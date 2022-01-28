Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

On January 26, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported another decent quarter, but the company's guidance was unimpressive and confusing. Intel still appears to be somewhat behind its competitors in advancing their technology. Simultaneously, the company has finally decided to build expensive new foundry capacity, but it may not be operational until after this cycle is over.

Intel reported Q4 2021 GAAP revenue of $20.5 billion, exceeding the company's guidance by about $1.3 billion. Non-GAAP revenue was $19.5 billion, exceeding guidance by $1.2 billion. Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings per share were $1.13, exceeding the guidance Intel provided in October by 35 cents.

The company also announced a five percent addition to its quarterly dividend, increasing the quarterly payout to $0.365 per share. Intel provided Q1 2022 guidance for revenue of approximately $18.3 billion and GAAP EPS of $0.70. In 2021, Intel generated $30.0 billion of cash from operations and $11.3 billion of free cash flow.

Intel now intends to undertake some massive capital expenditures as part of a foundry development initiative that is seemingly years overdue. Intel's current plan includes an investment of more than $20 billion in order to build two new chip factories in Ohio.

It seems quite clear that Intel waited far too long to initiate the process of developing this new manufacturing capacity. Historically, the reason for the delay was that the U.S. semiconductor industry had grown accustomed to low-cost international foundry capacity. More recently, or rather since the pandemic, the most apparent reason for the delay was the continued waiting for federal support.

This will be Intel's first new manufacturing site location in 40 years, so there is actually no reason to think that Intel has any competency in developing such a facility. There is actually reason to think they may lack it. After all, Intel did not seem eager to develop a new foundry, or it probably would have started this plan in 2020.

Samsung also recently announced plans to develop a fabrication facility in the United States. Samsung's new plant will be in Taylor, Texas. Samsung's Taylor plant's groundbreaking is expected to occur in the first half of 2022 with the company targeting the facility being operational in the second half of 2024. Samsung expects the facility to cost about $17 billion in total capital expenditures.

This is an example of how manufacturing capacity is going to significantly increase in the next few years. By the time Intel gets this new plant fully operational, there could be overcapacity in the chip market. In addition to Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is also developing global capacity, including within Japan and domestically in Arizona, from a US markets perspective. These fierce fabricators are also likely to outspend Intel on capacity development, with greater competency due to more recent experience in building capacity.

At the same time, despite insatiable demand for chips, Intel's gross margins have continued to decline for years. Intel's declining margins are a side effect of that demand not really being for Intel's book of chips, at least as a first choice. A saving grace is that they have chips to sell.

Customers appear to be demanding AMD (AMD) and NVIDIA (NVDA) chips. While these competitors appear to have the ability to increase prices on account of existing demand, Intel may have to resort to discounting in order to remain competitive.

Intel has been stuck in a trading range for the last several years. That range is between the mid $40s and the mid $60s. When Intel breaks down, it tends to test the mid $40s at or around $44.

It would not be surprising if Intel continues this recent move down until it hits this prior resistance. Such a move down would equate to a price decline of around 10 percent from present valuations.

Conclusion

Intel's margins have declined for several years, and the company's inability to keep up with cutting-edge competitors does not bode well for the future. Intel appears likely to continue to lose market share to both AMD and NVDA. Analyst estimates must be revised to consider the ramifications of declining market share and reduced pricing power upon Intel's profit margins.

Intel is finally starting to develop a new fabrication plant. This will be an expensive enterprise that will eat up much of Intel's free cash flow. Further, there appears some risk that the industry is ramping up excessive levels of chip capacity that would all hit the market in about 2-3 years.

Intel is facing greater competition than ever before, and it appears to now be entering a race to develop fabrication capacity with highly competent competing manufacturers. The future looks riskier than ever for Intel. For these reasons, it appears Intel is likely to remain in the mid to high $40s in the near term.