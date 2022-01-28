yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

Redfin's (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock has had quite a rollercoaster ride over the past two years:

I've been negative on Redfin since I first wrote on it on June 12, 2020. I'll give myself a score of two out of three on my calls:

On the date of my original sell call Redfin's stock was $32.76. At last sighting, the stock is $24.82, or down 21%. Over that time period the S&P 500 rose 43%. One for me. While the stock is down since my first call, it peaked at $98. While I wrote several articles sticking with the short thesis on the way up, that was a pretty bad trading call. One against me. On December 22, 2020, near Redfin's peak, I compared the stock to Farmer Mac (AGM), at that time my favorite long idea. At that time Redfin was selling at $79 and Farmer Mac at $70. Since then, Redfin fell by 68% and Farmer Mac rose by 69%. One for me.

Why don't I now just declare victory and walk away? Because I believe Redfin's story today is actually worse than it was two years ago. I thought the stock was worth $10 then, and I certainly can't come up with a higher number today.

I'll review Redfin's operating highlights since 2020 to show you what I mean.

iBuying is not a home run

"iBuying", or making online offers to buy homes, was one of the reasons why I suggested shorting Redfin's stock in the first place. I outlined my reasons in the article I linked to above. But I believe a lot of Redfin's big run during '20 and into '21 was investor enthusiasm for it; fellow iBuyers Zillow (Z) and Opendoor (OPEN) had similar runs during that period. But all three have steadily lost money in the business. Then Zillow delivered the bombshell:

"Zillow Group today announced… its plan to wind down Zillow Offers, the company's iBuying service in which Zillow acts as the primary purchaser and seller of homes. 'We've determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility,' said Zillow Group CEO Rich Barton." (Zillow press release, November 2, 2021)

While Redfin hasn't had the same problem, it has certainly scaled back expectations for iBuying:

"Redfin isn't an iBuying company at all. It's part of what we do, but it's not who we are. The way we define ourselves is as the company that offers homeowners the most complete set of options for selling one home and moving to another, where iBuying is one of those options." (Q4 '21 earnings call transcript)

That makes sense. I therefore include iBuying results in Redfin's realtor business.

Redfin's realtor business isn't making money in this best of times

Here is a history of Redfin's realtor earnings since 2015 (excludes my estimate of RentPath results in 2021):

Steady losses! Losses despite:

Redfin's market share gain from 44 bp of U.S. homes sold in '15 to 117 bp in '21.

A 90% increase in the dollar value of U.S. homes sold since 2015, including a nearly 50% increase over the past two years.

An increase in Redfin's realtor revenues, including iBuying, from under $200 million to over $1.5 billion.

When will these losses end? Not anytime soon, if Wall Street analysts are right. Seeking Alpha reports that their average EPS estimates are ($1.16) for the full year '21, ($1.21) for '22 and ($0.61) for '23. Are you noticing a trend?

Redfin's acquisition strategy is more likely to subtract value than add it

Redfin has fallen in love with the cross-selling concept. If Redfin can sell you a home, why can't it rent you an apartment? Or sell you a mortgage? Sounds reasonable. Management therefore bought two other companies to seize this perceived opportunity. One was RentPath:

"Redfin has entered into an agreement to acquire RentPath, the owner of ApartmentGuide.com, Rent.com, and Rentals.com, for $608 million in cash. The acquisition will bring together a leading site for buying a home with a leading site for renting a home, giving anyone trying to move a complete view of her options." (press release, February 19, 2021)

The other acquisition pending is Bay Equity Home Loans:

"Redfin has entered into an agreement to acquire Bay Equity Home Loans, a national, full-service mortgage lender. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the purchase price is estimated to be $135 million in cash and stock." (press release, January 11, 2022)

But I see three serious problems with this strategy:

It ignores the reality of demand and supply. Redfin is mistakenly buying, not renting. The acquisitions have greatly weakened Redfin's balance sheet.

Redfin's cross-selling ignores the reality of demand and supply

On the demand side, we consumers only need so many financial services - one checking account, one mortgage lender, etc. Demand for these services therefore can grow at roughly only population growth, which today is running under 1%. Apartment leasing and mortgage lending are not growth businesses. They have been mature businesses for a long time.

On the supply side, just about any financial service you can think of has more than enough suppliers already. Therefore, the companies adopting the cross-selling model just add to the already ample supply. More competition with stable demand means lower profit margins for all the players.

Redfin is mistakenly buying, not renting

Redfin has plenty of satisfied realtor customers and many millions of web site visitors; 49 million per month by its own count. Let's assume that Redfin really can successfully cross-sell products other than a home to some these people. But did it have to buy $743 million of product to cross-sell? Why couldn't the company simply rent out its web page space and sales force?

As an analogy, NBC is showing the Super Bowl. Many viewers of the game like their occasional 6-packs of beer. Did NBC buy Coors in order to take advantage of this fact? No, I don't believe it did. NBC will simply rent out ad space to Coors on its broadcast.

This decision to buy instead of renting gives has serious downsides. Already in the first three quarters of '21 I estimate that this business cost Redfin something like $70 million. And Redfin is buying Bay Equity Home Loans just as a refinancing boom is ending and the mortgage banking business will be going through a painful and costly shake-out. And maybe worst of all…

The acquisitions have greatly weakened Redfin's balance sheet

Look at how Redfin's balance sheet changed during the first nine months of '21:

Note the material deterioration:

40% of the cash is gone.

A lot of the cash went to housing inventory for iBuying, which historically just breaks even.

Goodwill/intangibles are non-cash assets related to the RentPath acquisition. It appears that hard assets were only $17 million of the $608 million acquisition price.

Short-term borrowing rose, presumably to finance housing inventory

Long-term borrowing soared in order to finance the RentPath acquisition.

Shareholders' equity plunged by nearly half. Most was due to a mysterious accounting change, the rest due to Redfin's operating losses and a charge related to long-term debt issuance. Tangible equity - liquid assets less debt - is now a large negative $284 million.

Now add in the Bay Equity acquisition. It will cost say $50-100 million in cash and will add $75 million or so in goodwill. Then add in likely operating losses for the foreseeable future as the industry suffers from the death of refis. Redfin's balance sheet has some significant risk.

Valuation: How much will you pay for hope?

Redfin has a suspect balance sheet and likely losses for the next few years at least. To own this stock, you've got to hope that something turns around 5+ years from now. I can't value the stock the way a value investor normally does, which is to present value future expected EPS. Instead, I view Redfin as an option on things working out. $10 a share seems like a friendly option value. It's still too early to own this stock.