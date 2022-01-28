juliannafunk/iStock via Getty Images

Roughly one year ago I wrote an article titled "There Are Bubbles But Cash Is Not The Place To Be, Here Are 10 Stocks To Buy Now". The point of the article was that even though there were asset bubbles everywhere, it didn't make sense to hide in cash. In the article, I took an "inversion" approach in order to make my initial case that there were bubbles in the market and I asked what an investor would do if they wanted to ensure poor returns from their investments. The idea was to avoid these areas where poor returns were a high probability. Here is what I wrote in that article:

Perhaps we should first invert our thinking, and list what NOT to do if we want to achieve reasonably good long-term returns. In order to do that, we can think of things we should do if our goal is to produce poor long-term returns. If you really want to ensure you will produce poor returns over the next decade you should 1) go out and buy as many recent IPOs and SPACs as you can, 2) buy lots of crypto-currency 3) put more than 20% of your portfolio in long-duration bonds 4) buy stocks with low earnings yields 5) buy stocks with PEG ratios over 3.0, 6) buy stocks taking on massive amounts of new debt just to keep their businesses alive, 7) buy stocks who had a temporary 2-year lift from COVID and are now trading at high prices, 8) buy a new house that you don't need just because your stock portfolio has performed well, 9) buy the stocks of businesses that have shown evidence they are being disrupted by new technology, 10) own index or mutual funds that are heavily weighted with many of the above types of stocks, and last, but not least 11) hold lots of cash because you think everything is in a bubble.

It hasn't yet been a decade and has only been about one year. (The original article was published on February 11th, 2021.) But now seems to be a good time to check up on how these 11 expected poorly-performing investments and strategies have done since the article came out.

In the original article where I warned investors about the 11 dangerous investment types above, I didn't stop with simply suggesting what not to do. I took the further step of sharing 10 or 11 investments that I had made, which I thought would perform better than hiding from these bubbles in cash. In this article, I will review the returns of the investments I thought would produce poor returns, with those I thought were still pretty good places to invest, even though the market was expensive, last February.

#1 IPOs and SPACs

All the charts I share will be from the publication date of my previous article to whatever the date and time happen to be while I write this article. My first suggestion as a way to ensure poor returns was to buy as many IPOs and SPACs as possible. Below is a chart of Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (SPAK), Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) since my suggestion was published:

Indeed, both of these strategies would have been an excellent way to produce poor returns.

#2 Crypto Returns

Crypto is a tricky asset class to find a great proxy for, but I decided to go with Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTC:GBTC) in order to give us an idea roughly of what sort of returns crypto has provided since last February.

Again, we would have been very successful at producing poor returns.

#3 Long Duration Bonds

I'm not really a bond investor, so there might be a better proxy to use, but for this example, let's see how iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has performed.

Again, we would have done a good job of producing negative returns in our "safe" investment. So, this turned out to be a good way to lose money as well.

#4 Stocks With Low Earnings Yields

There are lots of ETFs that could fit into this category, but I think the idea here was that these are otherwise quality businesses with good earnings growth, but their earnings yields were simply too high. So, we'll use Invesco's ETF (QQQ) as our proxy for this one.

While the returns for QQQ have been slightly positive since my article, they have returned less than the rate of inflation.

#5 PEG Ratios Over 3

The stocks I had in mind here were good companies, but slow growers who were trading at high valuations. The combination of slow earnings growth and high prices creates high PEG ratios. Below is a sample of quality businesses that fit into this category, though it should be noted there are still many more in the market that haven't declined or stagnated, yet. Over time, however, I expect the ones that still have high prices to perform similarly to the stocks in the chart below.

The key point I want to make is that popular brand names and high-quality businesses are not enough to ensure good returns, and high PEG ratios will usually produce poor returns over the medium and long term.

#6 Stocks Taking on Debt to Stay Alive

In this category, I mostly had in mind airlines and cruise lines.

On the whole, they have performed poorly. Some meme stocks like AMC (AMC) might have fallen into this category, but it's possible if they issue enough new shares at higher prices they can improve their business. I still expect that longer-term, even the meme-saved stocks will decline.

#7 Temporary COVID-lifted Stocks

Since we have Omicron still going around, we probably have to wait another year before we see the true results of a post-COVID world, but we can take a look at a few:

This is obviously just a small sampling, but I selected a variety of different industries in order to illustrate there were a variety of different ways to perform poorly buying this category of stocks over the past year.

#8 Buying Houses You Don't Need

This was meant to be more of a personal finance way to perform poorly, but we do have a couple of market proxies we can examine of businesses that were buying houses they weren't actually planning to live in and did not need. Zillow (Z) and Opendoor (OPEN) immediately come to mind.

Ouch! Who would have predicted this?

#9 Businesses That Are Being Disrupted

Unfortunately, this is a very subjective area and it also tends to take many years for the disruption to become evident so I don't have a good way to measure the aggregate results for this one.

#10 Own Funds Heavily Weighted With These Types of Stocks

I think one fund I haven't shared yet immediately comes to mind. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), since it sums up a great many of these categories of investments.

This certainly would have accomplished the goal of performing poorly.

#11 And Last, But Not Least, Hold Lots of Cash

With inflation running about 6-7% over the last year, the purchasing power of cash was significantly negative. Additionally, the equal-weighted S&P 500 ETF (RSP) produced good returns. So if one was waiting for a better entry point into the market, it would have been in vain.

Even after 2022's declines, a simple equal-weighted index would have produced enough return to cover inflation plus an extra, long-term market average, 10%, to boot. So cash would have produced poor returns both compared to its purchasing power in the economy and compared to its purchasing power in the stock market.

My Suggestions

I've held a general policy for many years now that if I write a bearish article, then I owe it to readers to share some alternative investments that have a better medium-term risk-reward profile than the ones I'm bearish on. In the same article I warned investors about the dangers of the investments outlined above, I shared some investments that I thought could still perform well, even though there were lots of bubbles in the market.

All of my suggestions were stocks except one, (PPLT), which I thought was a better alternative compared to crypto, and, at the time of the writing of the article had performed much better than cash.

While PPLT hasn't produced good returns since my article (I still hold my overweight position.) it has done better than BTC. It will be interesting to see what the next year holds for these two stock alternatives.

(Also at this point last year, I held gold and silver as well. The silver positions I took profits in with exceptional returns, while gold only kept up with inflation. The returns from both gold and silver exceeded cash. I took the proceeds from those sales and bought individual stock positions.)

The other 10 ideas I shared were individual stocks: Lockheed Martin (LMT), Meta Platforms (FB), Anthem (ANTM), Valero (VLO), HollyFrontier (HFC), Phillips 66 (PSX), Bristol-Myers (BMY), BorgWarner (BWA), T. Rowe Price (TROW), and Principal Financial Group (PFG).

The chart above contains all of the individual stock suggestions except for PBCT which received a buy-out offer a couple of weeks after the article came out, and which I sold and made great money on. The chart also contains SPY's total return for comparison. The average returns of my suggestions were about +20.10% compared to the S&P 500's +14.22%. (If we include the PPLT idea, the average returns were +16.81% for my suggestions, not including the PBCT buyout.)

Overall, I was able to share many ideas from many different industries that were still investable back in February of 2021, and far more importantly, I was able to avoid disaster and stagnation. Hopefully, I shared enough variety to convince at least a few readers this wasn't the result of luck or market timing. The time-frames were all the same, after all.

Next, I would like to briefly write about where the market stands right now, and share some of the ideas I have for 2022 and beyond.

Taking Profits in Many Stocks, But Still Avoiding Cash...For Now

As always, I try to write balanced and actionable articles where I share where I'm putting my own money. Since I knew was probably going to be relatively bearish (at least with regard to the second half of 2022) I recently wrote a couple of articles, one in December and one in January, where I shared eight ideas of stocks that I thought were still worth buying. Since then, I have shared nine stocks that I recently took profits in, and, more importantly, I shared the different reasons why I sold those stocks. (Of the stocks I suggested last year, I have taken profits in T. Rowe Price and Principal Financial along with PBCT.) Rather than rehash all of that in this article, I suggest visiting my profile page on Seeking Alpha and reading those articles. Also, I have future articles planned where I will detail some of my concerns for stocks in 2022 and 2023, so what follows will be only a rough outline of my current thinking. What I will share in a little more detail in this article is my current alternative to "cash", which I call my "default position", which is the place I put money after I sell a stock and haven't yet found a new individual stock in which to reinvest that money.

Currently, I hold a very contrarian view of what to expect in 2022 and 2023. My base case is that it is primarily the withdrawal of fiscal stimulus via the enhanced child tax credit and the resumption of student loan repayments (currently set for May) that will cause a bear market, and eventually a recession or near-recession. I think inflation is almost entirely transitory and without more stimulus, we will experience disinflation by the second half of 2022 and probably deflation and a recession in 2023. I refer to this as a "boom/bust cycle", and since it is primarily a fiscal issue, the Fed doesn't have much to do with it. However, right now, the Fed is behaving as if it did cause the inflation we have and as if there is something they can do about it without causing a recession. If the Fed is as hawkish as the market currently expects, a 2023 recession is a very high probability. Furthermore, since the odds are the US will have a divided government in 2023 after the mid-term elections, the odds of any additional fiscal support from the government coming in 2023 or 2024 will be almost zero. All of this is very bearish for the market, and at least a little bearish for the economy, depending on how the reopening goes as COVID becomes endemic.

This means trailing stops should probably be placed on all cyclical stocks that aren't geared toward the auto sector (parts of which have yet to recover due to chip shortages) and economic reopening stocks that weren't damaged too badly during the pandemic to stage a timely recovery. And putting those trailing stops on is what I did in late December. Trailing stops should also be placed on stocks that greatly benefited from the fiscal stimulus, but that will no longer benefit going forward, and which the market has priced as if the stimulus will continue. I will write a full article on this later but check out my LKQ article for an example of the pattern I'm looking for.

What I've written so far seems like a good case for holding cash. And that might end up being the right call in retrospect. But I think there are some good reasons not to do that yet. Right now, in my investing service, The Cyclical Investor's Club, we hold zero cash and are still fully invested. The reason for that is for 2022, there are still policymakers that can change their minds. If we have a bear market in the first half of the year, if inflation comes down, and if economic growth declines or dramatically slows, then maybe Biden forgives student loans, maybe the Fed doesn't raise rates very much, and maybe Joe Manchin thinks the enhanced child tax credit is worth voting for. The actions of three individuals can basically control whether or not we have that 2023 recession. While these policy changes are not my base case, because Americans really hate inflation (even though, ironically, many of them benefit from it) as Shakespeare illuminated for us in his play Julius Caesar, in politics, the mood of a mob can sometimes quickly change.

So where does this leave us?

I honestly think it leaves us somewhere in the mushy middle with a moderate downward bias. And as I was thinking about this situation in November and December of last year, I came to the conclusion that even though I hate owning bonds, some sort of 60/40 proxy was probably a good idea to use as a "default position" for 2022. And as the year progresses, yields rise and high valuation stocks come down, a 60/40 should become a little more attractive as time goes on. I figured as I took profits in my most dangerous positions, they would then role into the 60/40 proxy, and it would provide some general downward protection. Yet, if there were policy changes at some point in 2022, a 60/40 still had some upside potential in that scenario, and also in the scenario where I end up being totally wrong about everything. I chose iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) as my 60/40 proxy because it can be easily traded and has a more international bias than other alternatives, which I think will be useful because the Boom/Bust cycle, if it occurs, will mostly be centered in US stocks. As of this writing, I have about 15% portfolio allocation to AOR.

Overall, the results of AOR have been very good relative to the S&P 500 in 2022.

Right now, AOR has only been falling at about half the rate of the S&P 500 (even though bond yields have risen pretty dramatically to start the year). I think if the S&P 500 fell -30% to -40%, perhaps AOR only falls -15% to -20%. In that situation, I know I'll be able to find individual stocks that are down -50% and trading at good values, and I will fairly easily be able to make up for my -20% decline. For example, if I have $100 that falls to $80, and I then invest the money in a $50 stock that eventually rises back to $100, I will have doubled my $80 to $160. So, I will have started the downcycle with $100 and ended, say, three years later with $160, and that's not a bad return (about 17% CAGR).

Sure, it would have been as good in this situation if I had held cash the entire time, but cash doesn't protect against 1) me being wrong about inflation, etc., or 2) policymakers changing their minds. If I'm wrong about those things, maybe the market continues higher because the economy is so strong, in which case, by owning AOR I will at least benefit from some of that upward movement. Or in the case where the market only rises as much as inflation, I will at least likely earn enough to break even in real terms, unlike cash.

Conclusion

At this time last year, there were indeed many bubbles in the market, and investors who owned assets in those bubbles have performed poorly. But there were clear alternatives to holding cash at the time in many different industries. I think 2022 will be much more challenging for investors than 2021 was, but there is still perhaps a 20% chance that policymakers will make the necessary changes to orchestrate a "soft landing" for the economy and overall market. For those reasons, I have gotten considerably more defensive in the past month or two, but I'm still not holding a lot of cash.