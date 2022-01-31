Silicom - The Step Function Upward In Revenue Is Getting Closer

Jan. 31, 2022 6:00 AM ETSilicom Ltd. (SILC)6 Comments6 Likes
Cobiaman profile picture
Cobiaman
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • Silicom reported Q4 revenue above the high end of its guidance range.
  • Demand is far outstripping supply as huge design wins begin to kick into gear.
  • Silicom is redesigning products to take the sting out of the semiconductor shortage.

High-tech Equipment CPU Chip

kool99/E+ via Getty Images

For a full description of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) and its major recent design wins please see my November article here. Silicom reported a strong quarter on Thursday in the face of the semiconductor shortage headwinds. Revenue came in above the high end of management guidance and the Q1 revenue forecast bracketed the single analyst estimate. Demand is currently far outstripping supply with major recent design wins kicking into gear in 2022.

Silicom is not just sitting back and waiting for the semiconductor shortage to abate. Rather, the company is redesigning its products to use semiconductors that are in greater supply. In fact, it is loading up its inventory with these semiconductors now to use with redesigned products later in the year. Its $30 million in purchase orders from its large US telco customer will begin to ship in late Q2 with these redesigned products and its large SD-WAN order from a major OEM will begin shipping in Q1.

The company guided to double digit revenue growth for the year in spite of the shortages and said that if the shortages ease there will be step function upward in revenue. Essentially all of the current growth is coming from Silicom's edge SD-WAN products. Its huge opportunity in Open-RAN distributed units and cards will kick in in 2023 and beyond. Silicom is a company that can easily double revenues over the next few years and with its operating leverage, grow EPS much faster.

For this type of growth you would expect a premium valuation for the company yet what you actually find is quite different. The company trades at 1.6x 2022E revenue and 12.7x 2022E earnings, a valuation more fitting for a no-growth company than one with incredible prospects like Silicom. Investors are taking a wait and see approach with the company while I would contend now is the time to act before we see the step up in revenue.

This article was written by

Cobiaman profile picture
Cobiaman
2.32K Followers
25 year veteran of the small-cap technology hedge fund sector.  Focused on smaller technology companies with new products and / or new management teams to drive accelerating revenue and operating profit growth.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SILC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

6 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.