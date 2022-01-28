AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Lufax

Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) went public in October 2020, raising approximately $2.36 billion in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $13.50 per ADS.

The firm operates online personal financial services for consumers and small business clients in China.

Company

Shanghai, China-based Lufax was founded to create the ability for consumers in China to obtain loans and wealth management services via an online portal.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Gregory Dean Gibb, who has been with the firm since 2016 and is Chairman and CEO of Chong Qing Financial Assets Exchange.

The company's primary offerings include:

Retail credit facilitation

Wealth management

The firm operates a "capital light, hub and spoke" business model around its credit facilitation and wealth management hubs.

LU's relationship to the Ping An Group provides access to that company's 210 million financial services customers, some of which are small business owners and middle class and affluent investors.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by China Daily, the consumer finance market in China is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end of 2020.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 18% from 2018 to 2020.

Despite the demand, only 28% of consumers in China possess credit ratings of any kind, as compared to 86% of the US.

Also, according to another market research report by the Boston Consulting Group and Lufax, China had around $2 trillion in online wealth management [OWM] in 2017 while the Chinese OWM market had reached $6 trillion with an online sales penetration rate of 34.6%, as of the end of Q1 2018.

The major factor driving market growth is the use of technology by fintech companies in OWM services.

The independent third-party internet wealth management segment has a penetration rate of only 10%, as compared to 35% in the US.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Ant Financial

Tencent Licaitong

Domestic commercial banks

Wealth management firms

LU's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown unevenly over the past five quarters:

5-Quarter Total Revenue Seeking Alpha and The Author

Gross profit by quarter has more or less plateaued in recent reporting periods:

5-Quarter Gross Profit Seeking Alpha and The Author

Operating income by quarter has remained around $1 billion in the past three reported quarters:

5-Quarter Operating Income Seeking Alpha and The Author

Earnings per share (Diluted) remained somewhat resilient in the first three quarters of 2021:

5-Quarter EPS Seeking Alpha and The Author

(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)

In the past 12 months, LU's stock price has dropped 72.4 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index' rise of 17.64 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics For Lufax

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $10,860,000,000 Enterprise Value $7,320,000,000 Price / Sales 1.02 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.75 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 1.60 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] $3,240,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 21.39% Earnings Per Share $1.04

(Source)

Commentary On Lufax

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021's results, management highlighted another announced share buyback program of $700 million after the completion of $300 million in buybacks in Q2 2021.

The firm intends to return value to investors via its share repurchases and dividends.

In light of nearly 1,000 regulatory issues raised by Chinese regulators, management said it has resolved half of them and expects "more material substantive progress by the end of this year."

Additionally, management reiterated that the firm's exposure to the Chinese real estate industry is "rather small," while it views its small business clientele as "extremely resilient."

Notably, the company sees China as transitioning from "high-speed to high-quality growth," while its capital markets will need to stay engaged for its domestic growth requirements.

As to its financial results, revenue grew 21.8% year-over-year and net profit rose 90.8%, but the firm is now bearing greater risk on new loans at 20% and management expects that figure to increase to 30% by the end of 2022 under new regulatory requirements.

Looking ahead, management does not "anticipate any major changes to [its] business model, no substantial impact on future business development," based on its understanding of current regulatory requirements.

The problem is the use of the word "current," as the Chinese regulatory environment is quite fluid, so "current" regulatory requirements may change substantially and quickly in the months ahead.

Regarding its dividend plans, management announced its intention to start paying "20% to 40% of net profit in the previous year in cash dividend to shareholders," beginning in 2022.

Assuming a current trailing twelve months diluted EPS of $1.04, and a midpoint dividend of 30% or about $.30/ADS and a current share price of $4.40, that comes out to a dividend yield of around 6.8%, which is a pretty significant dividend.

The primary risks to the company's outlook are the firm's regulatory uncertainties, including its listing status in the U.S.

Potential upside catalysts would be a dividend distribution at the higher end of the 40% range top as well as more benign regulatory requirement changes within China.

