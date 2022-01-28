SlobodanMiljevic/E+ via Getty Images

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has been exceptionally weak since it became clear in early November that the Federal Reserve was serious about fighting inflation and puncturing the stock market bubble through higher interest-rate policy in 2022. If you are looking for the proverbial "canary in the coal mine" warning of approaching economic hardship, the drawdown in CLF is truly concerning.

Further, related steel names have also come under dramatic selling pressure, even as rising quotes continue for base metals and energy commodities. Believe it or not, there is a history of sharp steel sector underperformance we can research over the last several decades. My conclusions: similar rapid declines in the steel industry are 100% correlated with flat to lower S&P 500 quotes, and associated with recession about 50% of the time, using the last six instances since 1999. So yes, risk of a 2022 recession may be more reality than fiction, despite mainstream economist optimism on Wall Street to start the year.

More bad news, the massive spike in commodity pricing like we have witnessed into January 2022 is also highly correlated with economic slowdowns in the not-too-distant future, as is a Treasury yield-curve flattening, as is the rotten performance in smaller capitalization stocks represented by the Russell 2000 index. I am thinking investors need to calmly review their portfolios under the assumption a contraction in GDP could be about to begin. It's crazy to contemplate the Federal Reserve has not actually raised rates yet. A testament to the pandemic conditions and disruptions we have lived under for nearly two years, it should be obvious to all that the U.S. economy is still not functioning normally.

Previous Steel Sector Slides

Sector "underperformance" of greater than -15% vs. the S&P 500, with Cleveland-Cliffs falling 20%+ quickly, over less than three months is the sort criteria I have used to review in this article. The theory is true breakdowns in steel order flow nationally and internationally will be a harbinger of rotten economic demand for the whole manufacturing economy. Just last week, mid-cap Stelco Holdings (OTCPK:STZHF) CEO Alan Kestenbaum warned demand from autos and construction was fading fast, "we have visibility and it's pretty clear; significant oversupply and significant shrinkage of demand ... and you're seeing it in the inventory numbers."

For my sort group, I have picked Cleveland-Cliffs, U.S. Steel (X), Nucor (NUE), Commercial Metals (CMC), ArcelorMittal (MT), Reliance Steel (RS), and Steel Dynamics (STLD). Below are price performance comparisons over 3-month to 6-month spans vs. the S&P 500. The last six instances of meaningful underperformance against the main U.S. market average of at least -15% over a short time period are pictured below. 2000, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2018, and 2020 are included. 2000, 2008 and 2020 turned into recessionary examples concurrent with the steel industry sell-off.

For clarity, we are now on the cusp of reaching my -15% industry underperformance definition. I suggest investors carefully watch steel company performance in the coming days for clues about a possible contraction in the economy before summertime.

YCharts YCharts YCharts YCharts YCharts YCharts YCharts

Cleveland-Cliffs Setup

At face value, a P/E around 4x looks incredibly attractive. Yet, the fundamental ratio backdrop overall resembles late 2019, which predated the 2020 pandemic recession by just weeks. On the 10-year graph below, CLF's valuation is cheaper than normal, but an unexpected cyclical swing down in the steel industry would mean the stock quote may continue lower.

YCharts

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ranking for Cleveland-Cliffs is below average for the steel sector and only average out of a universe of 4000+ alternative equity ideas. The Quant score looks primarily at trading momentum trends and earnings/sales results vs. analyst projections.

Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking - January 27, 2022

The specific trading picture for the company's stock shows it has been struggling for a good six months. Drawn below is a 1-year chart of daily price and volume activity, with a few momentum signal considerations. Price has underperformed the S&P 500 by a whopping -50% since August, with peak relative gains circled in blue. Downdrafts of this magnitude during a bull market are quite rare, especially when the financial press is abuzz about a "Roaring Twenties" like economic backdrop. Other momentum indicators have rolled over significantly since the summer also. The Accumulation/Distribution Line topped in August (circled in green), as did On Balance Volume calculations (circled in red).

12 Month Chart with Author Points of Reference StockCharts.com

Final Thoughts

I cannot find an obvious reason to buy or sell Cleveland-Cliffs, or other steelmakers currently. Potential risks and rewards seem evenly weighted to me. Sure, valuations look solid, but this is offset by the risk of recession and far worse operating performance. In addition, momentum trends argue to stay away for the time being. However, if the economy does not slip into recession later this year, a sharp reversal higher in the CLF stock quote cannot be ruled out.

My biggest worry is the odds of recession are much greater now than in early December. Omicron variant slowdowns all over the world are a reality today. Supply chain disruptions are multiplying. Rising inflation and interest rates are problematic for equity valuations and economic growth. Then, sprinkle on the huge geopolitical risk of a Russia/Ukraine war in the coming weeks, affecting European/global trade flows, wealth creation/destruction, consumer/business confidence, and general spending habits, to name a few.

At the very least, the mainstream narrative regarding a strong economy in 2022 could prove overly optimistic. Maybe steel industry weakness is discounting a rotten economic future for 2022, mirroring how strained the U.S. stock market overall is behaving in January (to put it mildly). Paying attention to Cleveland-Cliffs and the other steel companies over the near term may telegraph exactly how bad the economy could get into the spring. I will be watching closely. You should too.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.