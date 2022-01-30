Mariia Polskaia/iStock via Getty Images

Margin Growth On Hold But Volume Growth Continues

The trend of growing gross margins at nut distributor John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has paused in 2022. While I was worried about raw nut costs in my last article, the real driver has been higher manufacturing costs.

The decreases in gross profit and gross profit margin were mainly attributable to manufacturing scheduling inefficiencies due to the current supply chain issues, and inflationary cost increases including labor, freight and manufacturing supplies Source: JBSS 2Q 2022 Earnings Release

JBSS Sales and Gross Margin JBSS 2Q 2022 Earnings Release

This trend really became noticeable in the second fiscal quarter recently reported. (The fiscal year ends on the last Thursday of June each year.)

$ thousand 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Growth 1H 2022 1H 2021 Growth Sales $253,207 $233,575 8.4% $479,536 $443,848 8.0% COGS 200,977 180,780 11.2% 375,503 351,721 6.8% Gross Profit 52,230 52,795 -1.1% 104,033 92,127 12.9% Gross Margin 20.6% 22.6% 21.7% 20.8%

The good news is that sales are increasing, both in dollar and volume terms. (Volume is total pounds of nuts sold)

JBSS 2Q Earnings Headlines JBSS 2Q 2022 Earnings Release

The largest growth came in the non-consumer channels, which continued to benefit from an easing of pandemic restrictions with increased traffic at restaurants and convenience stores. Sales volume increased 27.1% in the commercial ingredients distribution channel and 11.4% in the contract packaging distribution channel. Nevertheless, these channels make up just 1/4 of total company sales. The majority of sales are still in the consumer distribution channel. JBSS continues to have great success with private brand sales which were up 7.6%, driven by new distribution of trail and snack mixes, almonds and mixed nuts with existing customers.

The company's own brands continue to face challenges from the whims of a few very large customers. For example, Fisher snack nuts showed a year-on-year sales volume decrease because a seasonal promotion at a "club store" in fiscal 2Q 2021 did not repeat this year. Fisher also discontinued its line of in-shell peanuts. Fortunately, the other brands all posted positive dollar sales growth. This includes Fisher recipe nuts which had been struggling, but in this quarter, outperformed its category average and gained market share. This was in spite of a tough market environment for the category, where the pandemic stay-at-home demand for baking ingredients has declined.

JBSS brand sales trends JBSS 2Q 2022 Earnings Release

On the earnings call, management credited the improvement in Fisher recipe nut sales to their recent spend on consumer insight research. The company plans to adopt other learnings from this research to continue strengthening its brands.

Price Increases Help Offset Operating Costs

As expected, JBSS also faced headwinds in operating costs. In Fiscal 2Q, operating expenses were up $9 million, or 36% from last year. The consumer research noted above, along with advertising and consulting expenses added $3 million. Inflation in freight costs added $1.9 million and payroll added $0.5 million. Also, there was a one-time insurance settlement gain of $2.3 million in 2021 that was absent this year.

2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Growth 1H 2022 1H 2021 Growth Gross Profit 52,230 52,795 -1.1% 104,033 92,127 12.9% Operating Exp. 33,968 24,999 35.9% 58,433 45,458 28.5% Operating Inc. 18,262 27,796 -34.3% 45,600 46,669 -2.3% Operating Margin 7.2% 11.9% 9.5% 10.5%

These increases occurred faster than the company could implement price increases. JBSS has largely finished these pricing conversations with their customers, but the actual price hikes started in early January and will be fully implemented by early March.

Although the 7.2% operating margin looks low compared to recent history, it is still above pre-pandemic years of 2017-2019, when the stock traded in the $60s and $70s. Operating income is also significantly above 2017-2019 levels as sales are about 10% higher than the average of those years.

Looking forward, the price increases should help improve operating margin in the second half of Fiscal 2022. Additionally, some of the added operating costs were needed to get product to market for the holiday rush in 2Q and so should not recur. With solid volume growth, price increases, and stabilizing costs, 2Q looks like a bottom for operating income and margin, and the stock should not be trading where it was in mid-2019.

Cash Management

As we can see from the summary cash flow statement, the higher manufacturing costs flowed through to inventory build. Inventories (in dollars) are about 20% higher at the end of the first half than they were at the start of the fiscal year. This negatively impacted operating cash flow and required the company to take on short term debt in order to pay the $3.00/share dividends at the start of the fiscal year in August 2021.

JBSS Cash Flow Company financial statements

This level of debt is not alarming and remains on a longer-term downward trend. As current inventories are sold at higher prices, I expect operating cash flow to improve, enabling debt paydown or a special dividend in either May or August.

JBSS Debt Company financial statements

Valuation

To conservatively estimate JBSS earnings for FY 2022, I will project flat gross profit (sales growth offset by COGS increase). I will assume the company can get back $5 million of the $9 million operating cost increase it saw in 2Q. That would amount to $4 million after tax and result in a quarterly EPS of $1.48. To add further conservatism, I will assume the full impact is not felt until 4Q, so 3Q EPS would be an intermediate $1.31. Adding in 1H actuals of $2.81, we get a FY 2022 EPS forecast of $5.60 per share. At the close of trading following the earnings call, JBSS share price was $78.86 for a 14.1 P/E. This is cheap compared to the Consumer Staples sector multiple of 21.6 as calculated by Yardeni Research.

Since FY 2017, JBSS has maintained a dividend payout ratio of just over 100% of net income on average. If we assume 100% for FY 2022, the yield would be 7.1%. In addition to the $3.00 paid last August, that would imply another $2.60 special before the end of June.

FY EPS Dividend Payout Ratio 2017 $ 3.17 $ 5.00 158% 2018 $ 2.84 $ 2.50 88% 2019 $ 3.43 $ 2.55 74% 2020 $ 4.69 $ 6.00 128% 2021 $ 5.17 $ 5.00 97% 1H 2022 $ 2.81 $ 3.00 107% 2022 $ 5.60 $ 5.60 100% (projected)

This level of dividend seems like a best-case scenario and will depend on JBSS getting its price increases through and maintaining them for a time even if inventory can be replaced at a lower cost.

Conclusion

In my last article, with JBSS trading at $87.55 and inflation clearly on the way, I called JBSS a hold. The stock is now under $80, about where it traded in 2019. Sales levels are now about 10% above 2019 as the company has delivered volume growth. Margins, while temporarily squeezed, are no worse than in 2019. The current pullback represents a buying opportunity. Investors who like a predictable dividend may be disappointed with the lack of a special dividend as was seen in January 2021, but the company should be able to support one by the end of the Fiscal Year in June or early in FY 2023 with the regular August payment.