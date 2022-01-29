Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In a previous article, I have analyzed Broadcom (AVGO), and I have found it to be a decent investment for dividend growth investors. I also analyzed several companies in the past which sell equipment for semiconductor companies, as I believed it was a way to capitalize on the higher demand without having to deal with the extremely high valuation.

In this article, I will analyze what I believe to be the best of the best when it comes to equipment for semiconductors. This company is the Dutch firm ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). ASML is a pioneering company with unique products that are only offered by it, and I believe that as we still have a shortage of chips, it is an important investment prospect.

I will analyze the company using the graph below, which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Khen Elazar According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, ASML Holding develops, produces, markets sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection-related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems, and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various ranges of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Fundamentals

Revenues have been increasing significantly over the last five years. Revenues have almost tripled as the company is enjoying growing demand from chip manufacturers. The growth in the company's revenue is mostly organic and has to do with growing demand for the products. Last week, in the Q4 earnings report, the company provided an outlook for 2022 anticipating 20% growth in sales.

The EPS has been growing at a much faster pace. Besides the top-line growth, EPS growth is fueled by buybacks as well as margin expansion. The company's FCF margin this year was four times higher than they were a decade ago. The combination of higher margins, buybacks, and sales growth fueled EPS incredibly. Going forward according to the consensus of analysts as seen on Seeking Alpha, investors should expect a 15-20% EPS growth rate

The dividend is one of my favorite aspects here. The company has enjoyed the growth in EPS to offer dividend increases. In 2021, the company has doubled its dividend following 13 years of dividend increase. The dividend is safe when the payout ratio is below 25%. Moreover, the company has shifted from an annual dividend to bi-annual dividends. Going forward the increases will be at least 10% annually as the company is growing fast.

Shares outstanding have been declining over the last five years. This has happened as the company is consistently using its excess free cash flow to buy back some of its shares. In 2021, buybacks and dividends have amassed to 10 billion Euros, as the company is leveraging the chip shortage to return more capital to shareholders. A combination of buybacks and dividends is my preferred method to share the wealth with shareholders.

Valuation

The company is not cheap as it trades for 33 times the 2022 estimates for its EPS. The company is not cheap, yet it is much cheaper than it was just three months ago. When analyzing the valuation, I have to take into account the growth rate in addition to just the number. 33 times earnings are not cheap, but the company might justify it if it grows fast enough.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows that the company is indeed trading for a valuation higher than its average valuation. However, it also shows that the growth rate has accelerated, and the forecasted growth rate is faster than the average growth. So while the company is not cheap, it might be able to justify the current valuation if it shows enough growth opportunities.

To conclude, ASML has fantastic fundamentals with extremely fast revenue growth, that supports EPS growth. The EPS growth and the FCF are translated into dividends and buybacks as ASML is returning capital to shareholders. This package comes with a valuation that seems to be a bit on the rich side at the moment, but might be justifiable.

Opportunities

The company is supplying all the leading manufacturers of semiconductors. It ships its products around the world, as more demand for semiconductors is pushing demand higher for its equipment. The continuous shortage will keep increasing the demand, and as more companies like TSMC (TSM) and Intel (INTC) build more factories to produce more chips, it will require more equipment produced by ASML.

The company is the only company in the world that builds EUV machines. Each machine is sold for $140 million, and when ASML is the only company that produces them, every growth in demand for semiconductors will be translated to growth in demand specifically for ASML.

These high-end devices are crucial for sub 10 mm manufacturers. There are several trends that will have a positive impact on ASML even after the shortage is over. 5G antennas are still placed around the globe, and there is a higher demand for computing due to several changes such as connected cars, artificial intelligence. Thus, ASML is expected to keep growing even when the shortage is over probably in 2023.

Risks

Competition is crucial here for two reasons. The first reason is that the semiconductor equipment business is very competitive with several significant payers. In addition, ASML is even more sensitive as it is the only firm in the world capable of making EUV machines bought by leaders like Intel and TSMC. If this field becomes more competitive, it may hinder the company's growth rate.

The current environment is another risk for ASML. We see the shift from growth stock towards value stocks, and investors are indifferent to value. They simply shift and sell stocks of high-quality firms like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and ASML. At the moment, even after the 30% drop, there is still a very little margin of safety for investors, and every negative trend may trigger additional sell-offs.

The surge in inflation is another risk. The company can easily raise prices, but inflation is making the central banks around the world consider raising rates. The interest rates may climb faster than we anticipate right now, and it may cause slower economic growth which will lower demand for semiconductors. This is a medium-term risk for the entire semiconductors industry.

Conclusions

It's rare to see companies that look as good as ASML across the board. The company has superb fundamentals with growth across the board. Revenues are up, so is the EPS and the FCF is up as well. The company is using its FCF to increase dividends and buybacks. In addition, it also has significant growth prospects, and what I believe to be limited risks.

The downside is the valuation. Even after the 30% decline in the share price the company is still not cheap by any means. At 33 times earnings the company is still trading for a valuation higher by 20% to its average valuation. The growth rate can mitigate the priciness of the company, but only to some extent. I believe ASML should be on your watchlist, or you can buy a small position and add to it if and when the price drops.