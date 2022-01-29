kuriputosu/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Warren Buffett mentioned multiple times the secret of picking compounders:

Leaving the question of price aside, the best business to own is one that over an extended period can employ large amounts of incremental capital at very high rates of return.

Indeed, the most important two traits of an ideal compounder are high return on capital employed (“ROCE”) and capital allocation flexibility. These traits mutually enhance each other. High ROCE leads to strong profits, which leads to more flexible capital allocation to fuel further growth, which then leads to more profit, and so on. More quantitatively, the long-term compounding rate of such a business is simply a product of these two traits, i.e.:

Long-term growth rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

And you will see next that Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is a stock that demonstrates both traits so well that it rivals Apple (AAPL), another exemplary compounder. Moreover, the recent market correction has offered a rare entry opportunity.

TXN’s return on capital rivals AAPL

As seen below, TXN was able to maintain a remarkably high and stable ROCE over the long term (on average 72% for the past decade). The ROCE has been even higher in recent years, on average 90% since 2018. In this analysis, I considered the following items as capital actually employed 1) Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory, 2) Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment, and 3) research and development expenses as also capitalized.

To put things under perspective, the long-term average of 72% is already very respectable and competitive profitability even when compared to overachievers like the FAAMG group. The GAAMG group has been maintaining an average ROCE around “only” about 80%.

TXN’s current 90%+ ROCE is actually a very close second only after AAPL in this group (whose ROCE is about 140% in recent years).

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

TXN’s capital allocation flexibility

After establishing the superb return on capital, the next important trait to look for is capital allocation flexibility. The reason is straightforward and intuitive as aforementioned. An ideal compounder would be a business that earns a high profit on every $1 of capital employed AND can plow back a healthy fraction of its earnings to fuel further growth.

The next chart examines TXN’s capital allocation and reinvestment rate. How much to reinvest probably is the most important capital allocation decision management has to make. And fortunate to TXN, its management enjoys enviable capital allocation flexibility. The capital allocation picture is really simple here: TXN earns a load of cash organically from its operations but does not need to spend much. Its capital allocation flexibility also rivals that enjoyed by AAPL.

As seen, to start, TXN is essentially debt-free. Its interest coverage (defined as EBIT earnings divided by interest expenses) has been on average more than 50x. This means it only takes about 2% of its EBIT earnings to service its debt. Second, it has been using on average only ~13% of its OPC (operation cash) as CAPEX expenses and another 38% to pay its dividends – about 51% combined. So this is it – these are the only mandatory expense for TXN.

All the remaining cash, about 50% of its OPC (a whopping $8.5B in 2021) can be deployed freely. It can use it for a variety of things: reinvest to fuel further growth, retain it to strengthen the balance sheet, buy back shares, et al. TXN has been allocating the remaining earnings in a quite balanced way - on average 40% in recent years to buy back shares. And as a result, it has been maintaining a reinvestment rate of about 10%.

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Expected return

Now with the above discussion of its profitability and capital allocation, we can discuss some return scenarios based on business fundamentals. The following table shows its valuation. As can be seen from these following valuation metrics, at its current price level, it's close to fairly valued. It's a few percent overvalued based on historical PE multiples and operating cash flow, but about 9% discounted based on historical dividends yield.

Looking forward, for the next 3-5 years, an upper single-digit annual growth rate can be expected. With the ROCE and reinvestment rate established above, an 8% or 9% annual growth rate can be comfortably and organically supported (90% ROCE * 10% reinvestment rate = 9% organic annual growth rate).

And the total return in the next 3-5 years is projected to be in a range of about 21% (the low-end projection) to about a handsome 48% (the high-end projection), translating into a solid annual total return between 5% to 10%. And I am very optimistic that the high-end projection is more likely to materialize.

Lastly, the company is in super financial shape and enjoys terrific earnings consistency. As mentioned above, it generates an ample amount of cash consistently, maintains a well-managed balance sheet, and has no trouble at all servicing its debt. As such, there is no need to overlook the 10% annual return – it is a solid return already in this market and the risk-adjusted return is even higher.

Author based on Seeking Alpha data Author and Seeking Alpha data.

Risks

There are risks involved with the investment in TXN as detailed below.

Macroeconomics. The biggest risk as I can see is the pace and degree of the post-COVID economy recovery. The pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta and omicron variants still exist and can still impact TXN in unexpected ways.

Risks specific to TXN. TXN is taking a few major initiatives. A new wafer fabrication plant is underway in Sherman, Texas. It is a new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication facility. In the meantime, this development has the potential to expand to four new plants. The total capital spending for all the initiatives is budgeted at about $30B. It is a sizable investment for TXN and creates uncertainties. And the outcomes will be unknown until a few years later till these plants are in full operation.

Conclusion and final thoughts

TXN is an attractive perpetual compounder. It features an optimal combination of excellent financial safety, high return on capital employed, and enviable capital allocation flexibility. Specifically,

Its long-term average of 72% ROCE is already very respectable and competitive profitability even when compared to overachievers like the FAAMG group. Its current 90%+ ROCE is actually a very close second only after AAPL in this group.

And a perpetual growth rate of about 8~9% can be sustained organically considering its ROCE and capital allocation flexibility.

Furthermore, the recent market correction has offered a rare entry opportunity. An investment here offers very favorable odds for double-digit annual total return in the next few years. The risk-adjusted return is even more attractive considering its financial strength and earning consistency.

Marketplace launch coming soon

If you enjoyed this, watch us for what's coming! We are launching a Marketplace service in partnership with Sensor Unlimited on Feb 1. Mark your calendar. The first 25 annual subscribers get a 30% lifetime discount off the best price. We will provide a suite of exclusive features (our best ideas, direct access to us for Q&A, model portfolios, etc.) to help you strike an optimal balance between short-term income and long-term aggressive growth.