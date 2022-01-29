JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.K.-based information services group RELX (NYSE:RELX) is continuing to show signs of recovery. Overall the business is performing steadily and the pandemic-hit exhibitions business looks like it may be less problematic in cash flow terms at this point. I continue to see the company as an attractive buy for a long-term investor.

Business is Doing Well Outside of Exhibitions

The company's most recent trading update was in October, at which point it revealed underlying revenue growth of 6% for the first three quarters. But the growth is from a low base. At the interim stage, results were broadly 85% of the pre-pandemic level.

2021 1H 2019 1H 2021 vs. 2019 Revenue 3,394 3,888 87% Adjusted operating profit (£m) 1,023 1,240 83% Reported operating profit (£m) 860 1,048 82% Adjusted profit before tax (£m) 953 1,143 83% Adjusted net profit (£m) 771 895 86% Reported net profit (£m) 664 779 85% Reported net margin 19.60% 20.00% -0.4% Adjusted earnings per share (P) 40 45.9 87% Reported earnings per share (P) 34.5 39.9 86% Ordinary dividend per share (P) 14.3 13.6 105%

Table compiled and calculated by author using data from company announcements

So basically, most of the business is performing pretty well and it remains highly profitable. I think that underlines the investment case for the name which I previously outlined in RELX: The LexisNexis Owner Is A Stable Company With A Strong Future. The key drag on the business over the past couple of years has been the exhibitions division, given the far smaller incidence of in-person exhibitions than normal.

In its interim results to the end of June, the company was silent about progress in the exhibitions business, which seems like an unfortunate oversight for such an important issue. In the third quarter trading update, the company said that exhibitions accounted for 4% of first half revenue. That compares to 16% for the full-year level in 2019. So clearly, there is still a large gap compared to pre-pandemic times. It remains unclear to me whether the exhibition business in general, as well as for RELX specifically, will get back to pre-pandemic levels in even the medium-term future, if ever.

The company said that the outlook for the exhibitions business for the full year was "strong underlying revenue growth, with total costs broadly matching total revenue for the full year." The revenue growth may not be that important, given the low base, but moving to what sounds like cost neutrality is definitely a step back towards normality.

In its outlook for the year at the interim stage, the company said that it expected full year underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit, and constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share, to be slightly above historical trends. That is not a very direct set of metrics, but the underlying message is clearly that management reckons the business is on course to do moderately well. That is good news after the past several years.

Dividends Continue to Grow

Note in the interim results that one area of growth was in the interim dividend, which increased 5%.

The company has grown its dividend every year since 2000 except 2010 when it kept it level, as I detailed here. The company has not taken the opportunity to use the pandemic as an excuse for a flat dividend, to its credit, and the increased interim dividend is a clear single of intent around its plan to maintain its progressive dividend policy. This is one of the attractions of the share for me, although the current yield of 2.2% while decent is not compelling. Dividends remain consistently well-covered by earnings, with minimum coverage of 1.7 times in the past four years. This solid coverage of a progressive dividend is one of the attractions to me of a business with stable cash generative franchises like the LexisNexis legal research tool and is one reason I would consider holding RELX in my portfolio.

Valuation

In my last note on RELX, RELX: Better Times Coming, I was bullish. Since publication in July, the shares are up 9%, having been as much as 18% higher at one point. I think the long-term bull case on the company is intact. The October trading update showed that the third quarter improved on the first half and that trajectory is set to continue in my view.

I think at this point it is a fair question what to do with the exhibitions business, both in valuing the business and running it. Clearly right now it is a distraction and getting rid of it could help focus management and indeed investors on the healthy core of the business, but right now that would likely be at fire sale prices. In valuation terms, for now I think it seems prudent to expect only a slow return to form for exhibitions, with neutral cash flow impact in future.

At the current price-to-earnings ratio of 28, I don't think the company offers great value. For the stability and cash generative nature of much of its business, I regard it as attractive, but the valuation is not cheap. Given the long-term prospects (even without the exhibitions business ever returning to previous earnings levels) I regard the current price, although not cheap, as reasonable. I thus maintain my bullish rating.