toddmedia/E+ via Getty Images

It has been a long time since our latest update on International Paper (NYSE:NYSE:IP), but we never stopped following the Company. We started our analysis with a buy rating on the stock based on a strong thesis on a long-term ESG player and since then, the company outperformed the market with a great total return.

Seeking Alpha

We are looking at International Paper once again and we would like to inform our readers about the recent Q4 update and our view on the Company being impacted by this inflationary environment. Many articles here on Seeking Alpha have already covered the Sylvamo story, we see this as a positive catalyst but we won't provide specifics at this stage. As a reminder, the company will continue to pay a dividend per share per quarter of $0.4625 with a 10% reduction due to the spin-off of Sylvamo's activity. Our long term investment thesis relies on:

Sustainable trends on paper, we consider IP well positioned to be a "doing good while doing well" ESG company.

Ban of single use plastics in many countries is contributing to create a favourable environment for alternative products based on paper, while other alternatives are still not cost-effective.

Global trends in e-commerce

Q4 Update

Comparing the results with Wall Street analysts, Q4 results of adjusted earnings per share were 12% below IBES. In numbers, EBIT was at $368 million versus a consensus expectation of $409 million. On a divisional basis:

Industrial Packaging EBIT was $414 million vs $431 million, despite that the Company has received $40 million from insurance proceeds thanks to Prattville. Global Cellulose Fibres EBIT was $1 million vs -$114 million. This was led by higher COGS and maintenance outages. On the bright side, the Ilim JV acted as a natural hedge. Equity earnings increased from $48 million in 2020 to $311 million in 2021 explained by the commodity price rebound that we have seen.

International Paper Q4 Result

Risks

A decline in North American box demand Additional supply chain disruption due to labour shortages from Omicron Incremental price increase in the fluff pulp markets that will affect profitability Input cost price increase in the chemical space and in logistics

Dow Q4 Results

Conclusion & Valuation

Looking at the management guidance, International Paper forecasts FY22 EBITDA between $3-$3.4 billion. As already mentioned during the call, the 2022 first quarter will be challenging due to labour & supply chain impacts and higher maintenance costs. The company forecasts a normalization through the year and price increases are expected to support earnings beyond Q1.

Our internal price target stands at $55 per share and is based on the average between:

An 8.0x EV/EBITDA on our 12-month forward estimates, A DCF analysis in which we assume a 10% cost of equity and a terminal growth rate of 2%.

Although the long-term ESG narrative is still preponderant as a long-term buy, we see short/medium term turbulence for the first half of the year and some operational issues that are impacting the underlying profitability. Currently, the stock is trading below our price target but downside risks are equally important, and we rate the stock as neutral.