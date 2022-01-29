Andrii Sedykh/iStock via Getty Images

Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) is a global smartphone customization platform that should surpass 40m app users and 50m total users in the next few years. Zedge was one of the first ringtone apps in the world and was acquired by telecom conglomerate IDT in the early days of smartphones and then spun off. It was under-monetized for years, but current management has started to actualize its potential. There are many reasons to expect further growth.

As the market realizes that 2021 was reflective of underlying earning power, Zedge should rerate 100% to trade at least 20x 2022 EPS.

The stock is currently trading at an ex cash P/E of 7x, which is a world-class risk-reward for a global smartphone product growing revenue at 30% and experiencing significant operating leverage.

The market cap is around $100 million using 15.2 million shares, which is the midpoint of guidance for shares outstanding for Q2. Cash should shortly approach $30m as they generate more than $2m in cash per quarter and the upcoming holiday quarter is generally strong. Earnings should be roughly $10m this year as this is the first year they will pay taxes, otherwise they would likely show ~40% earnings growth. Sell side estimates are very conservative compared to guidance and leave substantial room to beat and raise.

Zedge has a large moat. Searching for wallpapers or ringtones in Google Play will show Zedge rated 4.5 stars with almost 10 million ratings; no other result has even 1/10 as many.

Zedge also has multiple large growth opportunities immediately in front of it.

Zedge is 90% Android, >75% in the developing world. Mobile ad rates and in-app spending are set to grow much faster in the developing world. Zedge is positioned perfectly. Historically, Zedge has not built out its in-app social features for interactions between users and between creators of art/music and their fans. It is doing that in 2022 and this was part of the 2021 revenue performance. Zedge is well-positioned to unlock additional markets for customization and self-expression. For example, Zedge can potentially provide people with custom emojis they can use on other apps. They are very well positioned for the development of the metaverse and all online points of interaction that call for customization. Global mobile ad spending should grow from $295 to $350 billion, or 18.6% in 2022 according to App Annie, having grown more than 20% in 2021. This growth rate should stay strong after 2022 as developing markets like India make up an increasing portion of the total. If Zedge can just keep up with the global market, the stock will be a home run. They can make significant acquisitions at attractive prices. The recent acquisition of Emojipedia with 9m users is both a strong addition to their customization platform and very financially accretive. It serves as a template for future acquisitions.

Scenario Analysis

In a very unlikely bear scenario in which 2022 revenue growth is 20%, and then revenues start to decline 10% every year, an investor at $6.7 probably breaks even or actually makes money. Substantial hiring in the last few weeks supports the idea this is unlikely.

If they only grow 20% this year, profits will be something like $9m this year, and then would decrease by roughly $1m every year for the next few years. If profits were decreasing, they would probably be able to cut costs however, and that might mean that profits stay roughly flat some years. So starting one year from now, they would have something like $40m of cash and be earning $8m per year which would be slowly declining. This would support the stock price around the current price.

It is unlikely that they will shrink because more than 75% of their users are in the developing world, where mobile ad spending is growing dramatically faster than the global average. In India, Zedge's largest market, mobile ad revenue is expected to grow at 25%. They do have an issue with declines in the developed world. However, >75% of the user base is already in the developing world, so the impact is limited and should be offset by much faster growth of the developing world. In my opinion, they are likely to be able to reverse the declines in the developed world because of the new features they are adding.

In a moderate scenario, Zedge grows consistently at the same rate as overall global mobile ad spending growth of 15-20 % per year. With $27m of revenue in 2022, they would add roughly $4.5m to the top line every year, and most of that would drop straight to the bottom line. So 17% revenue growth would translate to 30%+ earnings growth, which is incredibly compelling for a company that is trading at an ex cash P/E of only 7 and a P/E including cash of 10. I would argue that the stock will probably re-rate to a P/E of 20, which would only be 16x excluding cash at this time next year. That means that the stock can potentially double or more in this scenario.

I believe Zedge will grow faster than global mobile ad spending. First, they are adding non-advertising revenues, for example NFTs and premium. Second, Zedge has just achieved scale in the past year and is likely to start to really enjoy the benefits of scale going forward. Third, they are potentially able to make more acquisitions. The Emojipedia acquisition appears to have been extraordinarily accretive and future acquisitions like that could provide large boosts to the stock price.

In this scenario, revenue grows 20-25% per year (conservatively, slower than 2022), adding ~6m of revenue in 2023 and ~8m of revenue in 2024. Zedge earns $14m after taxes in 2023, ~$.9 per share, and something like $1.3 per share in 2024. So earnings in this scenario are growing in the neighborhood of 40+%. This should garner a P/E of well over 20x in the market, say at least 25. So going into 2023, the stock would be trading for something like 25x expected 2023 EPS of $.9, or $22.5 per share, which would be a 240% gain from here.

Management

CEO Jonathan Reich has a strong record of execution at IDT before coming to Zedge. Since coming to Zedge, he has produced extraordinary concrete results while moving thoughtfully toward a long-term vision of a digital customization/expression marketplace. The upside is high and management has already demonstrated a capacity to produce strong results at both IDT and Zedge. Zedge also stands on the shoulders of billions of dollars of value creation in IDT-related companies.

Near Term Outlook

The quarter that includes the holiday season is typically the strongest, and Zedge grew more than 30% sequentially in the last two years. This year may have a weaker holiday season as the holiday season is widely known to have been weak in 2021. The acquisition and monetization of Emojipedia should mitigate this at least partially. Keeping in mind guidance for sequential growth every quarter and 25-30% overall growth, as well as their history of conservative guidance, it seems conservative to imagine Zedge will grow 10-15% sequentially from Q1 to Q2. This puts them just under 7 million for the January (Q2) quarter, and sets them on track to achieve roughly 30% annual growth from 2021 to 2022, consistent with guidance of 25-30% 2022 growth and sequential growth every quarter. For context, last year Zedge guided for 25-30% growth and then grew 100% (unlikely this year, but the concept of conservatism remains, and 35% growth seems plausible).

Management very specifically said they are planning for sequential growth each quarter internally. So it seems reasonable to imagine that after Q2 they have (<5%) incremental growth each quarter. That would put them around 7 million for Q3 and slightly above 7 million for Q4, which would come out to annual revenue of ~27 million, or 30-35% growth for the year. This is a fantastic place for a company to be, growing at 30%+ with 90%+ gross margins.

Zedge may get attention for the work they are doing in NFTs. NFTs are a natural fit for the art and ringtones they offer, and also offer artists and musicians an excellent venue for monetizing their work, which is something that Zedge has been thinking about for years thanks to its acquisition of Freeform in 2017. It is very possible that Zedge will see a wave of interest from crypto investors at some point in 2022 due to their activities in NFT, which could produce large gains in the stock. There are no other publicly traded companies that are highly profitable, growing, and going to market with an at-scale (35m+ users) NFT offering. With their acquisition of Emojipedia, they may be able to establish a niche in emoji NFTs. The NFT market is rapidly growing. It is a free option for Zedge that is a very good fit for their customization platform even if it doesn't take off immediately.

The overall outlook appears to be strong with possible public attention coming from NFTs this year and one of the strongest 2022 financial outlooks I have seen regardless. The combination of strong short-term outlook, large long-term upside, large industry tailwinds, and backing from strong management and the Jonas family is a uniquely attractive risk reward.

Why is the Stock Down?

Why has Zedge been in a significant bear trend since July? In July, at $17.5, it was probably overvalued. However, once the selling momentum began, it continued because of the broader market for small cap tech, and in particular the broader market for small cap tech that spiked dramatically in 2021. Many of the names that went up dramatically in 2021 came essentially all the way back down to where they were in early 2020. For example, Polar Power (POLA) comes to mind. This phenomenon is exacerbated by the enormous number of extremely low quality SPACs that have flooded the market and many of which have sold off 60% or more from their initial prices. In short, the primary reason that Zedge has sold off so much is because of the negative momentum in both small/micro cap and tech. The LD Micro Index was down 2.54% yesterday for example, and more than 25% since July while the larger indices have been much better. Zedge has been sold for being tech, microcap and also for being up so much in 2021. The difference between Zedge and other companies that fit those categories is that they actually did have an extremely strong breakout year in 2021.

Risks

The biggest risk to Zedge is disruption. It is possible that consumers will start to get their ringtones, wallpapers, and other forms of customization elsewhere. If this happens, it will have to somehow go around the Google Play Store moat of 10m 4.5 star reviews; however, it is very possible. For example, Facebook (FB) or WhatsApp could start offering ringtones and wallpapers. The worst way this could happen is if there is another large company that somehow views ringtones and wallpapers as strategic real estate and offers them for free at scale and particularly targeted to Android users. Since Zedge is already at a large scale, the disruptor would have to be a fairly large company, but this could happen.

Another risk is geopolitical third party risk. Managing a global smartphone company with tens of millions of users is a serious undertaking that depends partly on staying in the good graces of large governments as well as the Google Play Store. China, for example, completely does not use the Google Play Store. Zedge was at one time blocked in parts of India and they could have a similar issue in the future with India or any other country; there is no reason to believe it will happen, but it's possible. Similarly, Google could make a change that is a large negative for Zedge.

A short-term risk is that this holiday season was particular weak, and the holiday season is typically Zedge's strongest quarter. However, I have allowed for some conservatism in my discussion above to account for this.