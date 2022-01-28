Lufax Readies Dividend Plan As It Projects Regulatory Confidence
Summary
- Lufax went public in the U.S. in October 2020, raising $2.36 billion in gross proceeds.
- The firm provides an online lending and wealth management platform in China.
- LU has been beaten down for myriad economic and regulatory reasons.
- Management feels confident in its ability to navigate regulatory challenges and economic uncertainties and plans to begin paying a hefty dividend in 2022.
- I'm Bullish on LU and have initiated a position at $4.39 per ADS.
A Quick Take On Lufax
Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) went public in October 2020, raising approximately $2.36 billion in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $13.50 per ADS.
The firm operates online personal financial services for consumers and small business clients in China.
Company
Shanghai, China-based Lufax was founded to create the ability for consumers in China to obtain loans and wealth management services via an online portal.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Gregory Dean Gibb, who has been with the firm since 2016 and is Chairman and CEO of Chong Qing Financial Assets Exchange.
The company's primary offerings include:
Retail credit facilitation
Wealth management
The firm operates a "capital light, hub and spoke" business model around its credit facilitation and wealth management hubs.
LU's relationship to the Ping An Group provides access to that company's 210 million financial services customers, some of which are small business owners and middle class and affluent investors.
Market & Competition
According to a 2018 market research report by China Daily, the consumer finance market in China is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end of 2020.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 18% from 2018 to 2020.
Despite the demand, only 28% of consumers in China possess credit ratings of any kind, as compared to 86% of the US.
Also, according to another market research report by the Boston Consulting Group and Lufax, China had around $2 trillion in online wealth management [OWM] in 2017 while the Chinese OWM market had reached $6 trillion with an online sales penetration rate of 34.6%, as of the end of Q1 2018.
The major factor driving market growth is the use of technology by fintech companies in OWM services.
The independent third-party internet wealth management segment has a penetration rate of only 10%, as compared to 35% in the US.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Ant Financial
Tencent Licaitong
Domestic commercial banks
Wealth management firms
LU's Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has grown unevenly over the past five quarters:
Gross profit by quarter has more or less plateaued in recent reporting periods:
Operating income by quarter has remained around $1 billion in the past three reported quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) remained somewhat resilient in the first three quarters of 2021:
(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)
In the past 12 months, LU's stock price has dropped 72.4 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index' rise of 17.64 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Valuation Metrics For Lufax
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$10,860,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$7,320,000,000
|
Price / Sales
|
1.02
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.75
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
1.60
|
Operating Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$3,240,000,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
21.39%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$1.04
(Source)
Commentary On Lufax
In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021's results, management highlighted another announced share buyback program of $700 million after the completion of $300 million in buybacks in Q2 2021.
The firm intends to return value to investors via its share repurchases and dividends.
In light of nearly 1,000 regulatory issues raised by Chinese regulators, management said it has resolved half of them and expects "more material substantive progress by the end of this year."
Additionally, management reiterated that the firm's exposure to the Chinese real estate industry is "rather small," while it views its small business clientele as "extremely resilient."
Notably, the company sees China as transitioning from "high-speed to high-quality growth," while its capital markets will need to stay engaged for its domestic growth requirements.
As to its financial results, revenue grew 21.8% year-over-year and net profit rose 90.8%, but the firm is now bearing greater risk on new loans at 20% and management expects that figure to increase to 30% by the end of 2022 under new regulatory requirements.
Looking ahead, management does not "anticipate any major changes to [its] business model, no substantial impact on future business development," based on its understanding of current regulatory requirements.
The problem is the use of the word "current," as the Chinese regulatory environment is quite fluid, so "current" regulatory requirements may change substantially and quickly in the months ahead.
Regarding its dividend plans, management announced its intention to start paying "20% to 40% of net profit in the previous year in cash dividend to shareholders," beginning in 2022.
Assuming a current trailing twelve months diluted EPS of $1.04, and a midpoint dividend of 30% or about $.30/ADS and a current share price of $4.40, that comes out to a dividend yield of around 6.8%, which is a pretty significant dividend.
The primary risks to the company's outlook are the firm's regulatory uncertainties, including its listing status in the U.S.
Potential upside catalysts would be a dividend distribution at the higher end of the 40% range top as well as more benign regulatory requirement changes within China.
LU is definitely a "risk-on" play for U.S. investors due to numerous regulatory and economic uncertainties.
The share price has been beaten down so low and the dividend yield pencils out to be enticing, so my outlook on LU is a Buy for long-term hold investors.
Note: I have initiated a position in LU at $4.39 per ADS.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.