Halliburton Expects Rising Revenue And Profits

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil and gas field services company Halliburton (HAL). I was screening for companies with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical momentum signals then sorted that very small list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. As always I used the flipchart feature to review he charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 1/4 the stock gained 22.51%.

HAL's price vs its daily moving averages

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger and sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, pumping services, and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides cloud based digital services and artificial intelligence solutions on an open architecture for subsurface insights, integrated well construction, and reservoir and production management; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas. - Yahoo Finance

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

74.64+ Weighted Alpha

70.53% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

15 new highs and up 35.16% in the last month

Relative strength index 82.82%

Technical support level at 30.06

Recently traded at 30.70 with a 50-day moving average of 24.58

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $27.60 billion

P/E 28.26

Dividend yield .58%

Revenue expected to grow 18.80% this year and another 12.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 63.90% this year, an additional 33.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 62.70% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 11 strong buy, 23 buy and 3 hold and 1 under perform opinions on the stock

Wall Street has a consensus price target of 31.66 with some analysts as high as 38.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 3,301 to 195 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 411 to 33 for the same result

103,340 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha has a Quant rating of 3.49 out of 5

The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.