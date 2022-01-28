trenchcoates/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) is a fashion and outdoor equipment company that owns famous brands such as Vans, North Face, Timberland and Dickies. Revenues related to these brands comprised 88% of fiscal 2021 net revenues, with Vans and The North Face being the most important drivers of revenues:

As VFC's products are predominantly sold through retail stores (but also through direct-to-consumer channels), the company's revenues and earnings have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. As most stocks, also VFC's shares staged a massive comeback after having declined by approximately 50% in early 2020, as traders and investors looked beyond the pandemic. The shares peaked in May 2021 at roughly $90, valuing the company at a pretty lofty forward P/E ratio of 28. However, as headwinds from inflation became apparent, the shares began to fell and currently sit at roughly $66, pricing the stock at a more palatable forward P/E ratio of 21.

Given this rather substantial sell-off, it seems worthwhile to examine whether the stock was indeed overvalued in May 2021 or whether VFC's growth engine is indeed firing on all cylinders and investors should consider taking a position.

Growth

VFC changed the end of its fiscal year in 2018, from December to March. Still, I believe the long-term revenue trend is meaningful as only the 2017 and 2018 figures are slightly distorted. Accordingly, VFC's revenues did not grow since at least 2015 (see below). It should be emphasized, however, that VFC spun off its jeans company Kontoor Brands (KTB) in May 2019 (Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic).

While revenue growth in fiscal 2022 looks phenomenal, this is understandably mostly a function of the world having "reopened" from the pandemic. On a two-year basis, growth still looks excellent at annualized compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. However, this includes roughly $600 million in sales from Supreme Holdings Inc., which was acquired in December 2020 (Q4 2021 earnings call and p. 23, 2021 10-K) for roughly $2.3 billion. Accounting for the acquisition results in a CAGR of approximately 4.8%. Supreme is expected to grow at a near-term rate of roughly 8 to 10% in terms of revenues.

VFC's strongest growth driver is its expansion in China. In fiscal 2021, revenues in Greater China increased 24% (p. 32, 2021 10-K) but it has to be emphasized that this growth rate is - in part - a consequence of China having been hit by the pandemic earlier than the western world. Still, the company's China business surpassed revenues of $1 billion, exceeding management's long-term plan targets (Q4 2021 earnings call).

Overall, VFC's long-term sustainable top-line growth is difficult to assess but I find it imprudent to assume a near-term growth rate of over 5% over the next ten years. In the long run, I assume a growth rate of 2.5%, which might be conservative for VFC, but I generally prefer to err on the conservative side. This appears sensible also when reviewing VFC's past growth in terms of normalized free cash flow (FCF), which has essentially been flat over the last decade. Note that I always normalize FCF for recurring impairment charges, stock-based compensation expenses and atypical movements in working capital. VFC's capital expenditures of approximately $275 million per annum, also taking into account recurring software purchases, are pretty substantial. On a normalized basis, the business generates an annual FCF of $800 million.

Profitability

Morningstar rates VFC as a "Narrow Moat" business, which appears appropriate in my opinion, considering the company's renowned brands that comprise almost 90% of revenues. Nevertheless, the fashion business is intensely competitive and brand loyalty remains limited, especially with non-luxury or highly-exclusive brands.

VFCs operating margin of approximately 12% is pretty good and slightly exceeds the sector median of 10%. Similarly, in terms of net margin, VFC is among the industry leaders. However, its FCF conversion of roughly 64% is pretty weak and this should be kept in mind especially by income-seeking investors who intend to acquire shares because of the dividend growth.

The company's return on invested capital (ROIC) of 15% is certainly acceptable for a fashion company. Taking VFC's pretty weak FCF conversion into account, its cash return on invested capital appears pretty weak at 8%. Under the assumption of a cost of equity of 10%, which results in a weighted-average cost of capital of 8.6%, the company is a net-creator of shareholder value with an excess ROIC of 6%.

Balance Sheet Quality and Dividend Safety

VFC is engaged in M&A and also divests or spins-off businesses (see above) from time to time. As a consequence, the pretty substantial amount of goodwill ($2.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2021) in terms of shareholders' equity of currently 79% appears understandable. The company had to book goodwill and intangibles impairment charges of $20.3 million $323 million in fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively. The larger impairment charge was related to the company's Timberland business unit.

Overall, I consider VFC's balance sheet pretty weak, but still acceptable. Altman's Z-Score (weighted by the coefficients proposed by P. J. Waites in 2014) currently stands at 3.4 and does not signal a problem. However, the company's debt-to-equity ratio appears high at 3.5. As VFC carries a substantial amount of debt on its balance sheet and since its FCF conversion is weak, it would currently take the company 7 years to retire its financial debt if the entire FCF would be directed towards deleveraging. Similarly, VFC's interest coverage ratio in terms of normalized pre-interest FCF is pretty weak at 7x.

Prior to the pandemic, VFC routinely conducted material share repurchases (i.e., $1 billion in some years), and hence, the company's leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) of 3.3 at the end of fiscal 2021 appears understandable, yet not particularly palatable.

VFC is often touted as a dividend growth stock. The shares currently yield 3.0% and the long-term CAGR is very respectable at 11.4%. However, the dividend growth rate has slowed significantly in recent years and this appears understandable when taking VFC's balance sheet and the practically inexistent growth in FCF into account. Going forward, I do not expect VFC's dividend to grow at a double-digit rate but likely a little slower than its top-line growth, considering the company's subpar FCF conversion. A long-term growth rate of 3% thus appears reasonable, especially as the current payout ratio in terms of normalized FCF is over 90%.

Taken together, VFC's balance sheet is certainly nothing to write home about. Considering that VFC sells discretionary consumer goods and exhibits a cyclical behavior, I find the company's weak interest coverage ratio particularly concerning. I would like to see management direct cash flows towards deleveraging and not prioritize share repurchases, which are typically conducted to offset dilution due to share-based compensation and to boost earnings per share.

Valuation and Conclusion

As already mentioned in the introduction, VFC's shares have sold off substantially since the peak in mid-2021, mostly as a consequence of investors pricing in inflationary headwinds. On a forward-looking basis, VFC currently (January 28, 2022) trades at a P/E ratio of 21, which is still pretty high but rather normal for VFC. Historically, the company's shares change hands at a P/E of roughly 24, so the shares can be purchased for a discount of 15% today. Also in terms of its historical P/S ratio, VFC appears slightly undervalued. However, from my own assessments with regards to fair P/E and fair P/S, taking into account the company's position in the market, its growth prospects and its balance sheet, I still consider the stock to be overvalued. A DCF calculation suggests significant overvaluation as well, even under the assumption of an annualized FCF growth rate of 5% over the next ten years. Under the assumption of a cost of equity of 10%, investors willing to buy the shares at $66 expect the company to grow its FCF at a terminal (!) growth rate of 7%.

From the perspective of income-oriented investors, the shares are slightly undervalued at a dividend yield of 3%. However, since I do not expect the dividend to grow by more than 3% per year, the shares do not seem like a good investment for dividend growth investors. After ten years, the yield on cost would still be only 4%, assuming a CAGR of 3%.

However, since VFC stock has always been a premium company in terms of valuation, I would not be surprised to see the share price bounce off this seemingly stable support at $66 after the release of positive results. Taken together, I suspect that it will be difficult to acquire VFC shares below their intrinsic value and it would likely require significant external events (such as in March 2020) to bring the shares to a level where a long position would be promising.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism to share, I am happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging. Also, if you have any questions regarding the calculation of any of the presented metrics, I am happy to answer them as well.