U.S. IPO Week Ahead: The IPO Market Remains Quiet Heading Into February

Summary

  • The IPO calendar is expected to stay relatively quiet in the week ahead, as IPO candidates get their audited 2021 financials in order and evaluate their chances amid the IPO market meltdown.
  • There are no major IPOs on the calendar, but it's likely that we may see a few SPACs price in the week ahead.
  • AdTech platform Direct Digital Holdings could raise $32 million offering shares at $7 to $9 for a proposed $123 million market cap.

IPO Initial Public Offering 3d concept

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

The IPO calendar is expected to stay relatively quiet in the week ahead, as IPO candidates get their audited 2021 financials in order and evaluate their chances amid the IPO market meltdown. There are no major IPOs on the calendar, but it's likely that we may see a few SPACs price in the week ahead.

A few other small companies have delayed January offerings, and are currently set to price on a day-to-day basis. AdTech platform Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) could raise $32 million offering shares at $7 to $9 for a proposed $123 million market cap. OTC-listed wearable insulin pump maker Modular Medical (MODD) has filed terms to raise $30 million in its uplisting, based on its filed price of $12.49.

Street research is expected for five companies, and lock-up periods will be expiring for up to five companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 1/27/22, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 28.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 9.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber Technologies (UBER) and Snowflake (SNOW).

The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 13.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 4.8%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Volvo Car Group (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF).

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.
