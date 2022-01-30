Chan2545/iStock via Getty Images

The market offers a vast array of growth stocks beaten down following de-SAPC transactions whether or not a sell off was justified. Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is a prime example of a company where a lack of analyst coverage on former SPAC stocks has led to a beaten down valuation. My investment thesis is Bullish on the stock following the dip to $5.

Transforming Medical Care

Butterfly Network has created a revolutionary ultrasound technology providing for better medical outcomes for patients. The company only needs to match the technology with the business to reward shareholders.

The Butterfly IQ device helps diagnose medical dilemmas with a simple imaging tool in a fast and efficient manner. With the vast majority of the world not having access to medical imaging, the powerful pocket imaging device supported by an AI system provides a powerful tool for global health practitioners.

Butterfly Network January presentation

The system is so great because it allows from both developed and developing markets to utilize the tools whether in a medical office or home environment. The tool can even reach into the veterinary medicine market where imaging devices aren't as regularly utilized due to the lack of access and ease of use on animals.

Butterfly Networks forecast a total addressable market of 42 million medical practitioners with current 2022 market focus of only 6 million. The company forecasts a market opportunity of up to 100 million scans of chronic patients in the U.S. alone.

Butterfly Network January presentation

The tool costs ~$2,000 providing a substantial discount to traditional ultrasound carts and other attempts at handheld ultrasound devices.

Struggling Stock

While the business still offers a transformational opportunity in the medical care area, the stock has struggled mightily due to the company cutting financial targets and replacing executives. At the highs, the stock traded as high as nearly $30 for a market cap of ~$6 billion.

The company came out of the gate with a 2021 revenue target of $78 million and the new CEO cut the target to just $62 million. Butterfly Network was forecasting growth accelerating due to the funds from the SPAC deal with 2024 revenues reaching $334 million.

The new CEO is promoting a business where growth is much closer to 30% annually versus the ultra-fast 50% growth rates originally promoted when the SPAC deal was consummated. The new executive even suggests healthcare providers have a fatigue from COVID-19 delaying purchase decisions.

Butterfly Network only has 2 analysts covering the stock with just Cowen and UBS attending the Q3'21 earnings call. The lack of analyst coverage is a prime reason these SPAC stocks offer upside potential for investors willing to do the work. The current 2 analysts have an average price target of $9.50 offering over 80% upside on the stock.

The company cutting financial targets hasn't helped the prospects of the stock. With 35% revenue growth in 2022, Butterfly Network won't even reach $100 million in revenues in comparison to the original forecast at $138 million.

The stock still has a valuation of over $1 billion, so Butterfly Network is still a pricey stock. Even despite cutting financial targets by a massive amount, the stock is still worth over 10x 2022 revenue targets. Remember though, investors were originally willing to pay over 6x the current valuation for slightly higher revenue estimates.

The revolutionary ultrasound product hasn't changed. CEO Todd Fruchterman just had to reset the financial targets to more reasonable estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that these broken SPACs are far more attractive after the stocks crater and the companies reset financial projections to more realistic targets. Butterfly Network fits into that category, but the stock isn't exceptionally cheap here. Regardless, investors can start nibbling on the stock with more interest on the stock, if the new CEO is able to reaccelerate revenue growth in 2022.