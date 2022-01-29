THEPALMER/E+ via Getty Images

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has emerged as one of the best performing trucking stocks over the past five years, outperforming the S&P 500 by as much as 4 times over this period. This is impressive considering the wider transportation sector - represented by iShares US Transportation ETF (IYT) and SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) - has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 50% over this period.

Even among its trucking peers, SAIA has been an undisputed winner in terms of stock price appreciation. The table below comparing SAIA's 5 year return with the respective 5 year returns of a cross section of publicly listed trucking companies such as XPO Logistics (XPO), TFI International (TFII), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) and J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) illustrates this point.

Company Market Cap 5 year return (as at 28 Jan 2021) SAIA $7.3 billion 434% XPO $7.5 billion 132% TFI $8.5 billion 158% KNX $9.1 billion 63% JBHT $20.5 billion 90%

Since the beginning of 2021, and particularly from the second quarter onwards, the trucking industry as a whole has benefited from positive investor sentiment. Supply chain constraints and elevated demand led to a sustained increase in freight rates, driving record revenue growth across the industry and triggering aggressive runs in the share price of listed trucking companies, including SAIA.

It's noteworthy that most of SAIA's returns over the past five years came in 2021, when the demand and supply dynamics in the trucking industry and broader transportation sector shifted in favor of companies providing these vital services.

It is expected that rates for trucking services will stay elevated for most of 2022 as demand continues to outstrip supply, presenting opportunities for trucking companies to continue growing their toplines robustly. 74% of truckers surveyed by TruckStop.com and Bloomberg expect rates to remain steady or grow in 2022.

Investors looking to benefit from the prevailing conditions in the trucking industry will do well to subscribe to a time-tested investing adage - winners keep winning. As long as revenue growth remains the predominant theme in the trucking industry, SAIA will in our view continue outperforming its peers.

Below are the three main reasons why we hold this bullish view.

1. High quality revenue growth that is less reliant on debt

Analysts expect SAIA to report revenue of around $2.27 billion for the year ended Dec 31 2021, when it announces Q4 2021 and full year 2021 earnings on Feb 2. Analysts further expect it to rake in $2.58 billion in revenue for 2022. In contrast, KNX reported full year revenue of $5.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.20 billion in 2022. Similarly, XPO is expected to report revenues of $12.68 billion when it announces Full Year 2021 and $13.3 billion for 2022.

At face value, SAIA appears to be less competitively positioned than KNX and XPO both in terms of the amount of revenue it generates and the pace of year on year revenue growth. However, a face value assessment of topline numbers overlooks important considerations that speak to the quality of revenue growth.

Revenue in the trucking industry is primarily a function of freight rates and the number of commercial vehicles operated by a particular trucker. Freight rates are fairly constant for most players. This means that the real differentiator in the long-term is the investments a trucker makes in expanding the size as well as the return potential of its fleet. But there is a catch. Investing in fleets is highly capital intensive and revenue growth originating from these investments can prove to be counterproductive if the investments lead to unsustainable debt accumulation.

If you look at SAIA's long-term solvency ratios relative to KNX and XPO it immediately becomes apparent that SAIA has been more thoughtful about using debt to fuel growth. This is a highly positive indicator. Strong reliance on debt weighs on future cash flows. It will become a particularly pressing issue in the coming months and years as the cost of borrowing increases in line with expected Fed rate hikes.

SAIA KNX XPO Total Debt/Equity (MRQ) 14.17 34.20 434.35 Total Debt/Capital (MRQ) 12.41 25.48 81.29 LT Debt Equity (MRQ) 10.65 29.65 412.80 LT Debt/Total Capital (MRQ) 9.33 22.09 77.25 Total Liabilities/Total Assets (MRQ) 36.02 38.59 88.09

If these ratios are not convincing, consider that for the most recent quarter at the time of writing, SAIA had cash of $121 million against total debt of $162 million. KNX, in contrast, had cash of $261 million against total debt of $2.24 billion while XPO had cash of $254 million against total debt of $4.41billion.

2. Attractive profitability margins with greater insulation against cost pushes

In addition to growing its revenue in ways that do not undermine its balance sheet, SAIA also has relatively attractive profitability margins compared with its peers. The table below indicating its key comparison to XPO and KNX illustrates this.

SAIA XPO KNX Gross Profit Margin 24.87% 16.14% 32.81% EBITDA Margin 19.70% 8.91% 25.74% Net income margin 10.24% 1.84% 12.39%

While KNX has higher margins, the distinct advantage SAIA holds is that it has fewer employees, which is a key advantage at a time when wage inflation is raging higher amid shortages of truck drivers. SAIA has 10,600 employees compared with KNX's 22,800 and XPO's 42,000. A smaller headcount means SAIA is insulated against cost pushes arising from wage increases in the trucking sector, thereby protecting profitability and cash.

3. A history of increasing shareholder value

Finally, SAIA seems to have a more shareholder friendly executive management team and board. This is inferred from how consistently it has grown stockholder equity in the past decade by growing retained earnings (as opposed to stock offerings).

The same cannot be said about peers like XPO, which has had a history of negative retained earnings between 2012 and 2017.

Both XPO and KNX have been involved in M&A activity in the past few years (XPO a divestment in 2020 and KNX a merger in 2017) - something that SAIA has avoided. While there is nothing inherently wrong with M&A, it carries the risk of diverting management's attention from executing its strategy. Changes to shareholding structure and the number of outstanding shares that accompanies most M&A transactions (KNX's 2017 merger for example was an all-stock deal) can also have an inadvertent impact on investors' return cycles. We feel SAIA has been more consistent in terms of its growth strategy, which we feel is more straightforward and predictable. This is a positive as far as shareholder interests are concerned.

Conclusion

SAIA has proven it can deliver profitable organic growth in a way that doesn't weigh on the balance sheet and this is likely to remain an enduring point of attraction for bulls.

While SAIA is not the cheapest stock - PE (FWD) of 28.67 and EV/EBITDA (FWD) of 15.88 - we feel this premium is justified. The stock, which flashes a strong buy in the Quant Rankings, looks set to continue outperforming its peers. It is a strong buy for anyone keen on gaining exposure to the trucking industry.