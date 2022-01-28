wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) recently announced positive topline results for Cosibelimab in metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma "cSCC". Cosibelimab hit its primary endpoint of an objective response rate "ORR" of 47.4%, which has encouraged the company to press forward and prepare to submit a BLA for the U.S. as well as file for approval in Europe. If approved, Cosibelimab has a unique profile and competitive pricing that could make it a serious contender in a growing immunotherapy market. Much to my surprise, the market has essentially overlooked Checkpoint's announcement with limited analyst coverage and a small pop in the share price. I believe this is an opportunity and will adjust my CKPT strategy to take advantage of these prices.

In my previous Checkpoint Therapeutics article, I discussed the significance of this recent data and how Cosibelimab shall perform contemporary checkpoint products. In this article, I intend to provide a brief background on Cosibelimab and its dual mechanism of action. In addition, I review the data and will discuss how Cosibelimab could be a disruptor of the approved checkpoint products. Furthermore, I will discuss what the next steps are for Cosibelimab, and how I plan on taking advantage of these prices while we wait.

Background on Cosibelimab

Cosibelimab (CK-301) is a fully-human antagonistic monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that fastens to Programmed Death Ligand-1 (PD-L1) in solid tumors. Checkpoint licensed Cosibelimab from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and is in ongoing trials for locally advanced and metastatic cSCC, along with NSCLC.

Cosibelimab interacts with programmed cell death protein 1, which is essential to T-cell actions and their proliferation. Numerous cancer types express PD-L1, which triggers negative signaling in PD-1-expressing tumor-reactive T-cells. Accordingly, it barricades the anti-tumor T-cell immune response and the cancer cells evade the immune system. Cosibelimab addresses this issue due to it having two mechanisms of action combating a tumor cell. The primary mechanism of action is the blocking of PD-L1 with a 99% tumor target occupancy. The second mechanism of action is that Cosibelimab has a functional Fc region that could activate NK cells for cell-mediated antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity.

Cosibelimab Mechanisms of Action Checkpoint Therapeutics

Cosibelimab is the only checkpoint inhibitor that has this dual mechanism of action, which has produced impressive results in its clinical trials to date.

Digging into the Data

Checkpoints positive topline results from its registration-enabling clinical trial assessing Cosibelimab's safety and efficacy at a fixed dose of 800mg every two weeks in patients with metastatic cSCC.

Study Overview Checkpoint Therapeutics

The study achieved its primary endpoint with a 47.4% ORR in 78 patients. The company was not able to provide an update on the median duration of response "DOR" because 76% of responses are ongoing at the data cut-off. In terms of safety, the company reported that treatment-emergent adverse events are still primarily Grade 1 or 2.

Topline Results Checkpoint Therapeutics

Make note, there is more data pending, which the company plans to present at an upcoming conference.

Matching Up

In previous articles, I have pointed out how Cosibelimab's early data was able to match up against some of the leading PD-1 therapies. This recent data has helped solidify the possibility that Cosibelimab could have an edge over contemporary products.

For cSCC, Cosibelimab's recent data shows 47.7 ORR, which is comparable to Libtayo from Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) and superior to Merck's (MRK) Keytruda.

Comparison to Approved Anti-PD-1s Checkpoint Therapeutics

In previous data, Cosibelimab displayed an amazing safety profile, with only 4.9% of patients having a Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events.

Cosibelimab AEs Checkpoint Therapeutics

This is important considering that Keytruda had 26.6% of its patients reporting Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events and Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo reporting 21%.

Safety in Other Products Checkpoint Therapeutics

Indeed, the trials are not exact comparisons, so we cannot definitively claim that Cosibelimab is superior to the other checkpoint products. However, there is a possibility Cosibelimab's pending data will be able to convince the FDA and physicians that Checkpoint's product is a disruptor.

In order to propose this, we will need all of Cosibelimab's data for the responses, including the breakdown on Complete Responses "CR" and Partial Responses "PR". Furthermore, we are still waiting on Cosibelimab's DOR. Once we have these data points, we can compare CR, PR, and DOR to the currently approved products.

For Libtayo, we can see the mCSCC group has an ORR of 49%, CR of 17%, and PR of 32%. For DOR, Libtayo had 93% of patients having a DOR of 6+ months and 76% going 12+ months.

Libtayo Data https://www.libtayohcp.com/

In Cosibelimab's preliminary data, we can see that 13.5% of patients experienced a complete response; 37% of patients had a partial response; 10% showed stable disease; 27% had disease progression. For DOR, Cosibelimab had 91.7% of patients having a DOR of 6+ months.

Cosibelimab's Preliminary Data Responses Checkpoint Therapeutics

Make note, that this data is preliminary and the final data could yield better or worse results.

Personally, I am optimistic due to the fact the company finished enrolling the study in May of 2021, and we are still waiting on the results of some responses. It is possible that the last patients enrolled are showing strong responses at 6-7months with the possibility of complete responses. Notably, some patients in the preliminary readout didn't display a complete response until 17 months on the treatment.

Cosibelimab's Preliminary Data for Time to and Duration of Response Checkpoint Therapeutics

So, it is conceivable the response data improves and pushes Cosibelimab ahead of other products. I must stress that this is not a head-to-head study, so, we cannot definitively say which product is better. However, I would venture to say Cosibelimab does have the potential to be a market disruptor, especially considering the company's plan to market at extremely competitive pricing.

A Risk to Consider

Even if Cosibelimab's data is in-line with approved products, it is possible the FDA kneecaps Checkpoint. Agenus (AGEN) was snubbed by the FDA with their balstilimab, which was eligible for accelerated approval as 2nd-line treatment for cervical cancer. The FDA essentially gave the accelerated approval to Merck's Keytruda, despite Merck never running a 2nd-line study and balstilimab outperforming Keytruda in some metrics. This approval was weeks ahead of a potential accelerated approval for balstilimab, but months away from Keytruda's projected PDUFA. Many opine that the FDA was demonstrating some Big Pharma preferentialism, in favor of Merck, and that Agenus was robbed.

Indeed, Checkpoint's situation would be drastically different but it is possible the FDA asks for clarification on something or asks the company to run a larger study to confirm the results, or requests them to perform a larger study with a U.S. patient population. Yes, I am just speculating but I believe the market is not going to run CKPT up until the company has approval in hand with an advantageous label.

Creating a Timeline

Checkpoint already has a solid development plan for Cosibelimab that could generate several potent catalysts in the coming quarters.

Cosibelimab's Development Strategy Checkpoint Therapeutics

First and foremost, Checkpoint intends to submit a BLA to the FDA for cosibelimab later this year, to be followed by an MAA submission in Europe in 2023. If all goes well, the company expects a potential marketing approval in the US at some point in 2023.

Cosibelimab's Timeline Checkpoint Therapeutics

Moreover, Checkpoint continues to enroll a registration-enabling cohort of locally advanced cSCC, which could be a second indication included in the "initial BLA submission."

My Plan

I have to admit, I wasn't surprised by the lackluster movement in the share price following the press release. The market has been crushing small-cap healthcare stocks for most of 2021, and the prospects of higher interest rates do not bode well for companies that are burning cash. So, most spikes in the share price are most likely going to be met with some stiff selling pressure until there is greater clarity from the Fed, and the sector starts to catch a bid.

CKPT Daily Chart Trendspider

This reaction is not specific to Checkpoint and has been experienced by several other tickers that have reported positive updates, but the market batted it down with some tickers ending up in the red for the day. So, CKPT shareholders should probably see this reaction as a positive event rather than a complete disappointment.

Personally, I am looking to take advantage of the muted response and will accumulate CKPT at these current prices. Certainly, I'm not looking to "load the boat" at the moment but rather I will amass a position over the next step several months with the intention to sell a portion on a spike in the share price following additional data or an update the BLA. My goal for 2022 is to leave the year with a larger "House Money" position to be held as a long-term investment.

Thank you for reading my research on Checkpoint Therapeutics.