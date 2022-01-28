ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and Investment Thesis

As always, I am trying to find companies and/or sectors that I believe to be undervalued. In the case of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), I believe the company and the sector (Oil and Gas pipeline and midstream) are both undervalued.

As you can see from the chart above, all three of the biggest pure-play midstream companies are trading at a P/FCF ratio of less than 14. That's pretty cheap in my opinion. By comparison, the average P/FCF ratio of the top 10 holdings of the S&P 500 (excluding Tesla) is over 60. I also see this business as performing fairly strong during inflationary periods, being that the company does business in a sector that has very high barriers to entry, where their revenue can keep pace with rising costs. The company does have some long-term contractual agreements with their customers, but CEO Alan Armstrong has this to say regarding any concerns with long-term contracts:

Along these lines, we also have contracted our business over the years to be protected from inflationary environment, and we see additional upside potential in our G&P businesses due to contract terms that adjust our rate for inflation. In short, our business and its contractual portfolios are set up with the long-term investor in mind, and are positioned to thrive through these cycles. -CEO Alan Armstrong

As far as the threat of higher interest rates are concerned, that will likely have some impact on earnings in the future. However, the company has taken advantage of the latest round of ZIRP Fed policies over the last 2 years according to CEO Alan Armstrong:

And also of note, we recently issued $1.25 billion of 10-year and 30-year bonds at the most attractive interest rates ever issued here at Williams. -CEO Alan Armstrong

I will discuss the company's balance sheet situation in more detail a couple of sections down in this article, but overall I think the company is fairly well insulated from a rising interest rate environment, at least in the short to medium term.

Company Background

The Williams Companies separates their business into 3 reportable segments, all having to do with the collection, storage and delivery of primarily natural gas, along with oil and other oil and gas byproducts.

The first segment is Transmission and Gulf of Mexico. The asset map for this segment breaks down as follows:

Transmission and Gulf of Mexico Segment Assets Williams Companies Operations website

This segment consists of the northwest pipeline, the Transco pipeline, the jointly owned Gulfstream pipeline, Gulf of Mexico Gathering and Processing assets, and the Bayou ethane pipeline.

The second reportable segment at Williams Companies is their Northeast Gathering and Processing segment. The asset map breakdown of this segment is shown below:

Northeast Gathering and Processing Map Williams Companies Operations

The Northeast Gathering and Processing segment consists of the partially owned Aux Sable NGL extraction and fractionation facilities and pipeline, the Monarch pipeline, the UEOM NGL pipelines, and the Ohio valley ethane pipeline.

The last reportable segment at Williams Companies is their West Gathering and Processing segment. The asset map of this segment is shown below:

West Gathering and Processing Assets Williams Companies operations maps

The West gathering and processing segment consists of the Bluestem pipeline, Central midstream and gathering assets, Mid-Continent Fractionation and Storage, Overland Pass pipeline partial ownership, Piceance gathering, processing and transmission assets, Rocky Mountain Midstream, and Wyoming gathering, processing and transmission assets.

A breakdown of Williams Companies revenue and EBITDA by segment for the first 9 months of 2021:

Williams Companies revenue and EBITDA by segment (first 9 months of 2021) Author (using data from SEC filings)

In each segment, revenue is recognized differently depending on whether the business is gas pipeline, midstream, or product sales. Gas pipeline business customers have either firm or interruptible transportation or storage agreements with Williams Companies. Firm agreements are fixed charge agreements with an added commodity charge based on volume reserved in the agreement. Interruptible agreements are short term agreements where the gas being stored or transported is charged volumetric-ally. Midstream customers generally pay a fixed charge based on volume transported, gathered, processed or stored. Some contracts have variable rates based on commodity prices or other performance factors. Product sales are generated on differences between the quantity of gas a customer has received versus the quantity delivered.

Financial Health

One of the most important things I look at with a company is its current financial health. In many ways, Williams Companies is in the best place it has been in years financially. First I want to take a look at the dividend and FCF:

As can be seen from the chart above, Williams Companies has been able to cover the quarterly dividend with free cash flow in 2020 and 2021 after struggling to cover the dividend prior to 2019 and even cutting the dividend in 2016. Right now, with an annual dividend rate of $1.64/share, the stock is yielding a robust 5.62% and with dividend FCF payout of ~81% percent for the first 9 months of 2021, there seems to be plenty of room for growth going forward.

Another thing I think needs to be considered with Williams Companies is their debt to EBITDA ratio:

As can be seen from the chart above, the company is currently featuring the lowest Debt to EBITDA ratio since 2017.

When you compare debt-to-EBITDA of Williams Companies debt in the chart to that of its peers, Williams Companies has similar leverage to Kinder Morgan (KMI) and just slightly more than Energy Transfer (ET) and Energy Products Partners (EPD). Another positive is that a judge recently ruled that Energy Transfer must pay Williams Companies $410 million plus interest as settlement for the failed merger attempt 5 years ago. This money can possibly go to further reducing leverage and/or investing in company growth.

Interest expense for Williams Companies, as shown in the chart above, has hovered around $1.2 billion annually since about 2017. However, as I previewed in the first section of this article, Williams has taken advantage of the Federal Reserve's ZIRP policies by refinancing higher interest debt while interest rates are at all-time lows. In May 2020, Williams was able to refinance $1 billion of 4.125% coupon debt with $3.5% coupon debt. In February of 2021, Williams refinanced $871 billion of 4.0% and 7.875% debt with 2.6% debt. Finally, in October 2021, Williams refinanced $1.25 billion of debt at 3.6% with $.6 billion debt at 2.6% and $.65 billion of 3.5% debt. All of this higher interest debt refinance, combined with potentially more refinancing before rate hikes start will definitely help the company save on future interest costs and relax near-term debt obligations.

Lastly, I'll just mention that all 3 ratings agencies have rated Williams Companies debt in the lowest tier of investment grade per Williams Companies' 2020 10-K. Not the greatest of endorsements, but this is still a good sign that the company hasn't over-leveraged itself.

Business Growth

Williams Companies still has plenty of room to grow going forward, and management has queued up a number of projects to grow their pipeline and midstream businesses. Here are some of the projected projects with cost, capacity and timeline estimates:

Williams Companies Future Growth Projects Williams Companies 3Q 2021 Earnings Presentation

Williams Companies has a number of projects that are already in the work as well:

Williams Companies Growth Projects Williams companies 3Q 2021 Earnings Presentation

Williams companies also has a number of deepwater Gulf of Mexico projects that are in process such as their Shenandoah development.

One of the concerns investors might have about this company though is the long-term decline of demand for fossil fuels. That is definitely a concern over a very long term timeline (>30 years). However, the next 30 years looks promising for natural gas demand as power generation transitions from being generated by coal power plants to natural gas fired plants. Here is a slide from Williams showing the projections for natural gas demand from now to 2040:

Natural Gas Projected Growth Williams Companies Barclays Energy & Power Conference presentation

Global energy demand is expected to grow 28% over the next ~20 years and natural gas is projected to capture about 34% of that growth, in addition to grabbing a significant amount of the demand for energy that's currently being produced by coal power plants.

On the topic greenhouse gas emissions and the threat that Williams Companies has on global warming, Williams has plans to reduce company-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, in part through solar projects & optimizing operations:

Williams Emission Reduction Plan Williams Companies Barclays Energy & Power Conference presentation

That might address the company's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 56% by 2030, but obviously Williams will have to continue investing heavily into renewable energy beyond 2030 to survive over the very long term as renewable energy grows and replaces fossil fuel generated energy.

In short, I think Williams Companies has plenty of room to grow as demand for natural gas still has plenty of room for growth. The company already has several projects under way or planned and plenty of cash flow and access to capital to fund those projects.

Valuation

I've already mentioned that I think Williams Companies is cheap in the first section of this article. I used P/FCF as an example compared to other companies, but I think a better method would be to use a discounted cash flow model since this company is very asset heavy and writes a lot of their tax burden off with high depreciation and amortization costs.

At first I'll assume a discount rate of 11% to be conservative:

Williams Companies DCF Calculation w/ 11% discount rate Author's DCF calculation

I think using a discount rate of 11% is too high given current interest rate levels and the likelihood that the stock market returns less than the historical rate of return over the next 10 years. If I use a 7% discount rate, my calculation for value of Williams Companies stock looks more favorable:

Williams Companies DCF calculation w/7% discount rate Author's DCF calculation

Conclusion

Overall, I think Williams Companies is a solid company in the oil and gas midstream industry. The company owns some very valuable assets that, with continued investment, can keep producing a steady and growing stream of cash flow for WMB investors for years to come. Also, the debt concerns that have plagued this company in the past appear to be mostly in the past. Best of all, this company appears to be undervalued and pays a 5+% dividend yield that is covered by the company's strong free cash flow.