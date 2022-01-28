Grassetto/iStock via Getty Images

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is one of my favorite stocks in the sector right now given how well the company's balance sheet is set up. I do not think it gets the credit it deserves. Cenovus is in a position (thanks to higher than expected oil prices) to reach its lowest debt target by the end of 2022. This means a payday is coming for shareholders in the form of dividend increases and share buybacks. Cenovus will do this responsibly and in a manner that lines up with the 5-year plan. It's not too late to grab a piece of what is a must-own oil & gas stock in 2022.

Oil Is Booming, Can It Continue? What Does It Mean For Cenovus?

I have been pretty vocal about oil and why I think it's going to continue to push higher. In summary, the biggest drivers are general supply and demand, and investment into oil & gas. I broke down the supply/demand side in my latest Chevron (CVX) article titled "Be Patient, Buy The Dip". I highly suggest checking that out if you want more information on why I think we have supply issues. In short, yes oil can continue to rise until we see the supply holes filled, which could take years.

As for the investment piece, not only are we still seeing low general investment into oil & gas companies but the companies themselves aren't spending money on huge projects either. As far as Cenovus goes, we can look below and see the proof of that. Over the next 5 years, production will remain flat, CapEx will decrease, and margins will increase. Where did this come from? Well, I think a lot of these companies got burned badly during the last oil boom, and they aren't about to make the same mistake again. Then Covid showed up on the scene creating several challenges as oil plummeted. But, the silver lining is the good companies took on some debt, but drastically cut costs. Now as prices are to 5+ year highs, they are running a much more lean, and focused operation that is a cash machine. I'll dive into the debt a bit later, but when you have stable production, at reduced costs, with less Capex... the math does itself.

Cenovus

Put together, you're essentially looking at a growth stock. This is weird to say because there's so much value here and they are trading so cheap compared to what we know growth stocks to trade at. Looking below, we can see where energy finds itself as a sector in the grand scheme of things compared to the rest of the market. If you pick solid, well-established companies like Cenovus, you will get rewarded as the industry still looks very strong and the balance sheet is incredibly safe. Now let's look at what the "bonus" could be to holding shares.

Twitter

Any Dividend Updates?

Yes and no... While the company has come out delivered a formal plan, we have not seen hard numbers with regards to what to expect. When we look at the 2022 budget, we can see $280 million allocated to "base dividend". So much of the plan is based on the price of WTI, and the company uses $45 WTI which is extremely conservative. I guess it's better to be sorry, but that's almost a 50% cut from where we currently sit with oil over $87. What I'm saying, is that I fully expect to see more than $280 million in dividends this year. Analysts are currently expecting to see $0.13 paid out annually, which would be double over 2021's $0.07 per share, but I think it will grow quite quickly. Looking below, we can see where the capacity sits in 5-years at $45 WTI and I think we will be much higher than that for years to come.

Cenovus

For those who may not be familiar, the reason the dividend is so low is due to the company prioritizing debt, which is why I am such a huge fan of them. I think what they have done has not only set the company up for long-term success but made them incredibly attractive to investors. Shareholders' returns are tied to the companies leverage ratio. What this means is that the smaller the ratio, the greater the returns. Looking below, we can see that at ~1x, there could be as much as $1.2 billion available for dividends. And that's at $45 WTI. So when do we get to 1x or ~6 billion net debt? I think we see it by year-end 2022. I do think the company will have the cash flow to pay down the debt given that the price of oil is currently trading so high. For every $1.00 increase, Cenovus sees an extra $180 million in adjusted funds flow.

Cenovus

As for the actual budgets for 2022, Cenovus has used $71 WTI to predict where the numbers fall. Looking below, we can see exactly what this means given the oil price fluctuations. As I mentioned above, the company doesn't have major plans to blow out Capex, which increases the ability to payout shareholders or buy back shares. I fully expect the dividend to be much higher than is even predicted right now given the current oil environment. Is it sustainable, we will find out, but I think investors can expect rapid increases and a very high rate in 2022 and 2023 at the least. It is a great time to get into Cenovus if you are looking for a company that is going to be paying a quality dividend with potential special dividends over the course of the year as the debt melts off the balance sheet.

Cenovus

What Does The Price Say?

Well, since I last wrote on Cenovus, the stock is up 17%, and the S&P is down 8%. The good news here is that there is still plenty of room to run. Between the bullish oil & gas case, and sector momentum, I think we will continue to see a transfer of wealth into energy. Looking below, we can see I'm not the only one thinking this. Oil stocks still remain cheap and undervalued for the most part. Buying quality names at this point is just fine.

Simplywall.st

When I last wrote, it was mid-November and I said the stock could use a break. The stock had gone on a tear and was only 8% off the highs at the time. It ended up sliding another 15% over the next month before rallying 42% in 29 trading days. This is why breaks or breathers are so important after rallies. This is also why it's crucial to take profits. You can always rebuy once the stock has settled down. Well, sure enough, we saw the stock take a sharp break as it became overbought in the short term. The relative strength index (RSI) topped out over 92, and we saw the stock give up 15% in 4 days. The stock rebounded fairly quickly, but we could continue to trade sideways as the general market sorts itself out at current levels. For reference, the RSI is currently 62, a much better area for consolidation. It will continue to drop if we get some consolidation, which isn't a bad thing.

TC2000.com

Looking above, we can see $13 is an important line to watch. The stock bottomed at $13.01 on Monday and quickly ripped back up closing just under $14. I did not add on this dip as it was very volatile, and I didn't trust it, if you did, congrats as I do think that is the bottom for now. We must put in a higher low and carry forward. There are years of support at $13, this is where my current stop is on my position. I do think we could head quite a bit lower in a hurry if that does fall.

If it does fall, I would watch for $10.55ish. As we can see below, this is a great line of support and the 200-day is there right now as well. I don't anticipate the stock getting here, but it's important to have a plan, and this would be a huge buy on my end if we do see the stock shave off 25% from current levels.

TC2000.com

I am very overweight energy and have been for a few months at this point due to my views on the price of oil. It has given me a great start to 2022 thus far, and I do think it could continue. But I do have stops in all my positions for safety. I do not want to become overly emotional, let the chart/market do the talking, take profits, and look for new buying opportunities. I'm in the business of making money, not being right.

Wrap-Up

As you can see it's hard not to like what the company has to offer. Obviously, the big risk here is that the price of oil falls through. Given the current macro supply/demand issues I don't see this happening anytime soon. Even then, the dividend plan is built to withstand $45 WTI. I fully expect Cenovus to payout more than they have laid out in their most recent presentation, but we will have to wait for the official announcement before getting too excited. The stock could remain volatile given the general market as of late. Be patient, and know what you own. Set stops to avoid 2020 like crashes, and you'll be able to sleep well at night knowing you're protected either way.