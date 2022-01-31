kool99/E+ via Getty Images

For a full description of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) and its major recent design wins please see my November article here. Silicom reported a strong quarter on Thursday in the face of the semiconductor shortage headwinds. Revenue came in above the high end of management guidance and the Q1 revenue forecast bracketed the single analyst estimate. Demand is currently far outstripping supply with major recent design wins kicking into gear in 2022.

Silicom is not just sitting back and waiting for the semiconductor shortage to abate. Rather, the company is redesigning its products to use semiconductors that are in greater supply. In fact, it is loading up its inventory with these semiconductors now to use with redesigned products later in the year. Its $30 million in purchase orders from its large US telco customer will begin to ship in late Q2 with these redesigned products and its large SD-WAN order from a major OEM will begin shipping in Q1.

The company guided to double digit revenue growth for the year in spite of the shortages and said that if the shortages ease there will be step function upward in revenue. Essentially all of the current growth is coming from Silicom's edge SD-WAN products. Its huge opportunity in Open-RAN distributed units and cards will kick in in 2023 and beyond. Silicom is a company that can easily double revenues over the next few years and with its operating leverage, grow EPS much faster.

For this type of growth you would expect a premium valuation for the company yet what you actually find is quite different. The company trades at 1.6x 2022E revenue and 12.7x 2022E earnings, a valuation more fitting for a no-growth company than one with incredible prospects like Silicom. Investors are taking a wait and see approach with the company while I would contend now is the time to act before we see the step up in revenue.