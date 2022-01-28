Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

"If it be now, 'tis not to come. If it be not to come, it will be now. If it be not now, yet it will come - the readiness is all." Hamlet, in language he might have used suggesting an approach to bear markets

A recent Jeremiad provided by Jeremy Grantham of GMO has prophesied the imminent collapse of a 3-sigma bubble involving all major asset classes. The term Jeremiad stems from Biblical prophet Jeremiah who prophesied terrible events such as military defeat and captivity to be visited upon the people of Israel as punishment for their bad behavior. We have certainly seen imprudent behavior in many markets. Many of Jeremiah's prophecies eventually came to pass.

Grantham has a mixed reputation as a seer but his track record is pretty good. It's a little like Jonathan Edwards' Jeremiad ("Sinners In The Hands Of An Angry God") telling sinners how awful hell would be in the event that you wind up there. Like the original Jeremiah, the past Grantham forecasts have often been accurate, but early enough to be greeted with serious ridicule. He nailed 2000-2003 and 2007-2009 and those who claim he missed the last two or three years of bubble returns neglect to mention that those returns were given back and then some.

Something like the crackup of a Granthamite 3-sigma bubble may or may not be unraveling at this very moment. On the other hand, it may be a sharp and scary but brief readjustment. Only in the fullness of time will we know. He's spot on so far with the implosion of the silliest categories first. That started about a year ago - NFTs, SPACs, meme stocks favored by proudly ignorant "apes," and new growth companies valued by price to sales ratios because they have no earnings or cash flow. But what happens in the end to serious companies with a long track record of good performance?

If a devastating bear market should occur now or in the near future, or even a few years down the road, how worried should ordinarily prudent investors be? What actions should they take? My son and I have been knocking this question around for about a year. We are long-term investors, and the conventional wisdom for investors like us is just to hold on to good stocks and ignore what happens in the short term. We get it that selling just provides a gift to the IRS and raises a whole new set of questions about when to go back in. And how much cash should we raise, both to reduce risk and to provide dry powder for buying after a large decline? We have also gone through a process of determining which of our stocks may have become overextended to a degree that warrants trimming a bit and paying capital gains taxes to our silent partner the IRS.

Over the past weekend, my son and I exchanged emails about Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B). We have both owned it for a long time and it is by far the largest position in both of our portfolios. Selling even a share of it seems unthinkable. The IRS is now our silent partner for over 80% of our Berkshire shares. We both intuitively feel that Berkshire will be okay no matter what goes down. Given that it is a very large position I decided it made sense to go through a formal process just to be sure we knew everything about Berkshire amidst a market crisis that we needed to know. Think of it as a stress test, the kind of thing the Federal Reserve started conducting with banks following the last financial crisis. I told my son that I would undertake to do it. This article is based on that stress test.

Getting The Handle On Berkshire's Risks In A Deep And Severely Damaging Bear Market

Backing off to the view from 35,000 feet, Berkshire Hathaway is a very conservative company with consistent moderate growth over the long term. It has exceptional management with outstanding depth. A capable heir to Warren Buffett is in place. Dropping the altitude a bit, it also happens to be a conglomerate with four major business units, among which Buffett counts shareholdings in Apple (AAPL). It also has roughly 100 smaller businesses which are aggregated into a group described in Berkshire Annual Reports as "Manufacturing, Service and Retail." The different business units are to some extent uncorrelated. A sixth important entity which would have relevance in the event of a severe bear market is Berkshire's large cash position.

In his 2020 Shareholder Letter Buffett stated that the four largest business units were Berkshire's "crown jewels." They consequently come first among units to be stress-tested notwithstanding the fact that by some measures the aggregated Manufacturing, Service and Retailing subsidiaries are larger. So for that matter is the Cash position, which for all practical purposes is now also a business unit. Berkshire thus has the following business units in order of significance:

Berkshire Hathaway insurance businesses. Apple, and other major holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's publicly traded stock portfolio. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad subsidiary. Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which is comprised of a number of utilities and energy companies and also incongruously includes a major real estate brokerage. Manufacturing, Service and Retailing subsidiaries. Cash.

Because these are by far the largest business units at Berkshire, my stress test for a major bear market will focus on the ones which were relevant in a series of recent market and economic crises. When assessing the impact of a bear market, there are two things to consider: operational results and stock price. Operational results are far more important because they reflect the concrete value of the business rather than the whim of the market. Stock price can be important for investors who for one reason or another need to sell at some point during the bear market. Major bear markets come in very different shapes with some mainly affecting only selected market segments and some taking down the whole market indiscriminately. The impact on the economy and operational results of businesses also differs a great deal.

To perform a stress test on Berkshire, I will analyze its performance in the 2000-2003, 2007-2009, and 2020 bear markets. My approach will involve looking at the five major elements of Berkshire and their varying response to market and operational conditions. I will show how its stock price performed over a brief period including the bear market, but my primary focus will be on fundamentals.

The Dot.Com Bear Market Of 2000-2003

The 2000-2003 bear market divided stocks into two categories. The bear fell heavily upon the dot.com stocks with extreme prices by any measure and often no earnings plus a few fellow travelers including GE (GE) and Cisco (CSCO), market leaders which ran up along with the dot.coms and eventually shared in their collapse. The bear hardly touched value stocks, especially small-cap value. Berkshire performed extremely well.

The high point of the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) on March 10, 2000 came at the end of a major decline in Berkshire's stock price stemming in part from the fact that it had become overpriced in the late 1990s. It had reached a historic Price To Book Value over 2.00. By 1998 it seemed pedestrian compared to dot.com stocks which went up daily, and a number of articles argued that Buffett was out of touch with the new market. The chart below shows how Berkshire's stock price fell as the dot.coms accelerated into the top. Berkshire stock coincidentally bottomed on the same day the NASDAQ 100 peaked. You can see it on the chart below:

Data by YCharts

Now for the fundamental performance:

1. The Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group.

Over the course of the 2000-2003 bear market, operational results in the important insurance area had to do with the 1998 acquisition of General Re. Gen Re was to provide Buffett with a headache for half a decade. The first discovery was that General Re, which Buffett had assumed he knew well, had not practiced proper underwriting discipline in recent years. This resulted in one of the rare years when Berkshire's payouts on claims exceeded premiums. The insurance group as a whole produced a combined ratio over 100, losing money on underwriting.

The second major problem had to do with the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the twin towers. Gen Re had failed to practice the key insurance principle of avoiding excessive aggregation of risk. It had written too many policies in the small area which happened to be the target of the attack. Buffett took full responsibility for both problems and moved quickly to correct them. As a result, he was able to say in his 2002 Shareholder Letter that Gen Re was back on track.

The major irony was that the insurance business, which with its random risks is generally uncorrelated to economic events, was a drag on earnings for reasons which had no relationship to the 2000-2003 crash or the accompanying mild recession.

Here's a comparison reporting on underwriting extracted from the Annual Shareholder Letter for 2003:

2002 - Total Insurance Businesses, ($398); General Re, ($1393)

2003 - Total Insurance Businesses, $1718; General Re $145

In short, the problem in the Berkshire Hathaway insurance group was all General Re and it all stemmed from idiosyncratic events which in turn stemmed from a recent acquisition. Buffett blamed himself. As he said in the 2003 Letter, the General Re problem was fixed. From that point forward it would be a major contributor to the success of the insurance group.

2. MidAmerican Energy Holdings.

MidAmerican Energy Holdings, then 80.5% owned by Berkshire, was the original holding which provided the foundation for the current Berkshire Hathaway Energy. It was then as it is now the holding least affected by external economic events (excepting cash). In his 2002 Shareholder Letter Buffett merely mentioned that MidAmerican's 2002 earnings were up from 2001. In his 2003 Letter he broke out the actual numbers:

2002 earnings: 380M

2003 earnings: 416M

Those are excellent results with the economy in a recession. That's just what a utility is supposed to do whether it's in your own portfolio or Berkshire's.

3. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

I bet you thought Berkshire didn't buy BNSF until 2009. Well, if you thought that, you were right. The deal was made in 2009 and closed in early 2010. It turns out, though, that you can still get BNSF 10-Ks going back to 2000 if you poke around a little bit. I thought it would be interesting and helpful to have a look at them since BNSF is now such an important part of Berkshire. How did BNSF perform in the recession of 2000-2003? These revenue numbers (in millions) seemed to me the most important and most interesting:

2000 2001 2002 2003 Consumer Products 3400 3350 3345 3650 Coal 2133 2131 2041 2138 Industrial Goods 2114 2080 2071 2025 Agriculture 1462 1531 1408 1465 Total Revenues 9107 9084 8963 9380

Nothing in the above table is a surprise. Revenues from consumer products declined modestly and then increased sharply as the minor recession came to an end. Coal changed very little. Industrial goods declined moderately and lagged behind consumer goods in the early recovery. Agriculture seemed more or less random. None of the short-term declines in revenue were major.

4. Berkshire did not own Apple at that time and the portfolio as a whole was of lesser importance. Manufacturing, Service and Retailing were not yet grouped as a unit.

Of particular interest is the comparison of Berkshire (at that time measured by Book Value) and the Return (Dividends Included) of the S&P 500 for the years 2001 through 2003. Here are those numbers with the relative return of Berkshire as reported in the long table which is included before the Shareholder Letter in the 2003 Annual Report:

Berkshire BV % Change S&P 500 % Change Relative Return 2001 (6.2) (11.9) 5.7 2002 10.0 (22.1) 32.1 2003 21.0 28.7 (7.7)

Berkshire is the clear winner, thanks to performing much better defensively in 2001 and 2002. The S&P 500 performance was stronger in 2003 coming off of a low base resulting from 2001 and 2002 losses. This is a fractal version of the long-term pattern - Berkshire doing better in bear markets, the S&P 500 doing better in roaring bull markets.

2. The 2007-2009 Housing/Mortgage-Backed Securities Collapse

The bear market beginning in late 2007 was a financial event stemming from a huge housing bubble and collateralized mortgage obligations aggregated in tranches and sold to naive investors. The complexity of their tranches concealed their extreme risk. Berkshire Hathaway was not involved in mortgage-backed securities and later refused to be a part of the effort to unwind and salvage them, saying that it was essentially impossible to do so. Instead, Berkshire was a provider of liquidity to the system rather than needing help itself. Buffett had warned of the housing bubble as early as 2005 and Berkshire had cash to help shore up weaker companies such as GE, Harley-Davidson (HOG), and Goldman Sachs (GS). His quick decision not to help bail out Lehman Brothers (LEH) or AIG (AIG) made it clear that both were beyond help.

The 2007-2009 financial crisis may have been Warren Buffett's finest hour. He called Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson in the middle of the night on October 11, 2008, to suggest that providing capital to banks would be more effective and ultimately cheaper than waiting to pick up the pieces. Paulson took this advice and bailed out banks using an approach modeled on the preferred stock bailouts Buffett did with GE, HOG, and GS. Less than a week later Buffett provided a morale boost with his October 16 editorial in The New York Times entitled "Buy American. I Am." Berkshire itself was not unscathed, but it was never in any trouble. Buffett allowed it to be on the list of financials eligible for aid in order to present a solid front with banks which were very much at risk of failing. The chart below shows Berkshire stock performance during that crisis:

Data by YCharts

Berkshire's performance is compared to the S&P 500 Index which is the significant comparison for that crisis. The notable oddity is that Berkshire's price held up and made a new all-time high several months after the index rolled over. This is perhaps an example of Grantham's sequence model in which the safest and least overpriced are the last to succumb to market crashes. After falling about 50%, Berkshire bottomed on March 5, 2009, the same week as the S&P 500. It outperformed the Index at the high, the low, and still 10 months into the recovery. Here are fundamental results, which in retrospect do not support anything like a 50% decline:

1. The insurance group.

The table below contains selected data for the insurance group for 2007, 2008, and 2009

Underwriting Net Earnings (Millions) 2007 2008 2009 General Re 555 342 477 BH Reinsurance 1427 1324 349 GEICO 1113 916 649 Other 279 210 284 Total 3174 2792 1559

2. MidAmerican Net Earnings.

2007: $1189

2008: $1856

2009: $1157

3. Manufacturing, Service and Retailing Net Earnings.

2007: $2353

2008: $2283

2009: $1113

4. BNSF Railroad

While the acquisition of BNSF did not close until 2010, BNSF 10K filings provided revenue numbers for BNSF in the table below. Referring to the numbers presented above for 2003, it's most interesting to note that BNSF revenue numbers had almost doubled since 2003, suggesting a growth rate of 12-13% over the period:

2007 2008 Consumer Products 5664 6064 Industrial Products 3684 4028 Coal 3279 3970 Agriculture 2722 3441 Total 15680 17787

All in all the major Berkshire subsidiaries showed moderate declines, influenced by the fact that a number of new acquisitions and several smaller businesses involved housing, real estate selling and finance, and related industries such as paint and home furnishings. The utility unit also includes a real estate unit. BNSF generally resisted the downturn well and recovered quickly.

The comparison of Berkshire Hathaway performance (still measured by book value and the S&P 500 (with dividends included) followed the same pattern as in the 2000-2003 market event:

Berkshire PB % Change S&P 500 % Change Relative Return 2007 11 5.5 5.5 2008 (9.6) (37.0) 27.4 2009 19.8 26.5 (6.7)

Buffett himself and his sidekick Charlie Munger have often remarked that Berkshire tends to underperform the major indexes in bull markets and outperform in bear markets. This is clearly demonstrated in the above table and the similar table from 2001 through 2003.

3. The Flash Bear Market of February-March 2020

And yes, the pandemic/lockdown decline which lasted about a month was a genuine bear market with the S&P 500 falling 34%, accompanied by a real-world economic crisis. At the time of the virtual Annual Meeting in April 2020, it was clear that Buffett had concerns as to the impact of the lockdown on a number of Berkshire businesses, especially those in the Manufacturing, Service and Retail cluster. With one exception the "big four" businesses were not impacted in any threatening way. Their major problem was the necessity to continue service with fewer customers. The 2020 Annual Report put it this way:

BNSF is an important component of the national and global supply chain and, as an essential business, has continued to operate throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic caused significant economic disruptions that adversely affected the demand for transportation services."

Another specific concern was that businesses forced to shut down were pressing claims for "business disruption." Despite the fact that Berkshire had a relatively small exposure to the business disruption niche and had carefully written contracts excluding events like pandemics, a number of disrupted businesses were in the process of bringing lawsuits against Berkshire and other property/casualty businesses stretching definitions (germs damaged the surface of tables, some said) and attempting to get courts to impose business disruption clauses ex post facto. Buffett was clearly worried at the time of the Annual Meeting, but at this point, 80% of these claims have been dismissed by courts with only a few left to be adjudicated. Most Berkshire units were bouncing back by the end of 2020: The table below gives the 3-year performance of major Berkshire units measured by earnings contribution in millions:

2020 2019 2018 Insurance Underwriting 657 325 1366 Insurance Investment Income 5039 5530 4554 Railroad 5161 5481 5219 Utilities and Energy 3091 2840 2621 Manufacturing, Service and Retail 8300 9372 9364 Investment Gains and Losses 31,591 57,445 (17,737) Other (11,318) 424 (1566) Net Earnings 42,521 81,417 4021

There are a few things to note. Railroad earnings reflect the situation mentioned above, same amount of service provided but less customer usage. Manufacturing, Service and Retail were the subsidiaries most affected. Utilities and Energy provided stability. The wide swings in investment gains and losses stemmed from the ASU 2016-01 requirement to report unrealized capital gains as income. The large negative "other" number in 2020 included a $10 million write-off of PPC (formerly Precision Castparts), which Buffett acknowledged as the result of overpaying for a very good company. The decline in airline travel in 2020 had led to a decline in new planes built which led to lower revenue for the PPC subsidiary, making it obvious that Berkshire had overpaid. All in all, its diversification served Berkshire well.

Beginning on March 20 the market as a whole, and especially the mega-cap tech stocks, was racing ahead. Their businesses were actually benefiting from the downturn, doing very well in an economy where many people had to interact via the internet. At the same time, the Fed lowered rates in a way particularly helpful to discounted future cash flows of growth stocks with the expectation of higher earnings in the future. The two charts that follow show that Berkshire trailed both the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500 in 2020 as growth stocks were the main winners because of extraordinarily low rates. Note that the S&P 500 includes the largest and most influential tech stocks, diluted in influence somewhat from the tech-focused QQQ.

Data by YCharts

The chart covering the period from the beginning of 2021 to the present shows a different story. Berkshire pulled ahead as inflation led to an environment of rising (normalizing) interest rates. This reverses the previous pattern in which Berkshire performed better during the crisis and less well immediately after. It does, however, provide reassurance that Berkshire has emerged very much undamaged.

Data by YCharts

Apple And Berkshire's Publicly Traded Stock Portfolio

When ranking the positions of Berkshire's four major units in his 2020 Shareholder Letter, WEB stated that BNSF Railroad and Apple were pretty much a tossup. Thanks to the strong 2021 performance of Apple has likely pulled ahead, and the stock portfolio has become a larger factor in analyzing Berkshire. One thing to bear in mind is that thanks to ASU 2016-01 corporations have been required since 2017 to report as part of net income unrealized net gains and losses in publicly traded portfolios. WEB disliked the rule for producing "wild and capricious" results whether it elevated reported earnings or undercut them. Ignore those changes, he says. They in fact have no actual cash consequences.

The vehemence of Buffett's very correct dismissal aligns with the way he looks at his portfolio of publicly traded stocks, seeing them as fractional ownership of the various businesses. His interest in them is as businesses which produce cash flow, earnings, and dividends and compound earnings not paid out to shareholders as part of what he has called "owner earnings." He greatly values companies which buy back shares prudently increasing his ownership stake. Once he owns the shares he is not interested in price changes unless something has gone wrong with the business. This is obviously not the market's day-to-day view. How you as an investor feel about this approach will determine the amount of concern you feel about stocks in the Berkshire portfolio.

If your focus is on the market view, Apple is probably one of the big four units most at risk in a future bear market. In the event of a major bear market many if not all of the stocks in Berkshire's portfolio will decline, some of them perhaps by quite a bit. The four stocks below, with their rounded year-end valuation, are large enough to make a difference:

Apple, $120 billion Bank of America (BAC), $31 billion Coca-Cola (KO), $22 billion American Express (AXP), $18B

Apple clearly has the greatest vulnerability, as a market leader and current market darling. It continues to do brilliantly from an operational perspective. It has recently traded for something like five times the average price Berkshire paid for it over the past five years. It is priced at double the price-earnings ratio it commanded five years ago. Maybe that's too high, maybe it isn't. Its performance probably satisfies Buffett's criteria for success, and I don't have to think about it because I own it only through Berkshire. My ownership in Apple does not trade. Buffett's does, however. It amounts to about half of Berkshire's portfolio and has traded recently at a number making it not far from 22% of Berkshire's market cap. A major bear market with a focus on tech stocks could give it quite a whack. It's worth remembering that this would stem from a market event, not a fundamental event.

The Cash Position

Berkshire's often criticized large cash position would become a very important asset in the event of a super-bear market, both offensively and defensively. As a defensive holding, it provides the ready cash if something goes wrong elsewhere in Berkshire's holdings. The last bear market with its powerful assault on the Manufacturing, Service and Retail holdings was muted by the power provided by cash to wait out a period of poor sales and make the right decisions about laying off employees.

In a more extended crisis, a large cash position provides the liquidity to acquire assets at the right price. Many of the acquisitions which shaped the present Berkshire Hathaway were purchased during the 2000-2003 bear market. They were made possible by Berkshire's strong balance sheet and ready cash. In the 2007-2009 financial crisis Berkshire was able to provide cash in a number of highly favorable deals with struggling companies, and its cash position ultimately enabled Berkshire to buy BNSF which is now one of its four "crown jewels." Extending the crisis to 2011, the deal Buffett struck with Bank of America ensured BAC's survival. From Berkshire's point of view, the loan had highly favorable terms which paid a large cash return for several years before conversion to common shares. It set BAC on course to return more than four times Berkshire's original investment and become its second-largest holding in the portfolio of publicly traded stocks.

Results of the Stress Test

Berkshire Hathaway is not quite invincible. No company is. Buffett himself has said that it could be undone by certain events like a major nuclear exchange. It also has a few vulnerabilities that were demonstrated in the three recent and very different bear markets. The latter two, and especially the 2007-2009 market event, caused Berkshire shares to decline more or less in tandem with the market as a whole. For shareholders who wished to cash in at that time, this created a problem. A severe bear market is fairly likely to affect Berkshire again, causing its stock price to fall, perhaps by quite a lot, for a relatively brief period. Here's the overview of its performance over the full 21 years starting in 2000 and including three bear markets with accompanying economic downturns:

Data by YCharts

The fact that Berkshire Hathaway's returns exceed those of both the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500 shows the virtue of doing better in downturns. After Berkshire's outperformance in the 2000-2003 downturn neither of the indexes could catch up despite the strength of mega-cap tech stocks over much of the past decade. In the end, it was the slow and steady fundamental performance which prevailed.

In operational terms, Berkshire continues to have a solid moat protecting against fundamental damage. One of Berkshire's strengths is its powerful diversification. Its utility and energy businesses defend well against a normal economic downturn, as does its largest unit, the P/C insurance group. BNSF will have modestly down years, but its business is more stable than the economy as a whole. Its Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses are on balance more vulnerable to an economic downturn and potentially to supply chain disruptions and inflation, although Buffett's most recent comment on inflation was that some of his consumer companies had been forced to raise prices and customers had "accepted it."

Summing it up, Berkshire Hathaway is one of the true sleep-well-at-night companies in the market and is well defended against a wide range of negative events. Its share price may be pulled down in a bear market, but it should bounce back promptly. It doesn't appear to be overpriced. Combined with its strong return on equity and solid growth, it is a stock which can be kept as a core holding in your portfolio without worry.