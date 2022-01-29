S&P 500: Curb Your Bearish Enthusiasm

I wrote an editorial in JCAF (in Dec 2021) titled: "The 2021 Fed pivot and the macro consequences of non-transitory inflation", where I make the key point that given the bubble-like stock market valuations (particularly tech sector), as well as other bubbles (such as cryptocurrencies), the Fed's tightening is likely to burst these bubbles. Here is the pdf of the editorial:

The current 10% correction in S&P 500 can be tracked to the Fed pivot at end of November 2021, where the Fed admitted that the previously expected transitory inflation might be more persistent and signaled a more hawkish monetary tightening in 2022 and beyond. Due to the end of the year "window dressing" the market's pricing of the Fed's expected monetary tightening was delayed to January 2021, when interest rates started to rise significantly. Specifically, short term interest rates started to price four (possibly five) interest rate hikes in 2022, and even possibly a 50bpt hike in March. The main trigger of the January move lower was the Fed's signal that it would also start reducing the balance sheet.

Stock market is having a rough start in 2022, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY ) reaching the 10% correction level in January. Is this just another 10% correction, or is this just the beginning of a prolonged bear market?

As expected, the rising interest rates (TLT) caused the significant correction in the tech sector (QQQ), small stocks (IWM) and deep correction in cryptocurrencies (BTC-USD). However, I would stop short from calling for a prolonged bear market in a broad stock market index such as S&P 500.

Yet, the current correction caused the significant increase in the bearish sentiment and calls for a 50% or more drop and a full-blown bear market. Jeremy Grantham, for example, draws the parallels between the current correction and the beginning of the 1929 stock market crash. There are also reports that even the Reddit retail army is now buying put options on S&P 500 and possibly buying inverse ETF that rise as market falls.

The bear thesis is simple - the rising interest rates will cause the (assumed) stock market bubble burst, especially if the inflation becomes even more persistent and causes even more hawkish Fed's response. In addition, and perhaps more importantly, the Fed has signaled a quantitative tightening program, QT, or the reduction of its balance sheet, which will inevitably further reduce the market liquidity, and contribute to the bursting bubble.

The counter-thesis

The counter thesis to the bear thesis is also very simple, the Fed's hawkish turn is unlikely to cause a recession over the next 12-18 months. Historically, the prolonged bear markets occur during the recessions, and inverted yield curve precedes the recession by 9-12 months. Currently, the spread between the 10Y Treasury Bond and the 2Y Treasury note is 0.72%, well above the 0% level. So essentially, the probability of a near term recession is 0%. Thus, the probability of a prolonged bear market is also 0%.

With that said, the current correction in S&P 500 can get even deeper, and even exceed the bear market threshold of 20%. Stocks can crash, like the 1987 crash, without a recession. But the Fed has been clear that the financial markets are expected to function properly, and any excessive volatility is unwelcomed. So, don't expect the Fed to "defend" the 10% correction, but do expect the Fed to engage in a potential 1987-type market crash.

Likely resolution

The Fed Chair Powell clearly stated during the post-meeting press conference on Jan 26th that the financial markets got the previously signaled message and correctly priced the expected monetary tightening.

The 2-year and the 5-year Treasury Notes now reflect 4-5 interest rate hikes in 2022 and the terminal Federal Funds rate near 2% (at the conclusion of the tightening cycle). It is important to note that the expected terminal rate of near 2% has been very consistent.

The 10-year Treasury Bond has been steadily rising, reflecting higher real interest rates and moderating long-term inflation expectations. The nominal interest rate on 10Y Treasury Bond will continue to rise as real interest rates approach 0%. However, this is positive for cyclical stocks as the yield curve will continue to widen, and further reduce the probability of a recession.

The bubble-like PE ratios significantly decreased as prices corrected and earnings increased. The S&P 500 ttm ratio was just recently near 40, and now it dropped to around 24. By historical standards, S&P 500 is still overvalued (the average PE is around 15), but it does not have irrational bubble-like valuations. However, the speculative part of the market is likely to continue to deflate as interest rates increase.

As previously stated, the yield curve has been flattening, but at 0.72%, it is not even close to be inverted and signal a recession.

Thus, given that the Fed's pivot is now mostly priced in, it is more likely that the S&P 500 will reach the new highs, than drop below the 20% bear market threshold.

With that said, an excess bearishness is unwarranted, and the current 10% correction is the trading opportunity to go long SPY, at least for a near term bounce.

Note, there are also signs that the omicron variant is peaking, which will likely lead to a broad global economic reopening during the spring and support higher stock prices.

The risks not priced-in

However, I would also not be fully bullish and blindly buy and hold for the long term. There are many unknows and the risks are to the downside.

The uncertainty of the Fed's balance sheet reduction: quantitative tightening, QT, can trigger a further decline in stock prices. However, currently, the Fed expects to start with the balance sheet reduction sometimes after the first interest rate hike, probably in May of 2022. So, we will not know the effects of the QT until summer. Sharply rising interest rates due to the Fed's balance sheet reduction can trigger a much deeper correction.

Post-pandemic protectionism: As I explained in the attached editorial, the major risk to the financial market is the possibility of the post-pandemic protectionism. If the trade wars continue and intensify after the pandemic is finished, the inflation pressures will only rise and become more persistent, in the face of slowing global economy, which will cause a stagflationary environment.

Geopolitics: geopolitics is always on the list of major risks, and one cannot invest with the fear of global conflicts. However, the current situation with Russia-Ukraine, within the context of broader geopolitical alliances, has to be closely monitored.

New Covid variants. The Fed clearly states that the future path for economy and inflation is heavily dependent on the course of the virus. It's impossible to predict whether a new variant will emerge and delay the global reopening, as well as further intensify the inflationary pressures.

Tactical considerations

The correction in SPY has brought the index below the key 200-day moving average. The tactical long to buy the SPY 10% correction should be executed as SPY closes above the 200dma, and stopped if SPY closes below the 200dma. The close above 200dma will cause more dip buying and also cause short covering. See the chart below.

The bull-market continuation thesis can be revaluated once (or if) the new highs are reached within the context of the new macro environment.