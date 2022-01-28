imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is a royalty company that is controlled by Diamondback Energy (FANG). As a royalty company, Viper bears none of the upstream risks of dry wells prematurely going dry or any other disappointments. Instead, the company collects a percentage of production less some contracted production and transportation costs on the leases where a royalty is owned. For investors that want income and can withstand a variable income entity, this issue is a consideration.

Viper Energy Partners does have some debt and does reinvest a portion of the proceeds in more royalty interests. There is always a potential conflict of interest that some investors feel is not really well protected by the conflicts committee system. So, this issue is not for everyone. But operations are growing at a good pace. That separates this issue from a lot of royalty companies where depletion due to the production of a nonrenewable resource is an issue.

The growth and reinvestment also mean that management will not be distributing 100% of available cash to investors anymore. The market has moved to a conservative stance on that strategy (which makes it unfeasible). Therefore, management is trying to establish a distribution percentage that can be maintained in the future.

Management did increase the common unit purchase program. This will make some treasury stock available for future bargain deals. In the meantime, less shares outstanding increase the participation of the individual remaining shares. This program can be discontinued during times of weak pricing and minimal profits.

The Diamondback organization appears to have an overall conservative view of debt. That means that financial leverage will seldom be a safety issue. However, the last downturn caused by the coronavirus demand destruction has a lot of companies rethinking their policies in view of the recent cyclical nature of the industry. So, it may be a while before there is some clarity on a sustainable distribution percentage.

Viper Energy Partners Financial Overview Viper Energy Partners Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Management has the company positioned to take advantage of the current buyers' market throughout the industry. Like many successful companies, this company tends to use stock in any accretive proposal. So many managements lever up to extreme financial ratios waiting for the day that the stock price adequately values the company. Of course, that day never comes before there is a financial issue.

What may happen in the future is that management will retain enough cash to shift the deal proposals to either all cash or more cash so there is less dilution in the future. Regardless of how management executes in the future, there appears to be enough attractive acreage under control to allow for some rapid volume growth that will offset the cyclical nature of the industry.

Viper Energy Partners Unit History Of Quarterly Cash Flow Reported Viper Energy Partners Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Cash flow has already hit a record amount per share despite the industry constraints of living within cash flow. The market needs time to get used to the combination of growth and income for a royalty company. But the chart above demonstrates the superior strategy of this partnership.

So many assume that Viper Energy Partners will grow at the same pace as Diamondback Energy. But the royalty company does not have an interest in all of the acreage of Diamondback. Therefore, the Viper growth rate can differ significantly from the parent company.

Viper Energy Partners Key Portfolio Statistics Viper Energy Partners Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

As management states above, there are about 9 wells in various stages of drilling and completion. That extremely high activity will assure material volume growth upon which Viper will collect a royalty.

The units are down because the price of oil declined. But the potential growth from the 9 wells once they are producing should help to offset any impact of lower oil and natural gas pricing.

The best part about it is the development of those wells does not cost Viper shareholders one penny. The pace of development also points to rather rapid volume growth from increasing production in the future. Viper receives its royalty whether or not the operator makes money on the oil produced.

The downside is that Viper does not control the decision to increase or shut-in production on the acreage in which it has a royalty. Therefore, the purchase of "good" acreage is essential. The activity above demonstrates that management has so far been able to purchase acreage that is likely to be developed. This could change the minute one misguided or poor acquisition is made.

Viper Energy Partners Explanation Of Future Activity On Royalty Lands Viper Energy Partners Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Another sign of the acquisition of good acreage is the quality of the operators in charge of the acreage acquired. As shown above, Viper has net royalty interests that coincide with the top operators in the industry. That gives investors some assurance that the above average activity on the company acreage is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Some have questioned the price that the company pays per acre because that price is high when compared to other royalty companies. The difference is that management intends for the acreage to be completely developed.

So many royalty companies purchase an interest in land knowing that some of the acreage is clearly bad and some are good while the remainder has speculative potential. Those royalty companies win for their shareholders when more acreage is developed than is expected but lose when less acreage is developed when expected (if it is ever developed).

Viper will usually only make an offer on acreage that is expected to be developed now and in the future. That acreage will cost more (as it should) because there is an effort by management to determine development certainty (which they then back up by offering a higher price). This company is not interested in acreage that could remain idle for years.

Viper Energy Partners Explanation Of Growth History Diamondback Energy Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

The company was one of the few in any part of the oil and gas industry to demonstrate reserve growth in fiscal year 2020. Reserves are likely to resume the upward trajectory rate of recent history in fiscal year 2021. That makes this vehicle an excellent to participate in the growth of the upstream conventional business without that upstream exploration risk

Management has low keyed the recent diversification into the Eagle Ford Basin because that diversification is likely "put on hold" when Diamondback made a lot of acquisitions. But it is likely that the partnership will continue to purchase third party operated overriding royalty interests in the future.

A company like this can grow quite large because there are hundreds of millions of potential acreage interests in North America alone. Diversification does carry the risk of learning the characteristics of new basins adequately. But even if management never made another deal in the future (unlikely), there are years and probably decades of growth from the acreage already purchased.

A growth royalty company is unusual in that the market generally expects a cyclical income vehicle. Such partnerships or companies need to be considered for investment either during market bottoms or the early part of an industry recovery. Right now, the early industry recovery may provide such a time to consider this company. Finances are sound but distributions will continue to vary (and growth will mitigate somewhat the downcycle tendencies).