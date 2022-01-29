Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) is a regional bank that services Northern, Central NJ, and Hudson Valley NY markets. With the latest acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp, the pro-forma bank crosses $10 billion in assets. As the 5th largest independent bank HQ in NJ, Lakeland is positioned to continue consolidating banks within the state. At the same time, being the 5th largest independent bank also makes Lakeland a potential acquisition target given its scale and footprint.

Lakeland has been an active acquirer within its core market. A detailed review of acquisitions is as follows:

2013 Acquisition of Somerset Hills Bancorp - allowing Lakeland to acquire a top-performing community bank in the State of NJ.

2016 Acquisition of Pascack Bancorp - enabling Lakeland to expand into attractive Bergen & Essex counties in Northern NJ.

2019 Acquisition of Highlands Bancorp - expanding into Sussex, Passaic, and Morris counties, the higher growth counties in the State of NJ.

2022 Acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp - allowing Lakeland to expand into the Central NJ market (Mercer, Monmouth & Middlesex) and gain service capabilities for both consumers & businesses.

Review of Operations

From a profitability perspective, the Bank has made significant progress on ROA and ROE over the years. The bank still largely relies on interest income as a revenue source. The bank's efficiency ratio has improved over time; we expect further improvement in efficiency ratio with scale.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio remains robust. As expected, NPL ticked up in FY20 during COVID. Despite the uptick, the 71 basis point in NPL is manageable and will not significantly hurt the bank's book value.

Lakeland remains to be a real estate-focused lender. Major loan portfolios include CRE (owner occupied, non-owner occupied, and multi-family) and construction and residential mortgages.

Although the bank has relatively low funding costs in the State of NJ, the funding cost remains high compared with the midwestern states. To a certain extent, the high cost of deposit speaks to the dynamics of the local economy and is outside of the company's control.

Cap IQ, 10-K

Valuation

The bank is attractively priced at 1.5x tangible book value. The P/E of 10.7x is attractive for investors and potential bidders interested in expanding into the Northern and Central NJ market. Based upon the IR deck, the bank expected that with full synergy priced in, P/22EPS (full synergy) is at 7.6x. With most of the assets on the market sold at higher than 10.7x P/E, the bank is attractively valued.

Cap IQ, 10-K

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, integrating the 1st Constitution is a potential risk point. Given Lakeland's acquisition history, we view the risk as somewhat mitigated by the experienced management team.

From a reward perspective, the bank will benefit from a rising interest rate environment. Moreover, future acquisitions within the market pose upside potential, enabling the bank to leverage its existing infrastructure to drive earnings growth.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lakeland provides options to shareholders. Lakeland has the potential to continue to grow via acquisitions. Meanwhile, given its size and footprint, it can be a potential acquisition target because of its relatively cheap valuation within the State of NJ. The bank is paying a 2.8% dividend yield, and investors are getting paid to wait. We like the risk/reward of Lakeland and continue to view the scarcity value as under-appreciated by the market. With future acquisitions, Lakeland's strength will continue to deepen.