, especially in new residential building segment we have a really stable demand here and that's the case, seasonally we always feel a slightly lower demand in the end of the fourth quarter in the beginning of the first ones. I mean, what we see now is more an adjustment still we have to remember that steel prices are on a very historically high, high level.

When it comes to containerboard, no, we don't see the delta there is no, we don't see volumes coming in from U.S. I mean, typically, we have a couple of 100,000 tonnes over. But we haven't seen it for a while now and we don't see it for the moment being either.

Cole Hathorn

Thank you. And then just a wider question on the EU kind of taxonomy environment we've seen further updates and comments around voluntary carbon credit markets, is there any update you can give on potential CO2 credits or even voluntary credits that SCA might have access to, for your forest assets?

Ulf Larsson

I mean not really as you know, I mean we have, it is a discussion around [Cellulosa] and what kind of harvesting level that will be possible going forward. And so on, but I mean for me, it's obvious. I mean it is actively managed Forest that can kind of the net to can tie up carbon in a positive way. And I mean, so that we have to continue with and I mean from the fiber that you get from the forest.

You can also have a positive substitution effect where you replace. As I mentioned before, where you can replace plastic with paper steel concrete with solid wood constructions and fossil fuels, biofuels and I believe that we will - we will see a continued positive development for the Forest and for the forest industry.

I mean we are maybe the most important part of the solution in this area and at the same time of course we have to take care of the biodiversity and do what we have to do there and we can do more and we are working also on that part. I'd like to add something, Toby?

Toby Lawton

No, I think I would only add. I think as you know, there's a lot of discussion on carbon credits and interest in, in that topic, but as of today, there is no real viable scheme that is relevant for our business, but no, of course, we will continue to monitor it.

The next question comes from the line of Oskar Lindstrom from Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Oskar Lindstrom

Hi, thank you. Three questions from me. The first one is on strategic projects, Toby there you mentioned strategic CapEx coming down in '22. And although you still have a number of projects going on. They are nearing the sort of completion at the end of this year or beginning of next year.

So my question is, I mean you're making good money at the moment your strategic expansion projects are coming to an end. What other attractive growth opportunities do you see for you? That could be any more substantial size, I mean are you looking at expanding existing value or capacities and existing assets, byproducts and energy buying things abroad. What are the main sort of avenues of growth do you see?

Ulf Larsson

If we start with that one. I mean, I think, yeah, I tried to explain some of that in my last page. I mean we will, again, we will be focused on organic growth and I mean, I said that we have from now, we will start to invest money into wind and we can do that in different ways. And also you have a slightly different time perspective in this in less area. I mean how much and when and so on.

I mean the plants, a little bit on the opportunities that we can find it but we will be much more offensive in this area as we always been we will be interested in buying more forest land and you know the big program that is ongoing in the Baltics and we have done approximately 60% of that and we will continue to finalize that one if we find other opportunities in other Nordic countries Sweden, Finland and so on. Then we - will be interested of course then of course we will always looking into possibilities to debottleneck and I mean but definition that will be in Pulp container board but also in Wood.

So I mean, I think that again we have really to focus now on finalizing our big ongoing investment projects in the best way and it is even if we are now in the later part of these projects. But I mean we have to be 100% focus more important than ever to fulfill these projects in best way. But then again, we have opened up for some, some things in the energy sector and so.

Oskar Lindstrom

All right. How far away, is the biorefinery projects. I mean, you mentioned in the report that it's on the design level does that mean that it's at least five years out before you can make a decision or?

Ulf Larsson

I mean, again, it's very hard to say because as I said, we have the environmental permits in place. So that is done in order to expand close, we need to build some land and that is project over a couple of years and that is a good project anyway because we always need land, so that we will take I think rather soon.

Then as I also said before I mean commercially, no one really has the right technique. But we are working on that and we have a big part of the resources in our research department on campus we've meet Sweden University working on that and, but it's too, it's too early to say. I mean, it's much better that we get this right, then we got it fast, I mean that is a long-term work, but we know that around, we understand we have created a fantastic infrastructure and of course we will do the best out of these possibilities.

Toby Lawton

I could just add. You should also remember our ongoing investment together with ST1 in the agreement and investment in the refinery. They have in Gothenburg to produce biofuels based on tall oil and from based on tall oil from our operations. So that's an ongoing investment which we. Yeah. Expect to start producing at some point during 2033 So, so that's a sooner in time.

Oskar Lindstrom

All right. Thank you. My second question is on sawn timber and you also mentioned that there was a weaker production in Canada and Central Europe. To what extent do you believe that weaker production is due to more sort of structural changes in terms of wood supply in those markets and is that going to get worse or what's the situation there?

Ulf Larsson

I mean it's hard to say what we saw in Canada was that prices they increased quite substantially, and we also heard that some companies, they started to take curtailments, because they I mean they didn't believe that they could make good money out of the business, if they have to pay. So much for the logs, I mean that was maybe the main reason and I think that was also the main reason of course in Central Europe.

And behind that of course in Canada you still see negative effects from the pine beetle disease they had decades ago and in Central Europe, I suppose. I mean, you see some negative effects from the spruce beetle disease they had one-and-half-year ago. So I mean that is I think the main reason. How long will it last how to say but again, as it is also fundamentally in the business for broad, I mean the demand is increasing step by step, and I think that the bottleneck will be the supply of logs.

And that will be, we will have faced a little bit different situation in different regions, but in that perspective, we are in the quite favorable part of the world in the northern part of Sweden, I would say.

Oskar Lindstrom

All right, thank you. My final question is on forestland valuation. I think it was you Toby that mentioned that. I mean one of the main reason why you're increasing the valuation of the forestland here is because of higher transaction prices would you use as a benchmark. Does that primarily reflect the still reflect the private forestland market and if so, what do you believe is the premium for larger corporate forestlands?

Toby Lawton

Our Forestland valuation is based on the market values, which we see from market statistics based on transactions that take place, and it's, I mean you're right. The majority of transactions are private transactions but they also include other transactions corporate transactions and so on. But I think, I mean you're right in that it's dominated by private transactions. I don't think we can speculate on corporate transactions and what premium you would see, but I think we do agree that generally you see a premium.

Based on the fact that the often are tax advantages, often are companies could be interested in as a purchaser and also that the average quality of the land is usually better difficult for transactions and private transactions. But I think that's, there is no statistics or speculation, really what kind of premium you could.

Ulf Larsson

Personally, I think you have at least 40% premium, if you like my opinion.

Oskar Lindstrom

All right, thank you. Thank you very much. Those are my two questions.

The next question comes from the line of Michael Doepel from UBS. Please go ahead.

Michael Doepel

Thank you. I have a couple of questions, but before that if you could Toby just repeat what you said about the current CapEx moving up by 100 million, 200 million per year.

Toby Lawton

Yeah.

Michael Doepel

What was the reason for that. Sorry, I didn't catch that one.

Toby Lawton

Yeah, I think you could say Ulf showed a slide earlier as well, where he talked about the need to really maintain the superior asset quality that we have in our operations and therefore we see that going forward. We've maintained at the 1.2 level for a number of years now, but we, we see that we need to increase that slightly to really make sure we maintain the underlying asset quality which keeps our superior position and allows us to continue making productivity improvements going forward in our existing business. So that's really the reason.

Ulf Larsson

Just to add, I think it's really well spent money into this area and I think it's underestimated the effect and the return you can get from this money. I mean, it's not just to keep the status. It's also to ensure that you have a strong productivity development, which we can also measure from year to year. So it's so I think this one is really both. I think it's pretty underestimated to take care of what you already have.

Michael Doepel

That makes sense. Thanks for the clarification there. Then I have two questions myself. So firstly, on the containerboard market, so you mentioned that there has been a very good demand there. Demand continues to be good. And the market seems to be quite tight. Do you see room for further price increases? In the Q1 of this year?

Ulf Larsson

I mean. Yeah, we have just announced a price increase in December and that one will - as I said successively take effect during the first quarter. So I mean that is the first step. Now, we feel that it is a strong market, we feel that you have I mean the delta between it's between kraftliner, testliner today some of EUR50 per tonne, which is on a normal level. We have seen that also see prices as more or not more but they have almost tripled during a little bit more than a year now. So I think price development from now might be at least, to some extent related to the cost development for OCC that I think an important part of it.

Michael Doepel

Thank you. And then just finally on the Pulp, you mentioned that the discount widen a bit impetus year, could you clarify the Pulp bigger to and should see there and what's the average discount you see Europe program?

Toby Lawton

I think now we see on average discounts have increased. If we take 2022 versus 2021 by maybe 2% to 3% on average so as a levels, but we and I think if you want - if you want to judge the discount level, basically you can look at the comparison between generally spot prices and what you can see, particularly for Asia and Turkey in other markets and the sort of official prices for Europe, which gives you a pretty good indication.

Ulf Larsson

But October 2, am I right. When I say I think we are more than 3% in Europe and maybe 1% in U.S. this year. So that enrichment.

And the next question comes from the line of Venus Larsson from SEB. Please go ahead.

Venus Larsson

Thank you very much and great, congratulations to an extraordinary strong 2021. I'd like to come back to your slide with the project portfolio and you highlight own wind power and it seems to me that you are is slightly changing your strategy from historically having mainly collected the lease revenues and having external owners and operators on your land. Is that right that you are taking a more active role in the energy markets in the north of Sweden, which are indeed very, very dynamic and exciting, and if so, if you take whatever five year perspective of something, how much wind power do you expect to own? And operate?

Ulf Larsson

The first answer on the first question is, yes, we will take a more active role in this business. We don't. I mean, I mean, we can do it in different ways and I said, that's what we can see now the most rewarding leg here is maybe the repowering leg and that will, that will, may be actual five year from now. I mean when we start to see wind parks, that I mean they, they are built up on 2 megawatt turbines. And we know that the technique in five years we'll probably gave us an opportunity for 10 megawatt turbines.

And that will give the wind park owner a substantial positive effect. And I mean for that you need another permission, but we hope and believe that it must be much easier to get the new permission on an area where they have a permission for running windmills. So I mean we will take part of that and as you know, we've said that as today we have 5 terawatt hours installed capacity on the sale and 2023, we will have close to 10 terawatt hours.

And in all these areas we sooner or later, will have opportunities in repowering. We will continue to try to develop new projects and maybe in some cases, instead of selling these, we will try to develop them ourselves and I mean we will do this in different ways, but I cannot really give you a clear plan as it is sales now but it is a change from now and we are willing to put in our own money into this business.

Toby Lawton

I would just, just add. We're not new to the electricity markets and power markets in Northern Sweden. Obviously, we have our, we're active in wind power even though we, we haven't put our own money in wind power. So far we're very active in wind power and we produced some 1 percent of Sweden's electricity in our operations. Today, and we sell around half of that on the market. So yeah, we're not, we're not new to this area.

Ulf Larsson

And we have created good possibilities for the future as we have in 20% of installed capacity on SCA land something that is not least important but I think the time is right now to be more active in this, in this field.

Venus Larsson

And are you looking to take over existing wind mills wind parks today, operated by external parties apart from the development of new projects which is more what it's a slow process can be at least?

Ulf Larsson

I mean it's, as you know, it's much lower return on these kind of the investments, but I mean, let us look into this now and to see what kind of opportunities we have, let us spread them out over the time and see what's good for us in short and long term. But I mean just to buy and operate windmill farm that's maybe not the best choice for us.

Venus Larsson

Thanks. And then maybe just one final question on the Pulp market you've - yourselves been up pushing for the price hike that you mentioned. What's, what's the update on that how has that been received in the market?

Ulf Larsson

The one from 1260 step to 1300 I think is, I mean, no one likes price increases, but I think that one is accepted in the market. If that was the question was it?

Venus Larsson

Exactly. So that is sticking, you would say?

Ulf Larsson

I would say so.

And we have one more question from the line of Harry [indiscernible] from Nordea. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

One more question, sort of pulpwood prices have continued to be surprisingly stable of sort of for a long time, but could you see in any events that could possibly change the stability. I'm thinking for example, the potential Russian export restrictions. I mean if that could be something that could drive the Nordic balance to somewhere or any other sort of events that could sort of shake that change the outlook for the pulpwood pricing?

Ulf Larsson

For us, I mean as I said, the most important thing for us when it comes to stabilized pulpwood prices is to what was the decision to close down, wood and our publication paper business that that was really good for many from any perspective but not the least from this perspective. And that means that we haven't really we have imported some pulpwood during this year because we have now critical mass in the Baltics and by that we can also buy pulpwood in. I mean in the cost-efficient way.

So I think that that is one reason why we have this channel open as it is just now I think that this year will be very stable when it comes to pulpwood development. But as you saw on the graph, we have had some smaller price increase in sawlogs and I think that level will remain during the coming year as we feel that the market can be quite good. Also next year, in Pulp good we feel that it will it will be a rather stable development during at least short and mid-term.

And as there are no further questions, I'll hand it back to the speakers.

Toby Lawton

Thank you. And that concludes the presentation of the full year results, and we welcome you all back on April 29 for the first quarter results presentation. Thank you.