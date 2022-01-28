RuslanShevchenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) bucked the nightmarish biotech bear trend this week. Its shares leapt by 48%, to a price of $26.5 at the time of writing after the company announced unexpectedly positive results from a pivotal Phase 3 trial of its lead candidate, the oral JAK inhibitor Momelotinib ("MMB") in Myelofibrosis.

Patients in the control arm were receiving the steroid Danazol, which is used to control anemia, after previously being treated with a standard of care Janus Kinase ("JAK") inhibitor.

The trial met all of its primary and key secondary endpoints - topline data from the 195 patients who participated in the trial broke down as follows (source: Sierra press release).

Primary Endpoint of Total Symptom Score ("TSS") of >50%: 25% in the MMB arm vs. 9% in the control arm (p=0.0095)

Secondary Endpoint of Transfusion Independence ("TI"): 31% in the MMB arm vs. 20% in the control arm (one-sided p=0.0064; non-inferiority)

Secondary Endpoint of Splenic Response Rate ("SRR") >35%: 23% in the MMB arm vs. 3% in the control arm (p=0.0006)

The rate of Grade 3 or worse adverse events in the randomized treatment period was 54% in the MMB arm and 65% in the control arm. Serious treatment emergent adverse events were 35% in the MMB arm and 40% in the control arm.

Mean baseline characteristics for all patients were TSS of 27, Hemoglobin ("Hgb") of 8 g/dL and platelet count of 145 x 10 9/L

The study's principal investigator - Ruben Mesa MD - was gushing in his praise for the trial, commenting:

Anemia of myelofibrosis is strongly correlated with reduced quality of life and a decrease in overall survival. Half of all myelofibrosis patients present with anemia at diagnosis and virtually all become anemic over time. With currently approved therapies being myelosuppressive, it's wonderful to know that we may soon have such an effective treatment option for these patients."

Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer with a prevalence of ~0.1 - 1 in every 100,000 individuals. There are ~18k patients living with the disease in the US, and ~40k patients globally (data taken from Sierra's 10k submission 2021).

There are two currently-approved therapies for Myelofibrosis - Fedratinib - marketed and sold by Sanofi (SNY) as Inrebic, and Ruxolitinib - marketed and sold by Incyte (INCY) as Jakafi, making sales respectively of $54m, and $1.5bn across the first 9 months of 2021.

Both are JAK inhibitors, like Momelotinib, and both have negative side effects, as explained by WebMD below:

There are two drugs approved to treat MF. They are fedratinib (Inrebic) and ruxolitinib (Jakafi). Most people with MF have a mutation, or change, in one of their genes that tell their body how to make blood cells. These inhibitors are used to block the processes of those faulty genes. The medications can ease some MF symptoms like enlarged spleen, bone pain, itching, and night sweats. But they can have side effects, like a decrease in platelets or making your anemia worse. You might also have bruising, dizziness, or headaches.

This is where Momelotinib could become a difference maker for Sierra. Jakafi is myelosuppressive, which means that it reduces the production of red blood cells in bone marrow, putting anemic patients in danger, which as Dr Mesa points out, is around half of all diagnosed patients, with nearly all patients becoming anemic over time.

Unlike Jakafi and Inrebic, JAKi's that inhibit JAK1 and JAK2, Momelotinib targets a third disease driver via suppression of ACVR1/ALK2-mediated hepcidin production, which Sierra believes is what makes it better for anemic patients.

Previously, Phase 3 trials run by Sierra - SIMPLIFY-1 and SIMPLIFY-2 - established that Momelotinib was at least, if not more effective in treating MF patients with Anemia, as we can see below:

Comparative Efficacy MMB vs RUX/BAT in Anemic Patients Investor presentation

It has been clinically proven that patients with MF who also have anemia have a lower chance of survival than those that don't, hence, it seems Sierra has a great chance not only of securing approval for Momelotinib - perhaps less than 12 months from now - but also of positioning the drug as the new standard of care in MF treatment.

Given that Jakafi has made sales of $1.5bn across the first nine months of 2021, it's easy to see why investors flocked to buy Sierra's stock - the biotech's market cap is still only ~$400m, which is less than some analysts' peak sales estimate for Momelotinib of ~$500m - which would only be ~25% of Jakafi's likely FY sales in 2021.

Of course, it's not quite as straightforward as that. Sierra still needs to submit its approval application to the FDA, establish beyond doubt that the drug is safe, wait at least 12 months for approval, hire a marketing and sales team, create an awareness campaign for physicians, and challenge for market share against an incumbent sold by a $16bn market cap rival in Incyte, with far greater financial resources and established sales networks.

Nevertheless, compared to most biotechs' at the present time, Sierra's opportunity looks to be a very attractive one, and its good news to see a smaller biotech show that it can produce a superior drug at a time when the sector is at an all-time low valuation wise.

It has to be said that Sierra acquired Momelotinib for just $3m, from Gilead Sciences (GILD), after the drug had underwhelmed in a Phase 3 trial, and repurposed it as a drug that treated MF with anemia, rather than just anemia alone.

In fact, things could work out even better for Sierra if the company can secure approvals for Momelotinib in both a first and second line setting, and Sierra has another potential ace up its sleeve - a combo featuring Momelotinib and another drug in its pipeline - a Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal motif ("BET") inhibitor named SRA515, also targeting MF.

BET-inhibitors are a much-hyped approach to treating MF and potentially other types of cancers also. BET proteins are drivers of pro-inflammatory cytokine expression and bone marrow fibrosis, research suggests, and can be disease modifying in all four symptoms of MF - spleen volume, constitutional symptoms, bone marrow fibrosis, and anemia.

Sierra expects to launch a Phase 2 trial in H122, and if that was to be successful, in 3-5 years time, the biotech could have a potential blockbuster therapy on its hands, which makes a mockery of its current <$400m valuation - try $4 - $5bn, based on a price to sales ratio of 4/5x, which is about standard in the pharmaceutical industry.

What Does All This Mean For Morphosys?

Sierra isn't the only, or the first company developing a BET inhibitor indicated for MF however - that honour goes to a Munich Germany based biotech named Morphosys (NASDAQ:MOR).

In a surprising move last year, Morphosys elected to complete a merger / buyout of Constellation Pharmaceuticals - a US company spun out of biotech VC / accelerator Third Rock Ventures - in a deal worth $1.7bn, or $34 per share - a 66% premium to its traded share price at the time.

As a Morphosys stockholder myself, I was certainly surprised, as Constellation shares had been falling in value, and pressure had been mounting on the company to guide its BET inhibitor - CPI-0610, now known as Pelabresib - through a pivotal clinical trial and score a first approval for this exciting new class of drug.

I discussed Constellation's dilemma with Pelabresib in a deep dive note for SA back in September 2020. To summarize, Pelabresib looked to have its best chance of approval as a combo therapy alongside Jakafi, although it had showed signs of efficacy as a monotherapy also.

The headline news was that in a 24-week Phase 2 trial, 63% of patients using CPI-0610 in combination with Jakafi in a first-line setting achieved a spleen reduction volume of greater than 35% ("SVR35"), and 59% of patients achieved a reduction in Total Symptom Score of >50% "TSS50").

Pelabresib was also able to convert 3 out of 14 - or 21% - of transfusion dependent ("TD") patients to transfusion independence ("TI"). These readouts seem to suggest that Pelabresib could become a rival to, or combo with Momelotinib, although clearly Sierra are going to want to work with its own BET inhibitor.

Either way, the acquisition of Constellation depressed Morphosys' share price, which continued to fall through the rest of 2021, and is down 73% for the year. Although Constellation was hopeful Pelabresib could score an approval on its Phase 2 data alone, that didn't happen, and its Phase 3 Manifest 2 trial - which will attempt to prove the drug can be used in a first line setting - is now being run by Morphosys, and will not read out results until the first half of 2024.

Morphosys slide from Q321 earnings presentation discusses progress of Pelabresib towards potential commercialisation. investor presentation

It's expected that Pelabresib ought to reduce instances of anemia in MF patients taking Jakafi, but even so, it seems as though Sierra and Momelotinib have a colossal time advantage, may get to market at least a year earlier, and may even get their combo therapy to market before Jakafi and Pelabresib.

An interesting angle to the Morphosys / Constellation deal is that Morphosys has developed another drug alongside Incyte, who own Jakafi. That drug, Monjuvi, was approved by the FDA in August 2020, for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma ("DLBCL"), and is expected to make sales of $110m - $135m next year.

With the acquisition of Constellation and Pelabresib, Morphosys appears to be strengthening its bond with Incyte, and giving Incyte the drug it needs to defend itself against a newcomer to market such as Momelotinib, and maintain its standard of care status via an improved anemia side-effect profile.

How Morphosys accounts for profit sharing with Incyte earnings presentation

As we can see above, Morphosys and Incyte have evolved a solid working relationship - perhaps there is even some M&A possibilities here - and the two together could prove to be a genuine threat to Sierra's ambitions in MF. Yes, Sierra gets to market 12 months earlier, but being a small biotech, it will take some years before it is able to make a dent Jakafi's sales.

Finally, then, there's potentially good news on the horizon for Morphosys - a close working relationship with a larger Pharma that could commercialise a second drug within three years - although that is a long way from guaranteed.

Conclusion - Backing Either Morphosys Or Sierra Is Risky But Both Could Make A Difference In MF - SRRA Has The More Explosive Upside Potential

Sometimes in biotech when spending a deal of time trying to break down an opportunity, it can lead to a desire to find an investment opportunity to justify the work spent, so please forgive me if you find this conclusion a little biased, and make sure to do your own due diligence.

With that said, I can see potential upside for both Sierra and Morphosys in 2022. Sierra now needs to laser focus on getting its Momelotinib data in front of the FDA (and perhaps the European Markets Authority too) as soon as possible, and developing its BET inhibitor as fast as possible to make a strong case for a new standard of care in MF. If it can do that, as mentioned before, the rewards on offer for shareholders are quite staggering since MF is a multibillion dollar market.

There's not a lot else on Sierra's plate at the present time, which is a double edged sword - great in terms of going all in on Momelotinib, but devastating if the data unravels at any point. Let's not forget that this asset was rejected by Gilead, which analyzed it across several clinical trials. Taking on Incyte in a real world setting will also be tough, as it will take time to persuade physicians to favour Momelotinib, and although Sierra's data is very good, its superiority over Jakafi - even where anemia is concerned - is not that great.

In Morphosys' case, the company has a long road ahead of it with Pelabresib, which won't be on the market before 2025, if ever. Management must have seen something they liked in Pelabresib, however, unless it was a desperate move to stay close to Incyte, its larger and better resourced partner. Imagine if Incyte were to move to acquire Sierra - Morphosys would be left with a drug that may prove to be ineffective as a monotherapy, taking on the might of Jakafi, Momelotinib, and Sierra's shiny new ET inhibitor.

In the end, it's the unmet need in MF that makes me think both Morphosys and Sierra stand a good chance of being successful in this setting and rewarding investors for their patience. Morphosys has other interests - although Pelabresib is somewhat tied up in these also - and will not generate much upside from its asset in the short term. Its larger problem may be debt - Morphosys lost >$120m in Q321 alone, although it does have >$1bn in cash.

In the final analysis, I think both companies can kick on from where they find themselves at the present time - both strike me as bold, well run companies, with Morphosys post-revenue and Sierra pre revenue.

Although you have to be a masochist to recommend biotech stocks in the current climate, I believe Morphosys is close to bottoming out and can accelerate past $10 per share in 2020, and Sierra stock can keep climbing, and perhaps spiking, although investors will have to be patient here. A New Drug Application ("NDA") submission to the FDA for approval of Momelotinib ought to be the next catalyst to look forward to sometime in H122.