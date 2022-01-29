Curreen Capital Q4 2021 Investor Letter

Summary

  • At Curreen Capital, we are passionate about making smart long-term investments to build your wealth. We tend to own 5-15 investments at any one time – concentrating our efforts on the very best and most misunderstood opportunities that we can find.
  • Curreen Capital invests in ugly ducklings – outstanding opportunities that are misunderstood and underappreciated.
  • While most of our portfolio positions rose in 2021, GetBusy, Wickes, Artificial Solutions and Kopparbergs cost us money during the year.
  • Truecaller and Nilorn were our biggest percentage gainers, though neither began as a large position.

