Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, Pittsburgh-based natural gas producer CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. Any investor reading the press release undoubtedly saw a lot to like as the company more than doubled its revenues year-over-year and posted a very solid earnings per share figure. A deeper look into the earnings release reveals even more to like as the company has joined many of its shale energy peers in its move to maximize free cash flow, which I have applauded many other companies for in several recent articles. Although the company's stock did increase somewhat in the trading session following the earnings results, there are some reasons to believe that it may have room to run as there is certainly a great deal to like here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from CNX Resources' fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report:

CNX Resources reported total revenue and other operating income of $1.291190 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents a 106.03% increase over the $626.703 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDAX of $328 million during the most recent quarter. This represents a 31.20% increase over the $250 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

CNX Resources produced an average of $1.7194 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day in the reporting period. This represents an increase over the 1.5925 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day that the company produced on average during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company generated a positive free cash flow of $158 million in the current quarter. This represents a substantial increase over the $85 million that the company reported in the equivalent quarter a year ago.

CNX Resources reported a net income of $630.312 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents a substantial 221.99% increase over the $195.758 million that the company earned in the fourth quarter of 2020.

It seems certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance showed considerable improvement compared to the year-ago period. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the price of natural gas was considerably higher during the fourth quarter of 2021 than it was during the fourth quarter of 2020:

Markets Insider

This is hardly a surprise to anyone that heats their home with natural gas as these higher prices have weighed on the budgets of many families during this cold winter. This reflects itself in the company's realized prices as it received an average of $5.24 per million BTU this year but only $1.90 per million BTU last year. It should be fairly obvious how a higher price would boost the company's revenue since the more it receives for each unit sold, the more it receives in total all else being equal.

Of course, all else is rarely equal in the energy industry. As noted in the highlights, CNX Resources also had higher production than it did last year. This also had a positive impact on its revenues for obvious reasons. After all, if the company has more products to sell and generate revenue from, then it will have higher top-line revenue, assuming that prices do not decline significantly. These higher revenues provided the company with more money to cover its expenses, which ultimately allows more money to flow through to the company's cash flow and profits.

One thing that we have been seeing from many shale operators is a willingness to allow production to stagnate in order to focus attention on the generation of free cash flow. Although CNX Resources did see fairly significant production growth year-over-year, it is certainly not an exception to this change of business model. The company has stated that it expects to produce a total of 590 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent over the course of 2022. This is in line with what the company produced in 2021:

CNX Resources Q4 2021 Presentation

This is a departure from the previous business model of growth at all costs. It does have several significant advantages over the old business model, however. The most important of these is that it allows the company to generate positive free cash flow because it addresses one of the biggest problems with shale gas operations. The problem is that shale wells tend to have an incredibly high decline rate. As I discussed in a recent article, on average, a shale gas well will see its output decline by 60% in the first year of operation and 73% in the first two years. As a result of this, a shale gas producer must continually drill new wells in order to simply maintain, let alone grow, its production. This is an incredibly expensive proposition, and it is one of the reasons why the shale industry was the largest issuer of junk debt prior to the pandemic. The new model in which companies do not focus their attention on generating growth enables them to generate positive free cash flow, which we can see in CNX Resources' results. As noted in the highlights, the company generated $158 million in free cash flow, which represents the company's eighth straight quarter of achieving a positive figure here:

CNX Resources Q4 2021 Presentation

This is a somewhat better performance than what other shale companies have seen. Although many of them do now have positive free cash flow, they often failed to generate that in the first two quarters of 2020. The fact that CNX Resources did thus speaks very highly for the company. There are many benefits to positive free cash flow. The most important of these is that it allows the company to undertake a number of shareholder-friendly tasks since this is the money left over from its ordinary operations after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that the company can use for tasks such as reducing debt, buying back stock, or paying a dividend. All of these things ultimately benefit the shareholders. CNX Resources does not currently pay a dividend but it has been doing both of the other things. For example, the company has repurchased 23.6 million shares of its own stock since the third quarter of 2020:

CNX Resources Q4 2021 Presentation

The company has also been focusing on reducing its debt, which is very nice to see for a variety of reasons. CNX Resources has reduced its net debt by $528 million since the fourth quarter of 2019, with $240 million of that being performed since the third quarter of 2020:

CNX Resources Q4 2021 Presentation

One of the biggest reasons why this is important is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity. This is because debt must be repaid at maturity and the company must make regular payments on its debt in order to remain solvent. As a result, any decline in cash flows could push a company into financial distress if it has too much debt, which can be an especially large risk in the energy industry considering the volatility of resource prices. Fortunately, the company's debt reduction efforts have allowed it to push its trailing twelve-month leverage ratio down to 1.8x. This ratio, which is defined as net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAX, essentially tells us how long (in years) it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to this task. A 1.8x leverage ratio is certainly not bad and it is comparable to what its peers, such as EQT Corporation (EQT), currently possess. The company does plan to improve this going forward, however, which is something that we can very much appreciate.

There is overall a great deal to like in these results. However, someone buying today wants to make sure that they are receiving a good value based on the company's future performance. Fortunately, the stock appears to be dramatically undervalued today. We can see this by looking at the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified form of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's earnings per share growth into account. A price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 is an indicator that the stock may be undervalued based on the company's forward earnings per share growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, CNX Resources will grow its earnings per share at a 41.58% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.20 at the current price. This implies that the stock is dramatically undervalued at the current price. Here is how that compares to the company's peers:

Company PEG Ratio CNX Resources 0.20 EQT Corporation 0.35 Range Resources (RRC) 0.18 Antero Resources (AR) NA Continental Resources (CLR) 0.25 Southwestern Energy (SWN) NA Comstock Resources (CRK) NA

(All data courtesy of Zacks Investment Research)

As we can see, CNX Resources currently has a ratio that compares very well to that of its peers. This is particularly true as many of the other companies listed here are not expected to generate any forward earnings growth. This attractive valuation reinforces the other very nice things that we see in CNX Resources' fourth-quarter results and easily makes the stock worth considering for any energy portfolio.

In conclusion, there is certainly a great deal to like in CNX Resources' fourth-quarter 2021 results. The company showed enormous year-over-year growth in essentially all metrics and appears poised to continue this as we head into 2022. The company has been focusing on free cash flow, which has allowed it to reward shareholders through both stock buybacks and debt reduction, although it has not yet instituted a dividend as many of its peers have. In addition, the company appears to be significantly undervalued at the current price, so it might be worth adding to your portfolio.