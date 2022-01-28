da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) went public in November 2020, raising $254 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $17 per share.

The firm provides information security software and services for government agencies and business customers.

I'm in a wait-and-see mode, so my near-term outlook on TLS is a Hold until there is some evidence of additional government contract expansion or commercial growth.

Company

Ashburn, Virginia,-based Telos was founded to develop cybersecurity and information systems for federal and state government entities as well as for large enterprises.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer John B. Wood, who has been with the firm since 1992 and previously worked on Wall Street for Dean Witter Reynolds and UBS Securities.

The company's primary offerings include:

Security Solutions:

Information Assurance / Xacta

Secure Communications

Secure Networks:

Secure Mobility

Network Management and Defense

The firm pursues client relationships via an internal direct sales force.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cybersecurity products and services was an estimated $157 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $305 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing proliferation of online threats pursuing greater potential payoff in the form of stolen information.

Also, the continued transition of enterprises and agencies from legacy on-premises systems to the cloud presents new security challenges that must be addressed by industry.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed firms to greater security threats, not least due to greater dispersion of company personnel in "work from home" environments.

Below is a chart indicating the historical and projected future U.S. cyber security market growth by component:

U.S. Cybersecurity Market Grand View Research

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

CLEAR

Cutting Edge

IDEMIA

MetricStream

Palantir Technologies

RSA Archer

ServiceNow

Unisys

Booz Allen Hamilton

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Science Applications International

TLS' Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown unevenly since the firm's IPO:

5-Quarter Total Revenue Seeking Alpha and The Author

Gross profit by quarter has risen along roughly the same trajectory as topline revenue:

5-Quarter Gross Profit Seeking Alpha and The Author

Operating loss by quarter has worsened over the past five quarters:

5-Quarter Operating Income Seeking Alpha and The Author

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also fared poorly since the firm's IPO:

5-Quarter Earnings Per Share Seeking Alpha and The Author

In the past 12 months, TLS' stock price has dropped 70.5 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index' rise of 17.75 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics For Telos

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $732,300,000 Enterprise Value $613,940,000 Price / Sales 2.95 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.75 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -20.47 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $4,850,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 23.01% Earnings Per Share -$0.52

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Tufin Software (TUFN); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Tufin Software (TUFN) Telos Corp. (TLS) Variance Price / Sales 2.86 2.95 3.1% Enterprise Value / Sales 2.36 2.75 16.5% Enterprise Value / EBITDA -7.47 -20.47 174.0% Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$2,590,000 $4,850,000 -287.3% Revenue Growth Rate 6.1% 23.0% 279.1%

Commentary On Telos

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021's results, management highlighted the growth of its sales force and channel program development as it lays the groundwork for future expansion of its commercial business.

The firm also partnered with AWS, Splunk and stackArmor to advance its faster authority to operate to help clients in their compliance efforts with government security regulations.

TLS also notched additional airline customers and existing contract extensions for its Xacta solution. Financial services and construction sectors also added customers for Xacta.

Management also focused on the potential opportunity for additional funding from government agencies due to the passing of the U.S. Federal infrastructure bill, which will provide $1.9 billion in new cybersecurity funding, over a several year period however.

As to its financial results, topline revenue grew 48% year-over-year, with the firm's Security Solutions segment providing a majority of revenue followed by its Secure Networks line.

Notably, both of these segments' growth were a result of larger government contract spending rather than commercial business client growth.

Looking ahead, management sharply reduced revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance as a result of delay in its TSA Pre-Check expansion business and its Secure Communications and Secure Networks business expectations.

As a result, the stock sold off substantially and has continued to drop along with the overall stock market drop.

The primary risks to the company's outlook are delays of one form or another, whether due to supply chain issues or government contracting processes.

A potential upside catalyst will be the addition of the above-mentioned delayed TSA PreCheck expansion.

Companies like Telos that have significant government contracting aspects are exposed to delays and thus their revenue and earnings can be "lumpy," wreaking havoc with their stock price but providing interesting entry points for nimble investors.

Does the current price of around $10.50 represent an interesting entry point for TLS? I'm not convinced it is given the widely expected set of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the coming quarters.

While there's certainly some disagreement as to the degree of tightening in 2022, technology stocks have borne the brunt of the changed investor expectations over the past several months.

I'm in a wait-and-see mode, so my near-term outlook on TLS is a Hold until there's some evidence of additional government contract expansion or commercial growth.