Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is a manufacturer and distributor of premium mattresses and related bedding products. The brand is recognized for its unique designs featuring the proprietary "Hyper-Elastic Polymer" which Purple markets as advanced technology to provide "superior comfort". The company has seen strong growth in recent years and was an early pandemic winner, capturing a boost of demand from consumers spending more on home goods. That said, the stock has been under significant pressure following a series of disappointing earnings in 2021 and a softer outlook. Indeed, a manufacturing maintenance incident in Q2 ended up limiting production resulting in poor sales through Q3. The upside here is that the issue has since been resolved while a new CEO is confident in the long-term opportunities. All in all, the company maintains positive fundamentals but will need to prove it can execute on a successful turnaround.

The company reported its Q3 results in November with an EPS loss of -$0.05 which was a big miss to a positive $0.16 estimate. Revenue of $171 million declined by 9% year-over-year and was well below expectations closer to $200 million. The key here, as management explained, was mechanical issues at the company's manufacturing facility since June which resulted in approximately 10 weeks of significantly reduced production impacting both the Q2 and Q3 results. In this regard, the company simply did not have sufficient inventory to sell while the impact this quarter was larger than expected.

So going through the Q3 trends, much of the poor data can be excusable including a 15.9% y/y decrease in direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales while wholesale revenue still managed to climb 9.6% y/y. The situation was also evident with a sharply lower gross profit margin at 35.8%, compared to 47.2% in the period last year. The operating loss of -$6.6 million reversed a profit of $24.3 million in Q3 2020.

In terms of guidance, the company expects full-year 2021 net revenues between $720 and $740 million representing an increase of 11% to 14% over 2020. The setup here is for additional cost pressures on the gross margin and a shifting sale mix more towards wholesale. Purple also noted a new marketing push adding to expenses to support growth. The adjusted EBITDA target is between $15 and $25 million compared to $88.1 million in 2020.

We note that after the Q3 result, the company announced a leadership transition with Robert DeMartini taking the role of CEO while succeeding Joe Megibow who is resigning. In the same press release, the company said it expected 2021 results with the yet-to-be-released Q4 financials to come in towards the low end of the previous guidance.

Purple Remains a Long Term Growth Story

Again, it was a quarter to forget but it's important to remember that Purple had been a spectacular growth story considering sales over the past year at $713 million are still up over 3.6x compared to $197 million in 2018. The company has been able to connect with consumers through an effective brand strategy and is also supported by positive product reviews. The story has been an expansion of both production capabilities and also distribution which includes the company's own DTC e-commerce, representing upwards of 60% of the total business, along with a growing number of wholesale partnerships.

A key development this quarter was a new deal with "Mattress Firm", the largest mattress retailer in the U.S. to distribute Purple Products across its extensive retail footprint. This follows Purple's previously announced strategy for a significant expansion to ultimately reach $2.0 to $2.5 billion in revenue over the next 3-5 years. Compared to Purple Innovation products currently available at 2,300 whole doors (before the Mattress Firm deal), the expectation is that the figure climbs towards 3,500, a target it now expects to reach at the end of this year. The company also intends to open more of its own showrooms in key markets.

In our view, this is a case of "if you build it, they will come". The underlying demand for Purple mattresses is there, and the more ways to reach consumers will translate into higher sales. Purple has moved to expand production capacity including the acquisition of next-generation specialized "HMax" machines that can have a 50% higher output than the older models.

With industry data through 2019, Purple notes it was the fastest-selling U.S. mattress brand with about 4% market share, doubling between 2018 and likely larger now. Part of this dynamic considers the shift towards more premium products with mattress selling prices above $1,000 gaining unit volume share in recent years. Purple has parlayed this momentum into several product categories including bed frames, bedding, pillows, cushions, kids items, and even pet beds. Looking forward, the company sees room to move upmarket with ultra-premium products with a focus on sleep technology which is currently in development.

PRPL Stock Price Forecast

The takeaway here is that, despite the unfortunate operational bottlenecks in 2021 and disastrous stock performance, the company is fine. Still, taking a more pragmatic angle, we highlight what are some real near-term headwinds that cloud the operating environment over the near term. On one hand, 2020 and the first half of 2021 represented exceptional demand for home goods and furnishings which appears to have cooled off into the post-pandemic recovery.

There is also a sense that some of the mattress industry demand was pulled forward and growth should moderate through 2022. This means that the strength Purple exhibited in 2020 likely won't be repeated anytime soon which likely also explains some of the weakness in the stock. Purple is also exposed to broader macro-dynamics like high and persistent inflation which ends up pressuring consumer discretionary budgets. Retail and e-commerce spending has generally slowed in several categories in recent months which can continue and limit Purple's recovery.

According to consensus, the forecast for 2022 is for a 16% rebound in sales while can EPS reverses higher towards $0.32 from the estimated loss of $-0.11 in 2021. Looking ahead, the market believes PRPL can reach the $ 1 billion revenue milestone by 2023 while EPS hits a stride towards $0.79 next year. A case can be made that the expanded distribution with Mattress Firm puts Purple on a runway towards these goals.

As it relates to valuation, PRPL is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 24x based on the 2022 consensus EPS or a more compelling 10x out towards 2023. The challenge we see is that while Purple may very well succeed in turning the ship around, the stock doesn't necessarily stand out as "cheap" against mattress comparables like Casper Sleep Inc (CSPR), Sleep Number Corp (SNBR), or industry giant Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX).

Notably, Casper Sleep seen as a direct comparable to Purple was bought out by a private equity group in a deal that valued the company at just 0.44x EV to forward sales, while PRPL is currently at a 20% premium to that same metric. Also considering the optimistic 2023 EPS estimate for PRPL, the stock is still more expensive compared to TPX and Sleep Number. The point is that Purple could very well have the "greatest mattress in the world", but it's hard to justify a significantly higher valuation spread considering its ongoing operational stumbles and financial uncertainties.

Final Thoughts

We like Purple Innovation and sense that the selloff has likely gone too far, more than pricing in some of the worst-case scenarios. Recognizing the uncertainties, we'll give the stock a benefit of the doubt with a buy rating and a $10 price target for the year ahead.

Our thinking here is that there is room for the new management to set a more positive tone at the next quarterly report. A string of better than expected results going forward can be enough for the stock to regain positive momentum. Revisions higher to EPS estimates can drive some valuation upside while the company benefits from its improved distribution capabilities.

To be clear, this is still a "show me" story and further disappointments can open the door for more downside and a reassessment of the long-term outlook. Purple Innovation remains exposed to macro trends with the potential for a concerning deterioration of consumer spending or broader economic growth that would limit demand for premium mattresses.