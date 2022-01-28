Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is one of the few "dividend kings" in the market with a current streak of 59 consecutive years of dividend increases. With a dividend yield currently just under 3% in an environment where long-term US treasuries barely yield 2%, KO is likely to bubble to the top of many screens of investors looking for steady income growth at a reasonable yield. On the other hand, long-term followers of this global beverage giant may remember that KO shares suffered a "lost decade" in 1998-2009, and some may even remember an earlier one from 1972-1982. These periods of negative returns occurred even as KO continued raising its dividend every year, and should remind us of the importance of buying even the best dividend stocks only when their yields aren't too low. With shares now back around all-time highs, many investors are probably asking about the likelihood of another "lost decade" for KO shares. In this article, we will look at the periods before and after that lost decade and run their numbers through a simple return model, which we will then use to estimate an expected range of KO's future returns.

Coca-Cola's Historic Growth

Unfortunately, YCharts, Seeking Alpha's KO dividend page, and even Coca-Cola's own investor relations page only have dividend history going back to the late 1980s, but that is long enough to see that KO has clearly made it a priority to pay out a steadily increasing dividend over time.

I remember one interview question I was asked in late 1997 was "how fast do you think Coca-Cola can continue growing into the future?", to which I answered, "at about the rate of population growth, as I believe they are already pretty close to saturating the global market". I may have been a bit too pessimistic, a bit too early, but I think I have been right that growth over the past 25 years has been slower than over the previous 25, and one of the key drivers of future dividend growth would be continued revenue and earnings growth.

To maintain dividend growth with these slowing rates of revenue and earnings growth, KO has been paying out a higher and higher percentage of its annual earnings as dividends, leaving less and less to reinvest for future growth. In this next chart, we see how KO's dividend cover ratio has declined from around 2.4 in the 1990s to around 1.6 in the 2000s to barely above 1.0 in recent years. A dividend cover ratio below around 1.5 may be fine for a higher yielding name bought more for current yield rather than future growth, but we will come back to growth estimates at the end of the article.

One way to prop up shareholder returns in the face of slowing or negative growth is to shrink the number of shares, the profits and dividends need to be divided by, and as this next chart shows, KO bought back around 20% of its shares from 1984-2000, and another 20% since 2000.

These buybacks have boosted KO's total shareholder yield over time to an average level of around 1%/year above the dividend yield. Over the next decade or two, it will be important to watch for continued buybacks at a rate of at least 1% per year, which would mean a share count below 4 billion by the end of the decade.

A Dividend Return Model

One very simple way to very roughly estimate the past or future rate of return of a dividend-paying stock is with the following formula:

Rate of return = Initial Dividend Yield + Dividend Growth Rate + Effect of Change in Yield

For example, if we have a stock with a 6% initial dividend yield, 5% annual dividend growth, and assume the dividend yield will contract to 4% after 10 years, our estimate for the stock's rate of return over those 10 years would be 6% + 5% + ((6%/4% - 1)/10) = 16%. If we were to plug these numbers into a spreadsheet and calculate the rate of return more precisely, we would get a rate of return closer to 14%, so this formula isn't exact, but good enough to show the effect of the yield contraction. By contrast, if we assume an initial dividend yield of 4%, 5% growth rate, and final yield of 6%, our rate of return estimate would be 4% + 5% + ((4%/6% - 1)/10) = 5.6%, versus the "exact" answer of 5.2%. For a more exact estimate, we should apply a convexity or compounding adjustment to the third term in this formula, but this simple version is good enough for at least helping us think about what drives a stock's total rate of return over time. In other words, this formula reminds us of the importance of buying when yields are high and selling when yields are low if we want to earn relatively high returns.

Coca-Cola's Lost Decade #1: 1972-1982

The total return chart below is clearly incorrect, seeing how the price return and total return of this dividend-paying stock appear identical in YCharts prior to 1986, but we can still see a 50% price decline in KO shares from 1972-1982. If KO's dividend yield was less than 5% in 1972, then the dividends over the next 10 years would have been unlikely to have made up for this 50% price decline, and so KO shareholders would have experienced a "lost decade" of zero to negative returns. The poor returns from KO shares over this period would have seemed even worse given that this decade also saw the highest rates of US inflation over the past century. From the above formula, we know that this 50% price decline, especially on the back of a dividend we know was raised every year, could only have happened if the dividend yield rose from a relatively low to a relatively high level over that decade.

Coca-Cola's Golden Years: 1987-1997

Although the strong positive performance in KO shares seems to have started in late 1982 (when, as we inferred above, the dividend yield must have been relatively high), I will mark Coca-Cola's "golden decade" as that between 1987-1997, when KO shares' total rate return averaged just under 30% per year.

From the dividend history data from Seeking Alpha or Coca-Cola's IR page (links above), we can estimate that about half of that 30%/year return was due to a roughly 15%/year dividend growth rate. From 1987 to 1997, the quarterly dividend grew from around 1.75 cents to 7 cents per quarter, split-adjusted from today. This means, as we can infer from the formula and the chart below, that much of the very high rate of return enjoyed by KO shareholders over this decade was due to yield contraction from just below 3% to just below 1%. In other words, the market went from pricing KO shares like an income stock (or at least an income growth stock) in 1987 to pricing KO like an aggressive growth stock in 1997. While part of this could be explained by a decline in interest rates over this period, as I've shown below using the yield of the Vanguard Long-Term Investment-Grade Bond Fund (VWESX), a <1% yielding stock still looks far more expensive when bonds yield over 6% than when bonds yield less than 3%. Although I'm, of course, saying this with the benefit of hindsight, this has become one of many "textbook" examples of a yield that has fallen too low, or in other words, a price that has risen too high to leave sufficient future returns for investors who bought at these levels.

Coca-Cola's Lost Decade #2: 1998-2009

As I tried to foreshadow in both the dividend return formula and the above commentary on how low KO's dividend yield had gotten, the decade following KO's 0.84% dividend yield was another "lost decade" of negative total returns for KO shareholders. In this case, we have an accurate total return chart showing an annual rate of return of -1.6%, with dividends reinvested gross of tax, from the beginning of 1998 through 2008, turning $10,000 into $8,374 over those 10 years.

As this next chart shows, a major driver of those negative returns was the rise in KO's dividend yield from less than 1% to over 3% over that period. Meanwhile, the quarterly dividend rose from 7 to 19 cents per quarter over that time, a 10% annual rate of dividend growth. Although it may seem obvious to anyone who knows the math, I find it worth seeing reminders like this of how an even modest seeming rise in the dividend yield of a low-yielding stock can make a price decline more than wipe out the effect of dividend hikes, even over a 10-year period. What makes this period somewhat different from the previous two periods, and the more recent period we will look at next, is that this was the only recent example of bond yields falling while KO's dividend yield was rising. For investors with diversified portfolios, this may have meant that stronger returns from their bonds balanced out the lagging returns from their KO shares, but only in this 1998-2009 period, and not before or after.

Coca-Cola's Silver Years: 2009-present

For lack of a better name for purposes of this article, I will call the most recent period since 2009 Coca-Cola's "silver years", over which time KO's total rate of return averaged just over 11% per year.

Over one quarter of that 11%/year return came from buying KO at an initial dividend yield of over 3%. The increase in the dividend from 20.5 cents (split-adjusted) to 42 cents over 12 years equals a lower dividend growth rate of only around 6% per year. This means only about 2%/year came from the more modest decline in KO's yield from around 3.3% to around 2.8%, though this happened as overall bond yields declined far more dramatically. This makes it much harder to say that KO shares are "expensive" now, with a dividend yield not too different than that of long-term investment-grade bonds, versus in 1997 when KO yielded only about 1/8 as much as VWESX.

Conclusion

For now, I am rating KO a "hold", because I don't see the future expected rate of return high enough to rate it a "buy", nor low enough to be a "sell". KO remains a very high-quality company I continue to recommend as one of the first 10 stocks kids should look at to learn about investing, but one I now buy more because I see KO shares as a sort of "inflation-linked bond" better than government-issued inflation-linked bonds.

Just as I said in my interview answer in 1997, but perhaps with even more weight now, KO's biggest challenge going forward is that its growth rate is likely to be lower. Although KO managed to maintain a dividend growth rate of over 6%/year over these past "silver years", I estimate higher levels of buybacks will be needed to maintain even this rate of dividend growth in future decades with slower population growth and other headwinds. What helps is that a 2.8% initial dividend yield is not too bad a starting point, and as long as bond yields remain low, KO's yield may be unlikely to rise far enough to risk another "lost decade" for KO shareholders.