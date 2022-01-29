Are high-growth REITs going the way of the dinosaur? ugurhan/iStock via Getty Images

We've been waiting for nearly a year to cover Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX).

The data center REITs have a strong correlation with the tower REITs. Consequently, they tend to dive at the same time and then recover together. That can be pretty annoying since we prefer to provide more coverage on the REITs that are on sale. Because EQIX would go on sale at the same time as the tower REITs, it was harder to get a great opportunity to open coverage on EQIX.

AFFO Growth Machine

The first thing to say about EQIX is that the REIT is an AFFO growth machine. It's a messier REIT to analyze because the company's AFFO metric lands further away from REIT/BASE AFFO. While REIT/BASE AFFO runs lower than the company's reported metric, when we evaluated the trend in NOI per share the results were excellent.

How strong were the results? They were comparable to the fastest NOI (Net Operating Income) growth machines when measured on year-over-year growth in NOI per common share since 2016. They were comparable to Rexford (REXR), Crown Castle (CCI), American Tower (AMT), and SBA Communications (SBAC). To put that in perspective, REXR is No. 1 among the industrial REITs on this metric.

Note: I haven't built Sun Communities (SUI) or Equity LifeStyle (ELS) into this model yet, though I would expect them to also be very high.

How could a REIT pump up Net Operating Income without creating value for shareholders? They could do it by ramping up leverage OR by investing in high cap rate properties (low-quality retail). Cleary, EQIX isn't buying malls. So we wanted to verify that their debt remained reasonable.

Was EQIX ramping up leverage? No.

Their leverage actually trended slightly lower. Not substantially lower, but this confirms that EQIX isn't artificially inflating its growth rate.

AFFO Growth

This is the AFFO per share history (using consensus analyst estimates for the next 12 months) since 2014:

You might notice a trend in the AFFO per share. It appears to me that this line is going up as it moves to the right. Great, that's another sign that EQIX meets our criteria for long-term investments.

Valuation

It may seem like EQIX is expensive relative to some old multiples from 2014 to 2019, but they're cheap compared to any of the more recent multiples:

Data Centers

The data center space can be quite competitive, but EQIX has been very successful. AMT's purchase of a smaller data center REIT demonstrated extremely high confidence in the ability of data centers to generate significant growth in cash flows over the coming years. We've covered the basics of data centers in prior articles, so I won't be reiterating those sections.

For investors who just want a general feel about data centers we have two articles on another data center REIT, Digital Realty (DLR), that may be useful:

Revenue

If a REIT is growing AFFO without growing revenue, that raises a red flag. It isn't necessarily a problem, but it would merit much deeper digging into the reason. While we appreciate improvements in efficiency, it's revenue growth that demonstrates strong demand. We can see that EQIX is succeeding with dramatic growth in revenues:

EQIX

Further, the revenue is diversified around the globe:

EQIX

We like the diversification, but need to highlight that this means exchange rates can cause several metrics to look a bit lumpy.

Risk Rating

EQIX only has a BBB credit rating, which sounds a bit weak for the 1.5 risk rating. However, when we look at leverage we see a REIT that looks more comparable to a BBB+ rating. EQIX also pushed its debt maturities out on the yield curve. They have only a modest amount due in 2022, then nothing due until 2024. They have over $2.5 billion available on a credit revolver (easy access to quick financing). That's $2.5 billion of undrawn capacity. The weighted average borrowing rate on their debts is only 1.72% with a weighted average maturity of 9.3 years and 95% of the debt having fixed interest rates.

How did they get such a long duration with only a 1.72% borrowing rate? They've started to borrow in other currencies, which makes sense for a REIT with a huge global presence, but the majority of their debt is still in dollars. They simply did a great job of growing and locking in cheap debt.

Capitalized Expenditures

We have a strong preference for REITs that don't have to spend their FFO on recurring capitalized expenditures. EQIX does pretty well on that metric. When compared to FFO, the recurring capitalized expenditures look pretty small. However, investors might be concerned that capitalized expenditures (non-recurring) are so high. In each of the last five quarters, EQIX spent over $500 million on non-recurring capitalized expenditures.

What are non-recurring capitalized expenditures? It's generally another term for development. EQIX has been expanding rapidly around the world. These development projects are offering an attractive yield on invested capital. EQIX keeps its dividend payout ratio extremely low so they have more cash available to develop additional projects.

Put simply, the yield available on these developments is materially higher than the yield available on any other use of capital. You can see the projects which either opened recently or are about to open below:

EQIX

That's a substantial volume of development in progress. Those projects currently contribute nothing to AFFO per share, but they drive the growth rate for future years.

Conclusion

We opened coverage on EQIX yesterday and followed it up by purchasing shares. There's a strong negative trend in share prices currently, but we still like the fundamentals and this is the kind of dip we like to buy.

