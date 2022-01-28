imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

There has been rumors about the approval of the new contract that TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) has with the Egyptian government. Management moved to dispel those rumors. Management actually just finalized the new contract with a formal ceremony. Interestingly, prices are now strong enough that management can and has been developing some of the projects anticipated by the new contract without waiting for approval. So even though that new contract approval is "slower than molasses in January" shareholders can look forward to some decent growth thanks to the vastly improved industry conditions. The contract approval will be "icing on the cake" when it happens.

Eastern Desert: TransGlobe Energy Operation Update TransGlobe Energy November 2021, Investor Presentation

The company has a lot of low-risk prospects. The wells that have been drilled have been successful with some very robust initial rates. There's more than 1,000 BOD in initial flow rates shown above. Since the wells drilled are fairly cheap, the paybacks with that kind of initial flow rate are fairly quick in the current environment.

The challenge with these older fields is that the need for secondary recovery often comes very fast. There was a reason that the larger producers got rid of these fields and that reason is that the easy production is now gone. Management generally uses water injection to get more reserves produced.

What's not happening is the larger projects that may have a longer payback. In a situation that involves a lot of "mores" (especially when it comes to money) management will wait for that approved contract. The Egyptian government probably realizes it and will in its own due time approve the new contract that was negotiated with the company.

As I noted in the past several times, the projects in this part of Egypt produce heavy oil. That's a product that usually sells at a discount to light oil. Therefore, the operation itself has to be low cost to ensure adequate profitability when a less valuable product is produced.

TransGlobe Energy 2021 Forecast Expenditures TransGlobe Energy November 2021, Corporate Presentation

The cost per well demonstrates that these wells are not particularly long (whether or not they are horizontal). The flow rates shown before allow management to quickly ratchet up drilling and completion activity or decrease the activity relatively quickly. There is really not a lot of risk in the current environment for the activity that management has so far completed.

Management now has announced the 2022 program. With the new contract signed, and the initial payment made (as well as a net for adjustment back to the effective date), there will be a basic format followed by an adjustment as results come in. Management appears to be ready to try more expensive horizontal wells (probably with "modern completion techniques as well"). So cost recovery and returns are likely to be very different than they were in the past. The old contract made some modern ideas unprofitable or too risky. That is going to change going forward. The fourth quarter results and update will be very interesting.

TransGlobe Energy Western Desert South Ghazalat Concession Activities TransGlobe Energy November 2021, Corporate Presentation

Management does have a separate set of leases with a light oil target. These leases have more competitive bidding and are a sign that the company has reached a certain stage in its growth that management feels it can compete for more desirable leases.

So far, management has drilled two successful wells. That has probably de-risked a fair amount of acreage in the area shown. This is likely to be a very profitable growth avenue for the company in the future.

It appears that management has a fair number of low risk (and fast return) projects that can be completed while waiting for the Egyptian government to approve the new contract. Once the new contract is approved, then there are some more comprehensive projects that would be feasible.

The Canadian Projects

This company diversified back into the Canadian oil and gas industry. So far those results have been mixed.

TransGlobe Energy Update Of Canadian Lease Operations TransGlobe Energy November 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The results so far show a fairly high breakeven point when compared to many companies I follow. That could be due to the fact that management has an acreage position that is not contiguous. Instead, the acreage is fairly scattered as shown below:

TransGlobe Energy Update Of Canadian Activity TransGlobe Energy November 2021, Investor Presentation

The result is horizontal wells that are not that long and really not all that profitable. Management probably needs to work on the current situation before a lot of money is poured into this acreage.

So many times, it seems like wells that are another mile or two longer have a lot better profitability metrics than do these one- and two-mile wells. The breakeven points for the wells that management can currently drill and complete do "work" in the current environment of strong commodity prices. But it would appear that if management can "fill-in" the acreage, that longer more profitable wells can be drilled. Therefore, it might be better to delay a capital investment while investigating the possibility of some lease swaps with neighboring operators.

Summary

Worries by the market about the contract seem out of place in the current environment. Commodity prices are at a level that ensures reasonable profits from the acreage under current contract conditions. Now once the contract is approved, that approval will likely be retroactive. But management appears to be taking a reasonable course given the level of uncertainty about the approval of the new contract.

Management issued an operations update in January 2022 that showed the production decline slowing as activity began to ramp up along with enough positive results to set the stage for production growth in the future. The guidance given is a rough guideline until management sees the effects of some very modern techniques on these fields. Therefore, I would wait for some solid results realizing that management is very committed to this business. At the same time, until there is some actual execution and history, then what is presented will be an educated guess with a little more uncertainty than usual. But the reasonable expectation would be for a fairly positive outcome.

Management has moved the company from producing heavy oil in Egypt to a significant amount of light oil production. That significance is likely to increase in the future.

The company minimizes the competition with the "big boys" in Egypt by specializing in less desirable secondary recovery of heavy oil in the current case. Those older unloved fields provided the cash flow for the successful expansion into the Western desert where some light oil is produced.

The company should be able to bid on more desirable acreage as the business continues to grow. In the meantime, management is able to operate fairly profitably with the current leases.

TransGlobe Energy Summary Of New Egyptian Contract TransGlobe Energy November 2021, Corporate Presentation

The new contract will allow for considerably more recovery from those older fields. Just the fact that the new agreement will extend the leases out to 2040 will allow for some of the more expensive recovery proposals like polymer flooding. Some of the secondary recovery techniques need several years if not a decade at least when management contemplates a project.

The new leases will allow for the longer-term projects. Egypt will benefit because more foreign currency will be earned. Not too many companies are willing to produce using secondary recovery methods. So, the profitability is likely to be higher than would be the case for the mainstream part of the industry.

This company has a fairly profitable business given the strong commodity prices. The profitability will increase with the approval of the new contract. But the business itself is profitable now. Some patience is obviously required until the new contract is approved. But until then, shareholders can expect increasing production when compared to the year before because it is now profitable to increase production.