Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Co-produced with Chuck Walston

As one of the top-10 pharmaceutical companies in the world, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has grown revenues three-fold since its spinoff from Abbott Labs in 2013. The major contributor to that growth was the blockbuster drug Humira which goes off-patent in the U.S. in 2023. Today we look at how ABBV has positioned itself for a future without Humira.

AbbVie: How Allergan and Its Pipeline Trumps Humira

Every company has some degree of looming issues. MLPs face pressure from the Climate crowd. Tobacco, alcohol, and firearms companies face the morality argument.

Yet the key to being a long-term income investor and value investor is the ability to look beyond the darkness and evaluate which risks present a larger issue and which firms are able to overcome them or find ways to benefit from them.

AbbVie's looming loss of Humira exclusivity has the stock trading just above a single-digit P/E ratio. There's no doubt that Humira provided the lion’s share of the company’s revenues in the past decade, and it's also true that sales of Humira will be hamstrung in the not-too-distant future.

However, burgeoning sales of Rinvoq and Skyrizi are working to fill that gap, and a pipeline with 50 potential drugs in late and mid-stage trials holds a great deal of promise. Additionally, the acquisition of Allergan will provide an important new source of revenue.

The Allergan deal provided the company with a degree of diversification as well as a robust and growing source of sales. Furthermore, although the investment in Allergan increased AbbVie’s debt markedly, management is working to improve the firm’s financial profile.

ABBV will announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Feb. 2, 2022.

Humira: A Blessing And A Curse

Humira is approved in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the EU to treat 14 autoimmune diseases. Despite biosimilar competition in overseas markets that resulted in a 16.7% decline in sales outside the U.S., overall Humira sales have continued to climb: in the third quarter, revenue from the blockbuster drug hit $4.613 billion, a +5.2% increase.

In a sense, that’s bad news, as ABBV will face U.S. biosimilar competition to Humira beginning next year. In Q4-2019, Humira constituted 59% of company revenue. Furthermore, Humira provides outsized margins.

ABBV is offsetting that inevitable impact with the deal for Allergan, as well as increasing sales of Rinvoq and Skyrizi. ABBV’s reliance on Humira is already diminishing. Additionally, although the advent of U.S. biosimilar competition will diminish Humira’s total sales, the complexities in developing and marketing a biosimilar will blunt the impact over the short term.

Proof of the company’s ability to navigate the headwinds associated with Humira can be found in the last quarter’s results. In Q3, Humira represented 38% of sales, illustrating the positive effect of the acquisition and the increased role other products are taking in terms of overall sales.

How Acquisitions Help Offset the Decline of Humira

ABBV bought Allergan at a great price when it was undervalued. A failed bid by Pfizer (PFE) to acquire Allergan in 2015 had the latter company valued at nearly three times the price ABBV eventually offered.

While ABBV paid well above the prevailing share price to acquire Allergan, a reasonable argument can be made that the deal was an opportunistic move to take advantage of Allergan's low price. At the same time, it provided a good degree of diversification to soften the blow of Humira’s pending loss of exclusivity.

The acquisition of Allergan includes branded pharmaceuticals as well as device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products. Allergan’s leading product prior to the acquisition was Botox.

The following chart provides a review of the assets AbbVie gained.

Investors reviewing the latest quarterly results have reason to applaud the move. ABBV reported that the aesthetics portfolio, which includes Botox, hit $1.251 billion in sales, an increase of more than 29%.

We are once again raising our full-year guidance for aesthetics this quarter. And we view this portfolio as an extremely attractive growth opportunity over the long term with high single-digit compounded annual growth rates expected through the end of the decade. Our Neuroscience business drove robust double-digit revenue performance again this quarter." - Michael Severino, Vice-Chairman and President

AbbVie also acquired Qulipta via the Allergan deal. In September, the Food & Drug Administration approved Qulipta for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. A variety of estimates for projected sales for the drug give investors an insight as to how Qulipta is likely to contribute to AbbVie’s revenues.

Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond projects $735 million in sales for Qulipta in 2023. Meanwhile, a review by Evaluate Pharma of analysts’ predictions gives a consensus estimate of $954 million in sales for 2026. Geoffrey Porges with SVB Leerink arrives at a figure of $1.2 billion in annual sales in 2030.

Vraylar, another addition to AbbVie’s portfolio through the Allergan acquisition, reported net revenue of $461 million in Q3. All in all, the Allergan deal is working well for investors.

The Pipeline and Other Growth Drivers

The acquisition of Allergan is but one positive to consider in the mitigation of the dwindling sales that will inevitably stem from Humira’s loss of exclusivity.

AbbVie’s pipeline includes 80 potential treatments, 50 of which are in mid or late-stage development.

A major strength found in AbbVie’s late-stage pipeline is related to new indications for Rinvoq and Skyrizi. Rinvoq, garnering $453 million in Q3, and Skyrizi with $796 million in 3Q-2021 sales are both providing solid double-digit growth.

If I look at Skyrizi, I would say that Skyrizi performance is very, very impressive. …it's very close to the passing HUMIRA now, which in this short period of time is frankly a surprise, how quickly it has ramped. - Rick Gonzalez, CEO

Skyrizi is well positioned in psoriasis and will likely find approval for smaller immunology indications, particularly for the treatment of Crohn’s disease and psoriatic arthritis.

The EU approved Rinvoq recently for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents. Skyrizi also received a recommendation for approval from the EU for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults with inadequate response to DMARDs.

Another bright spot lies in Imbruvica and Venclexta sales. In Q3, the combined revenues from the two totaled $1.866 billion, an increase of 8.1% year-over-year.

Demographic Tailwinds

Last but not least, one should weigh the effect demographic trends will have on all investments in the healthcare sector.

In the U.S. alone, approximately 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day, and by 2030, the last members of that demographic will reach their 65th birthday. The aging boomer generation should serve investors in AbbVie for years to come.

It's simply a fact of life that the longer you live, the more medical care you will require.

Management Guidance

Management raised FY 2021 guidance during the Q3 earnings call. Adjusted EPS is now forecast in a range of $12.63 to $12.67, a growth rate of nearly 20% at the midpoint.

The company also forecasts Rinvoq and Skyrizi will provide combined revenues of $15 billion by 2025.

AbbVie projects $1 billion in peak sales for Qulipta, and $5.5 billion in global revenues for Imbruvica. Worldwide sales of Mavyret are expected to hit approximately $1.7 billion.

We continue to see double-digit revenue growth in immunology, where Skyrizi and Rinvoq have established very strong launch trajectories. These two assets are either approved, under regulatory review, or in late-stage development across all of Humira's major indications. And we remain confident that they will both be significant contributors to AbbVie's long-term growth." - Rick Gonzalez, CEO

Managing Debt

Following the Allergan acquisition, ABBV’s balance sheet was highly leveraged. In fact, the deal prompted S&P to downgrade AbbVie’s debt from A- to BBB+.

Following the acquisition, AbbVie’s net debt to trailing-12-month EBITDA was 3.5x, and management’s original goal was to pay down at least $15 billion in debt by the end of 2021. ABBV has a substantial amount of free cash flow to deleverage relatively quickly. The following excerpt from the most recent earnings call sums up the situation well:

And we remain on track to achieve $17 billion of cumulative debt paydown by the end of this year, with further deleveraging through 2023. This will bring our net leverage ratio to 2.3 times by the end of 2021, and approximately 2 times by the end of 2022. We generated $17 billion of free cash flow in the first 9 months of the year, and our cash balance at the end of September was $12 billion." - Rick Gonzalez, CEO

AbbVie’s Dividend and Valuation

ABBV currently yields 4.1% and has raised its dividend every year since 2013. The five-year dividend growth rate is just below 18%. The most recent increase was 8.5%, and once ABBV deleverages back into its target range we can expect more aggressive dividend growth to resume.

ABBV currently trades at a forward P/E (price/earnings) ratio of only 10x, landing it solidly in the realm of being a "Value" stock. ABBV is very likely going to be a beneficiary of the rotation to Value as it is producing a lot of cash flow right now. Additionally, ABBV's earnings are continuing to grow.

ABBV's share price should grow to reflect these tailwinds and we expect 15-25% upside for 2022. The Q4 earnings results are scheduled for Feb. 2.

Dreamstime

Conclusion

AbbVie’s acquisition of Allergan has been highly accretive: In 2020 revenues increased 38% to $45.8 billion. Cash flow from operations in the first nine months of 2021 hit $17.7 billion, vs. $12.7 billion a year earlier. Meanwhile, management has done a good job of whittling down the debt added from the Allergan deal. The company seems on track to lower its net leverage ratio to a very manageable 2x by the end of FY2022.

While revenue flows from Humira’s loss of exclusivity will undoubtedly ebb, the sales associated with Rinvoq, Skyrizi, and the contributions from a variety of products associated with the Allergan acquisition should more than fill the gap.

ABBV has one of the best free cash flow yields among large-cap healthcare companies, a safe and relatively rapidly growing dividend, and a yield above 4%. Investors can look forward to 15-25% price upside, plus a dividend that will continue to grow.

ABBV is a great buy for investors who want to pursue a dividend growth strategy.

So, the next time you're running into Walgreens or CVS to pick up your prescription, let ABBV pay for it. That's the real-world benefit of being an income investor or retiree living off of your dividends. The companies you rely on are always the companies paying you! It's not often such a strong company, that's also a Dividend Aristocrat with 49 years of dividend growth, is offered on the market at such low valuations for you and me to snap up the shares of and enjoy inflation-beating dividend growth and income.