Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment

It's been a rough start to the year for the restaurant industry group (EATZ), which is down 11% year-to-date, continuing its underperformance vs. the S&P-500 (SPY). This sell-off in the group has finally unhinged some of the sector leaders like Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), with the stock now down more than 20% from its highs in Q3 2021. With Wingstop having strong margins and one of the best unit growth rates sector-wide, a 20% plus pullback would normally present a buying opportunity. However, with the stock still trading at ~42x FY2022 EBITDA estimates, I don't see any way to justify investing here at $147.00.

Company Presentation

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Wingstop, noting that while the Q3 results were solid, the stock looked to be priced for near perfection at $174.00. Since then, WING has slid more than 15%, with sentiment in the restaurant industry taking a turn for the worse following the emergence of Omicron. The good news for Wingstop is that it does not rely on dining rooms to generate sales, meaning that its traffic levels have likely held up well amid the Omicron dine-in anxiety. The bad news is that inflationary pressures continue to take a toll on margins, with wholesale food prices up 14% year-over-year in December.

Wingstop Two-Year Same Restaurant Sales Growth Company Filings, Author's Chart

Beginning with a recap of Wingstop's Q3 results, the company posted domestic same-store sales of 3.9% in the quarter, translating to a two-year same-store sales growth rate of 29.3%. While this was a sharp deceleration on a sequential basis, this figure sits well above the pre-pandemic 2-year average of ~16%, highlighting Wingstop's enviable position as a mostly digital brand in what's been an arduous two years for the industry as a whole.

Combined with strong unit growth (49 net new stores), Wingstop's sales increased 3% year-over-year, but this would have been much higher if adjusted for a $6.9 million rebate returned to franchisees to offset record high wing inflation in the period. This was a one-time item, and it did not affect any of Wingstop's planned advertising and was likely a welcome surprise to franchisees. The company also announced that it would be making thighs a permanent item on its menu (Thighstop.com) and looking at price mitigation strategies, aiming to utilize more of the bird.

Wingstop Quarterly Revenue & Forward Estimates Company Filings, Forward Estimates (FactSet), Author's Chart

If we look at Wingstop's revenue trend below, we can see that Wingstop reported a compound annual revenue growth rate near 20% (Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2019) after adjusting for the one-time rebate, which dwarfs the industry average. Based on Q4 revenue estimates of $73.4 million, we will likely see some slight deceleration, but the more difficult comps could be in Q1 2022. This is because Wingstop will be lapping the benefit of government stimulus in the year-ago period. It's worth noting that the potential traffic decline will be offset by menu pricing, with Wingstop taking close to 10% pricing depending on the timing of its planned 4-5% increase, but still could see a slight deceleration in its sales growth rate.

Food Costs & Labor

Unfortunately, while Wingstop has done an incredible job navigating through the pandemic, inflationary pressures continue to wreak havoc on margins across the sector. As shown below, wholesale food prices were up 14% year-over-year in December, which marked the largest 12-month increase since 1980 and the first time in more than 40 years that we've seen five consecutive 12-month gains above 10%. While Wingstop benefited from lower bone-in wing prices than the spot market (49% vs. 84%) due to price mitigation strategies, higher food costs weighed on margins, which are guided to "the high teens to 20%" for FY2021. This is down from low 20% margins in 2021.

Wholesale Food Prices Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Restaurant Association Eating/Drinking Place Employment Bureau of Labor Statistics

During the Q3 Conference Call, Wingstop noted that bone-in wing prices had dipped below $2.90/pound, representing a sequential improvement. In addition, the company should see the benefit of additional pricing in 2022 to help combat margin pressure while utilizing more of the chicken with its new thigh offering. However, between increased hourly wages and salaries for its team members to retain/attract talent, and the tighter labor market (restaurant industry still 600,000+ jobs below pre-COVID levels), the margin outlook is less clear going forward.

I do not foresee this having much impact on franchisee development rates, given that the unit economics are exceptional, with a ~$400,000 investment and AUVs near $1.6 million. Having said that, it will likely impact the industry as a whole, and this could be a slight anchor on the stock if the industry group continues to remain out of favor, dragged down by casual dining names that are struggling to hold the line on margins.

This is because, according to William O'Neil, 37% of a stock's price movement is tied to sub-group performance, which is why it can pay to own stocks in leading industry groups for those focused on short-term and medium-term outperformance. So, while Wingstop continues to fire on all cylinders, with double-digit unit growth, and industry-leading digital penetration, I would not be surprised to see slight margin compression going forward.

Earnings Trend

Since Wingstop's IPO debut in 2015, the stock has been a massive winner, increasing more than 600% from its lows even after the recent correction. This can be attributed to the stock's industry-leading earnings growth rate, with annual EPS growing from $0.37 in FY2014 to estimates of $1.41 in FY2022, a ~21% compound annual EPS growth rate. This outstanding growth has been helped by strong unit growth that has exceeded company guidance and seven consecutive years of positive same-store sales growth since going public, continuing a streak of 17 total years of same-store sales growth.

Wingstop Earnings Trend FactSet, Author's Chart

Let's look ahead to FY2022 and FY2023 estimates. Wingstop is actually expected to see an acceleration in this robust compound annual EPS growth rate, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $1.85 and $2.28, respectively. If Wingstop can meet these estimates, this would translate to a ~22.4% compound annual EPS growth rate, a 200-basis point acceleration from the FY2021 growth rate. This is incredible and one reason why I believe Wingstop is one of the best ways to play the restaurant industry if one does want exposure to the group. Having said that, while Wingstop's growth rates dwarf most of its peers, the key is to pay a reasonable price for a growth story.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Looking at the chart below, we can see that Wingstop has historically traded at ~43x EBITDA since going public, which is a massive premium to even peers like Chipotle (CMG) at ~32x EBITDA. Based on FY2022 estimates of $3.50 in EBITDA, Wingstop currently trades at ~42.2x EBITDA, which aligns with its historical multiple. Even if we assume a beat on FY2022 estimates of $3.60, this does not offer much upside to the stock's fair value, which would come in at $154.80 ($3.60 x 44x EBITDA).

Wingstop Historical EV/EBITDA Multiple FASTGraphs.com

To bake in a healthy margin of safety, I usually require at least a 20% discount to fair value, which would translate to a low-risk buy zone of $123.80 or lower, based on a 20% discount to $153.00. This is well below the current share price of $148.00, suggesting that we're nowhere near a low-risk buy zone. In fact, I would argue that if the market continues to remain under pressure, it will be difficult for Wingstop to maintain its premium multiple, given that stocks typically see a lower multiple in sideways or cyclical bear markets.

WING Technical Chart TC2000.com

Moving over to the technical picture, we can see that Wingstop has improved its reward/risk profile vs. November levels. This is because the stock now has $26.50 in potential downside to support at $121.50 and $26.80 in upside to resistance. However, the current reward/risk ratio still comes in an unattractive level of 1.01 to 1.0, well below the ideal 4 to 1 reward risk/ratio. To meet this 4 to 1 criterion, Wingstop would need to dip below $132.00 per share at a bare minimum or roughly 10% downside from current levels. To summarize, neither the technical nor fundamental criteria points to this being a low-risk buy point for investors.

In a sector where several sector laggards already had fragile business models pre-COVID-19, like Red Robin (RRGB), Wingstop is a best in breed name and is one that investors should keep a close eye on. This is based on its impressive unit growth rates, meaning domestic and international whitespace, and continued ability to under-promise and over-deliver. However, at ~42x FY2022 EBITDA estimates, I still don't see enough of a margin of safety. Therefore, I believe there are much more attractive bets elsewhere in the market, with one name that stands out being Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).