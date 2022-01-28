panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:SFBS) will likely increase this year mostly due to the outlook of strong loan growth. The recent team expansion and an uptick in the economy will likely drive loan growth. Meanwhile, the margin will likely remain stable as pricing pressure will likely counter the impact of the higher interest-rate environment. Further, the provisioning will likely remain almost unchanged this year. Overall, I'm expecting ServisFirst to report earnings of $3.98 per share in 2022, up 4.4% year-over-year. The current market price is well above the year-end target price. Based on the positive earnings outlook and the negative expected return, I'm adopting a hold rating on ServisFirst Bancshares.

Remarkable Loan Growth To Continue Through 2022

ServisFirst's loan portfolio underwent a remarkable growth of 8.2% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021. Part of the loan growth came from the recent new hires in Florida, as mentioned in the conference call. Moreover, the plunge in earning asset yields through 2021 shows that ServisFirst resorted to competitive pricing to gain market share.

Despite the jump in loans in the fourth quarter, the pipeline at the end of December 2021 was still 47% higher than a year ago period, as mentioned in the conference call. The robustness of the pipeline bodes well for the near-term loan growth outlook. The longer-term outlook is also positive because of the economic upturn, especially in Florida. Management was particularly positive about growth from construction line draws and commercial and industrial line utilization this year, as mentioned in the conference call. Further, the recent team expansion will continue to bear fruit through 2022.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of the remaining Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans will likely have a small negative effect on the total loan portfolio size. As mentioned in the earnings release, PPP loans outstanding totaled $230.2 million at the end of December 2021, representing 2.4% of total loans. Therefore, the forgiveness will likely have a small but material impact on the total loan portfolio size.

Management's goal is to book $1.2 billion of loan growth for 2022. This target seems achievable considering loans grew by $720 million in the last quarter. Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by $1.19 billion in 2022, or 12.6% year-over-year. Like normal times, deposits will likely grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 5,792 6,465 7,185 8,378 9,416 10,598 Growth of Net Loans 19.2% 11.6% 11.1% 16.6% 12.4% 12.6% Other Earning Assets 935 1,176 1,217 3,017 5,479 5,931 Deposits 6,092 6,916 7,530 9,976 12,453 14,016 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 367 353 535 916 1,776 1,923 Common equity 607 715 842 992 1,152 1,317 Book Value Per Share ($) 11.2 13.2 15.6 18.3 21.1 24.2 Tangible BVPS ($) 10.9 12.9 15.3 18.0 20.9 23.9 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Conflicting Factors To Keep The Margin Stable

ServisFirst's net interest margin contracted sharply to 2.71% by the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.20% in the first quarter of 2021. Part of the margin pressure was attributable to competitive pricing. Moreover, the excess cash on ServisFirst's books is a big problem. The company's cash and cash equivalents surged to $4.2 billion at the end of December 2021 from $2.2 billion at the end of December 2020. These cash equivalents now make up a whopping 27% of total assets.

As I'm expecting deposits to grow in line with loans, the excess liquidity will likely remain elevated through 2022. Nevertheless, even if ServisFirst is unsuccessful in shifting its asset mix, it can still benefit from the recent movement in the yield curve that was brought about by the monetary tightening in the country. The following chart shows the current yield curve in blue along with historical yield curves.

Further, the margin can benefit from the rising interest-rate environment. A third party's asset-liability modeling shows that a 100-basis points increase in the interest rate can boost the net interest income by 6.2% over twelve months, provided other factors remain static, as mentioned in the conference call. However, if ServisFirst continues the practice of competitive pricing, then the net interest margin may not benefit much from a rate hike.

Due to the conflicting factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the net interest margin to remain mostly stable through 2022.

High Level Of Existing Reserves To Allow For Subdued Provisioning This Year

ServisFirst's provisioning for loan losses remained at a normal level last year. I'm expecting provisioning as a percentage of loans to decline this year relative to 2021 because the allowance appears excessively high. Allowances made up 1.2% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the earnings release. In comparison, non-performing loans were only 0.13% of total loans at the end of December 2021. Additionally, net charge-offs were just 0.03% of average loans in the last quarter.

The provisioning averaged 0.33% of total loans from 2016 to 2021, excluding 2020. For 2022, I'm expecting a lower provision-expense-to-loan ratio of 0.30%.

Expecting Earnings To Increase By 4%

The strong double-digit loan growth will likely be the chief driver of earnings this year. Meanwhile, the effect of changes in the margin and provision expense will likely remain negligible. On the other hand, the non-interest income will likely decline in 2022 because higher interest rates will dampen mortgage refinancing activity. Overall, I'm expecting ServisFirst to report earnings of $3.98 per share in 2022, up 4% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Omicron Variant.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 227 263 288 338 385 445 Provision for loan losses 23 21 23 42 32 32 Non-interest income 17 19 24 30 33 30 Non-interest expense 84 92 102 112 133 168 Net income - Common Sh. 93 137 149 170 208 217 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.72 2.53 2.76 3.13 3.82 3.98 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD millions unless otherwise specified)

ServisFirst Appears Overvalued

Based on the earnings outlook, I'm expecting ServisFirst to continue its tradition of raising dividends in the last quarter of the year. As a result, I'm expecting the company to increase its dividend by $0.02 per share in 4Q 2022, leading to full-year dividends of $0.94 per share. This dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of only 1.1%, using the January 27 closing price.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value ServisFirst Bancshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.88 in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 10.9 12.9 15.3 18.0 18.7 Average Market Price ($) 38.0 40.8 33.9 35.7 67.4 Historical P/TB 3.47x 3.16x 2.21x 1.98x 3.61x 2.88x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $23.90 gives a target price of $69.10 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 16.9% downside from the January 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 2.68x 2.78x 2.88x 2.98x 3.08x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 23.9 23.9 23.9 23.9 23.9 Target Price ($) 64.3 66.7 69.1 71.4 73.8 Market Price ($) 83.1 83.1 83.1 83.1 83.1 Upside/(Downside) (22.7)% (19.8)% (16.9)% (14.0)% (11.2)% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 15.9x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.72 2.53 2.76 3.13 3.82 Average Market Price ($) 38.0 40.8 33.9 35.7 67.4 Historical P/E 22.1x 16.1x 12.3x 11.4x 17.7x 15.9x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.98 gives a target price of $63.40 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 23.7% downside from the January 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 13.9x 14.9x 15.9x 16.9x 17.9x EPS - 2022 ($) 3.98 3.98 3.98 3.98 3.98 Target Price ($) 55.4 59.4 63.4 67.4 71.4 Market Price ($) 83.1 83.1 83.1 83.1 83.1 Upside/(Downside) (33.3)% (28.5)% (23.7)% (18.9)% (14.1)% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $66.20, which implies a 20.3% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 19.2%.

The significant negative return calls for a sell rating. However, a sell stance is inappropriate for ServisFirst because of the positive earnings outlook and the prospects of strong balance sheet growth. As a result, I am adopting a Hold rating on the company.