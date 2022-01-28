Telos Corporation Grows But Contends With Government Program Delays
Summary
- Telos Corporation went public in November 2020, raising $254 million in an upsized U.S. IPO.
- The firm provides a range of cybersecurity software and services to U.S. government agencies and businesses.
- TLS has reduced forward guidance as government program delays add uncertainty to an already negative market environment for tech stocks, so I'm a Hold on TLS for now.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) went public in November 2020, raising $254 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $17 per share.
The firm provides information security software and services for government agencies and business customers.
I'm in a wait-and-see mode, so my near-term outlook on TLS is a Hold until there is some evidence of additional government contract expansion or commercial growth.
Company
Ashburn, Virginia,-based Telos was founded to develop cybersecurity and information systems for federal and state government entities as well as for large enterprises.
Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer John B. Wood, who has been with the firm since 1992 and previously worked on Wall Street for Dean Witter Reynolds and UBS Securities.
The company's primary offerings include:
Security Solutions:
Information Assurance / Xacta
Secure Communications
Secure Networks:
Secure Mobility
Network Management and Defense
The firm pursues client relationships via an internal direct sales force.
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cybersecurity products and services was an estimated $157 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $305 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing proliferation of online threats pursuing greater potential payoff in the form of stolen information.
Also, the continued transition of enterprises and agencies from legacy on-premises systems to the cloud presents new security challenges that must be addressed by industry.
Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed firms to greater security threats, not least due to greater dispersion of company personnel in "work from home" environments.
Below is a chart indicating the historical and projected future U.S. cyber security market growth by component:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
CLEAR
Cutting Edge
IDEMIA
MetricStream
Palantir Technologies
RSA Archer
ServiceNow
Unisys
Booz Allen Hamilton
General Dynamics
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
Science Applications International
TLS' Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has grown unevenly since the firm's IPO:
Gross profit by quarter has risen along roughly the same trajectory as topline revenue:
Operating loss by quarter has worsened over the past five quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have also fared poorly since the firm's IPO:
(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)
In the past 12 months, TLS' stock price has dropped 70.5 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index' rise of 17.75 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Valuation Metrics For Telos
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$732,300,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$613,940,000
|
Price / Sales
|
2.95
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.75
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
-20.47
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$4,850,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
23.01%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.52
(Source)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Tufin Software (TUFN); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Tufin Software (TUFN)
|
Telos Corp. (TLS)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
2.86
|
2.95
|
3.1%
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.36
|
2.75
|
16.5%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
-7.47
|
-20.47
|
174.0%
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
-$2,590,000
|
$4,850,000
|
-287.3%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
6.1%
|
23.0%
|
279.1%
(Source)
Commentary On Telos
In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021's results, management highlighted the growth of its sales force and channel program development as it lays the groundwork for future expansion of its commercial business.
The firm also partnered with AWS, Splunk and stackArmor to advance its faster authority to operate to help clients in their compliance efforts with government security regulations.
TLS also notched additional airline customers and existing contract extensions for its Xacta solution. Financial services and construction sectors also added customers for Xacta.
Management also focused on the potential opportunity for additional funding from government agencies due to the passing of the U.S. Federal infrastructure bill, which will provide $1.9 billion in new cybersecurity funding, over a several year period however.
As to its financial results, topline revenue grew 48% year-over-year, with the firm's Security Solutions segment providing a majority of revenue followed by its Secure Networks line.
Notably, both of these segments' growth were a result of larger government contract spending rather than commercial business client growth.
Looking ahead, management sharply reduced revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance as a result of delay in its TSA Pre-Check expansion business and its Secure Communications and Secure Networks business expectations.
As a result, the stock sold off substantially and has continued to drop along with the overall stock market drop.
The primary risks to the company's outlook are delays of one form or another, whether due to supply chain issues or government contracting processes.
A potential upside catalyst will be the addition of the above-mentioned delayed TSA PreCheck expansion.
Companies like Telos that have significant government contracting aspects are exposed to delays and thus their revenue and earnings can be "lumpy," wreaking havoc with their stock price but providing interesting entry points for nimble investors.
Does the current price of around $10.50 represent an interesting entry point for TLS? I'm not convinced it is given the widely expected set of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the coming quarters.
While there's certainly some disagreement as to the degree of tightening in 2022, technology stocks have borne the brunt of the changed investor expectations over the past several months.
I'm in a wait-and-see mode, so my near-term outlook on TLS is a Hold until there's some evidence of additional government contract expansion or commercial growth.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.