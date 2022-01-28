Valentina Shilkina/iStock via Getty Images

"You can never cross the ocean until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore."

- Christopher Columbus

"Mining securities are not the thing for widows and orphans or country clergymen, or unworldly people of any kind to own. But for a businessman, who must take risks in order to make money; who will buy nothing without careful, thorough investigation; and who will not risk more than he is able to lose, there is no other investment in the market today as tempting as mining stock."

- Charles H. Dow (1879)

To buy when others are despondently selling and to sell when others are avidly buying requires the greatest fortitude and pays the greatest ultimate rewards."

- Sir John Templeton (1958)

"Nobody saw this coming.

"It's caught the whole market by surprise. If coal prices stay where they are, thermal and coking, there are huge earnings upgrades to come through in the sector."

- Richard Knights, a mining analyst at Liberum Capital Ltd. (2016)

"The good times are free and no one can take that away."

- Zac Brown

"It's a dangerous business to be in if you're not expert, it's a dangerous business to be in even if you are expert."

- David Viniar (former GS CFO discussing commodities).

"Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Introduction

First, I hope the opening quotes resonate, as they literally reveal a piece of my investing heart and soul. On this note, for those reading my public writing for years, these quotes are meant as a tribute, and a thank you for your readership. Adding to the narrative, with this article I am going to provide an update on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), which has been perhaps the biggest mistake of my investing career, and subsequently, one of my biggest successes. On this note, for our investment group, the cumulative profits in Peabody Energy have only been surpassed by a handful of firms, notably Antero Resources (AR), which has become a core component of the wealth generation we have created.

Getting in a time machine and going back to 2016 is a painful experience in this instance, even though 2016 turned out to be one of our best years for a calendar year of performance for our group. More specifically, I wrote these two articles on Peabody Energy in 2015 and 2016, that proved to be roadmaps to a failure, even though I am still proud of the effort and research I put in these articles today.

Humbled, Yet Undeterred; Peabody Energy Is My Top Idea For 2016 - Published January 28th, 2016

Peabody Is My Favorite Idea That Everyone Knows, But That No One Understands - Published May 6th, 2015

Looking back at this time frame, and this specific investment opportunity, I have never been more humbled in this business, or had more egg on my face. Even writing these words today underscores how difficult this experience was, because time heals all wounds, though scars do remain. The overall success we had in 2016 made this easier to handle, yet the private and public humiliation from this particular episode stuck with me for years.

Resilience is underrated, and in this particular instance, I stayed the course, updating my research models, following the developments, and looking for the opportunity to reverse course.

After roughly five years (think about that length of the waiting period if you are frustrated about a particular investment today), following a debt exchange that averted a second restructuring, which was put together in late 2020, and early 2021, we privately took the plunge again in a significant way. Publicly, this was disclosed in Seeking Alpha Marketplace's Top Idea contest for 2021, launched officially on January 29th, 2021.

Here is my direct quote specific to Peabody Energy from that article.

The Contrarian by KCI Research Ltd - BTU: From a speculative total return standpoint, my pick for 2021, without regard for risk, would be Peabody Energy. This pick would be a full circle follow-up on one of the single biggest mistakes of my career, when I proclaimed Peabody Energy as my top idea of 2016, then Peabody restructured, with Elliott Management ending up with a material stake in the post-restructured company at roughly $30 per share. Why invest now? Metallurgical coal prices have surged above their 2016 levels, international thermal coal prices have surged too, and Peabody is completing a successful debt exchange. Disclosure: Long BTU

With the benefit of hindsight and a little trepidation, after a rocky beginning to the year, Peabody Energy shares surged 317.8% in 2021, validating in one year, research, and pain, that was accumulated over seven years.

Peabody Energy 2021 Share Price Performance Author, StockCharts

If you missed this opportunity, do not despair, because Peabody Energy shares are actually a better risk/reward today. This article will explain why that is the case, and why there is substantial appreciation potential in front of this company that used to be an S&P 500 Index (SP500) stalwart, however, it was kicked to the curb and left for dead.

Setting The Table For A Bull Market

Coal is almost universally loathed by investors, as any institutional investor with an ESG mandate will not even consider investing in this perceived relic from a bygone era. Additionally, individual investors, burned by the boom and bust cycles, have generally eschewed coal names from their portfolios. The resulting lack of capital directed towards coal names, and the lack of capital investment, combined with the continued usage of coal in power generation and steel making worldwide, has led to a wrench in the capital cycle.

Capital Cycle GMO

More specifically, we have record-high coal prices today for both metallurgical coal and thermal coal, yet we are not seeing elevated valuations for coal producers, which prevents new supply from coming online.

Specific to metallurgical coal, which is a necessary component in virgin steel from blast furnaces, prices are far above even their elevated 2016 levels.

Australian Coking Coal Futures Author, Barchart The chart above is a monthly chart that stretches back seven years. The daily prices, recently quoted above $430 for the February futures, are showing even more price strength.

Similarly, thermal coal prices, as measured by Australian Newcastle coal prices, have broken to new all-time highs.

Australian NewCastle Coal Futures Author, Barchart

This lack of willingness to invest capital expenditures in new supply, amplified by the lack of elevated valuations for coal equities, which all traces its roots back to capital flows, is collectively providing a wrench in the wheel of the capital cycle.

The market is rectifying this, and signaling the need for new supply, with record-high prices. What comes next are elevated valuations for the existing producers today.

Peabody Energy Is Uniquely Positioned

For a long time now, I have researched and followed the leading coal producers, a sinkhole of time, that has led to a better understanding of the industry. This includes research on the two-largest metallurgical coal exporters, which are BHP Group (BHP), and Teck Resources Limited (TECK). For background, it is worthwhile for readers to digest these two articles.

The Historic Fall And Rise Of Met Coal And The Bullish Case For BHP - Published September 12th, 2016

Teck Resources Limited: Too Cheap To Ignore - Published February 17th, 2016

Keep in mind that both BHP and TECK have significantly outperformed the markets, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), since the publication dates of these articles.

Author's February 17th, 2016 TECK Article Author, Seeking Alpha

For background, Peabody Energy does not have the scale in metallurgical coal production that BHP Group or Teck Resources limited does, with coking coal production forecast around seven million tons in 2022.

Keep in mind though, that this is roughly the production size of Warrior Met Coal (HCC), which I have also been bullish on previously, and which I continue to be bullish on today.

There are different nuances in the quality of coal produced, and the location of the production, however the picture I want to paint here is that Peabody Energy has roughly the metallurgical coal production of Warrior Met Coal, which I think is materially undervalued right now too.

Continuing the comparison, the current market capitalizations of Peabody Energy and Warrior Met Coal are roughly $1.4 billion apiece, with Peabody having a higher enterprise value of $2.2 billion to Warrior's $1.5 billion.

Given prevailing coal prices, I expect both Peabody Energy and Warrior Met coal to be both net debt free in 2022, with Warrior achieving this already, or very soon, once they officially report their 4th quarter 2021 results, and Peabody's net debt free moment coming later in 2022.

With that comparative picture fresh in your mind, now consider that Peabody Energy is a significant thermal coal producer, actually, the largest publicly traded thermal coal producer in the world by the volume of the tons produced. Thus, when you consider metallurgical coal reserves, and potential asset sales, you are essentially getting Peabody's thermal coal business for free in this comparison.

More specifically, with Peabody Energy, as an owner, an investor is getting a stake in a significant metallurgical coal producer, and effectively a free option in the largest thermal coal producer in the U.S., and a significant international thermal coal producer too.

Taking A Closer Look At Peabody's Production & Coal Prices Today

In July of 2021, I articulated my bullish stance on Peabody shares, and more specifically and relevant today, is that I discussed their production that could have exposure to rising prices.

For background, let's look at the pricing assumptions Peabody used when they started negotiations for their ultimately successful debt exchange in November of 2020.

Peabody Energy Financial Forecast Remain Company Peabody Energy 8-K Filed November 9th, 2020

Peabody Energy Financial Forecast Subsidiary Peabody Energy 8-K Filed November 9th, 2020

Look closely at the projected price numbers above from November of 2020, specifically at the pricing estimates for the Newcastle seaborne thermal coal prices. Please consider that these prices were modeled at $64 per tonne in 2021, and metallurgical coal prices were modeled at $140 per tonne in 2021. Benchmark prices for these two coal grades are roughly three times today what was estimated back then. Perhaps more importantly, price strength in the futures contracts extends now to 2024, significantly above Peabody's modeled numbers circa November of 2020.

Specific to next year, the story is similar for 2022, with Newcastle coal prices modeled at $70 per ton, and met coal prices modeled at $152 per ton, yet we know that Newcastle coal prices are trading above $210 per ton today, and met coal prices are approaching $450 per ton.

Is this pricing sustainable?

Probably not, and the futures curve is backwardated, however, the detail above should give an investor a sense of the magnitude of the price difference between what was expected, and the reality of coal prices today. This difference is driven by the capital cycle and the lack of investment in coal by a world that still utilizes coal extensively.

The difference between actual prices today and estimated prices a year or two ago should also illustrate that there is a significant margin of safety between where coal prices are today, and how much they could fall, and this still would be widely positive compared to expectations not that long ago.

How Much Exposure Does Peabody Have To Rising Prices And What Does This Mean For Free Cash Flows?

In July of 2021, I estimated that Peabody was selling roughly 7 to 8 million tons of their Wilpinjong thermal coal at below current market rates to domestic customers in Australia under long-term price contracts. Additionally, I estimated that the tons indexed to the Newcastle coal seaborne market were roughly 5 to 6 million tons at Wilpinjong, and another roughly 4 million tons outside of Wilpinjong in 2021. Taken together, these unindexed tons would provide substantial upside to previously modeled free cash flows.

Reviewing my work at the time, I thought that roughly 10 million tons at an additional $60 per ton in 2021 vs. previously modeled prices, which was conservative modeling given the prevailing pricing at the time, and especially compared to current pricing today, added up to an incremental $600 million plus in free cash flows, if pricing managed to hold up for the remainder of the year.

What I did not account for at the time, was that Peabody was very conservative in their 2021 pricing, burned by almost having to restructure for a second time. With fourth quarter 2021 results, we will ultimately see how pricing turns out, however, what we do know, was that the pricing estimates were conservative, particularly going forward.

Specific to met coal pricing, I estimated that at July 2021 price levels of $210 per ton (think about that compared to where prices are today), that Peabody would have an extra $500 million in free cash flow on an annualized basis, with additional upside to higher met prices and volumes. Again, this was optimistic for 2021, however, this outlook is going to prove conservative for 2022.

Building on that narrative, we unequivocally know now, with the benefit of hindsight, that higher pricing has indeed played out, and it is not really speculating anymore to expect north of $1.1 billion in free cash flow improvement in 2022. This is going to be true even if thermal coal prices and metallurgical prices simply keep only a portion of their recent gains. Said another way, prices could drop all the way back to July 2021 price levels, which is a long way down from today's price levels, and there would still be a significant free cash flow boom in 2022.

Going further, if benchmark prices hold anywhere near the levels they are today, free cash flow estimates are going to have to be revised sharply higher. We will know a lot more pricing detail when Peabody reports their fourth quarter 2021 results, so stay tuned, and this should be an inflection point as investors extrapolate the free cash flow generation potential.

Keep in mind that the market capitalization of Peabody Energy is roughly only $1.4 billion today, and the company only has approximately $750 million in net debt, when cash on the balance sheet is taken into consideration. Without a doubt, given prevailing coal prices, and given reasonable contracting, Peabody Energy is going to be net debt free in 2022. This is a position that Warrior Met Coal is already in today as I write this article, and it is going to happen much faster for Peabody Energy than analysts are modeling right now.

Adding to the narrative, Peabody filed an 8-K on November 10th, 2021 for their presentation at the BMO Coal Symposium. Two slides from that presentation stand out, particularly in the context of this article.

Peabody Energy Seaborne Thermal Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Metallurgical Coal Peabody Energy

Look closely at the priced volumes for 2022, as of November 10th, 2021, and then consider what pricing has done over that time frame.

Closing Thoughts: Once Left For Dead, Peabody Energy Might Be The Best Risk/Reward In The Market Today

Through September 30th, 2021, electricity derived from coal generation in the U.S. increased 23% over 2020, and this was with a 3% increase in overall electricity usage. The primary driver of this increase in coal generation was higher natural gas prices in the United States. Given that natural gas prices are substantially higher in the rest of the world, notably in Asia and Europe, it is no surprise that global coal prices are at record highs, and it should be no surprise that global coal demand is at record highs too.

In this article, we have looked at Peabody Energy's turbulent history, modeled potential free cash flows from their seaborne and metallurgical coal production, and hypothesized that the company will be net debt free in 2022.

We have not even touched on the roughly 110 million tons of U.S. thermal coal production, which is going to generate increased free cash flows in 2022 as well. We will know more about pricing for U.S. thermal tons, and pricing across the board, when Peabody Energy reports fourth quarter 2021 results sometime in February of 2022.

Once the market internalizes the prolific free cash flow generation that is occurring at Peabody, partially hidden by the below-market contract prices from much of 2021, Peabody's shares should make a path towards, and eventually above, the 2018 price highs.

Peabody Energy Five-Year Price Chart Author, StockCharts

The comparison to 2018 price levels is not entirely clean, as there have been share buy-backs, and then share issuances. In a strange way, they have sort of cancelled each other out. Going forward, Peabody should have the capacity to buy back shares once again. Bigger picture, a zero net debt company generating free cash flow potentially rivaling its market capitalization in 2022, is going to deserve a materially higher valuation.

The terminal value of their thermal coal assets may indeed be zero here, however, the cumulative free cash flows they are going to produce are going to be much greater than expectations a year ago. Plus, metallurgical coal assets have a longer runway, as this coal is a necessary component in steel production, and these coking coal assets are generating prolific free cash flows now too. Any way that you slice and dice it from a financial modeling perspective, a $40 price target, which is over three times today's price levels, may ultimately prove conservative.

In summary, Peabody Energy, once left for dead, ultimately survived, though, because global coal usage has continued to grow, led by emerging markets, and a still substantial presence in developed markets.

Granted, thermal coal is not the cleanest energy source, yet it provides relatively cheap power that indirectly fuels the daily lives of many that seek to ban its existence. Do investors driving their Tesla (TSLA) cars ever stop and consider that these batteries, which contain toxic metals themselves, are often charged indirectly by fossil fuels?

Further, and far more important, coal provides a cheap source of energy that has lifted many in the world out of poverty, saving innumerable lives. Try to live without cheap energy, and see how far you get. Despite its benefits, very few advocate for coal, while simultaneously choosing to ignore the toxic metals that are used in battery storage, wind turbine blades full of harmful plastics that are ultimately buried once their useful life is finished, and the toxic metals in solar panels that leech into the environment if not properly recycled. Many supporters of green energy conveniently forget that once discarded, these green energy components often rot in landfills worldwide, causing perhaps more destruction to the environment, and to people, from toxic metals, than one of the resources they are dead set on replacing.

Is there a better solution here? The answer is unequivocally yes, and that relies on a full picture perspective to the ongoing, and forthcoming energy transition. That is a topic for another article. For now, all I ask is that readers and investors consider, then debate and discuss, both sides of the issue at hand in a civil manner.

Wrapping up, quietly, we have already seen a passing of the baton of market leadership. Most investors are simply not aware of this leadership transition yet. Recognizing this changing backdrop after years of study, including being too early, I have been pounding the table on the extremely out-of-favor commodity equities for several years now, and I still think we're in the early innings of what will be a longer-term price appreciation. Personally, I think we will supersede the capital rotation that took place from growth-to-value during 2000-2007.

Investors skittish of commodity equities should research cast aside financials as they also will benefit from rising inflationary expectations and rising long-term interest rates. Understanding the bigger picture, then having an understanding of the bottoms-up fundamentals has been the key to outperformance, and this is a path that has not been easy with those participating confirming this reality. However, the road less taken is sometimes the better one, and I firmly believe that today, as traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate offer very poor starting valuations and very poor projected future real returns from today's price levels. More specifically, the out-of-favor assets and asset classes, including commodities and commodity equities and out-of-favor specific securities, are where the historic opportunity has been, and that's where it still stands, from my perspective.