BDC Market Weekly Review: BDCs - An Unlikely Diversifier In A Weak Market

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Jan. 22.

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of January.

Be sure to check out our other Weeklies - covering the CEF as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space. Also, have a look at our primer of the BDC sector with a focus on how it compares to credit CEFs.

Market Action

The BDC sector, along with most other risky assets, was down on the week with only one stock managing to stay in the green among those we track. On a year-to-date basis, about a third of this universe is still up.

Systematic Income

On a monthly basis, January is shaping up to be the worst month since October of 2020 and the second worst month since March of 2020.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

Overall, BDCs have remained somewhat resilient year-to-date in the current drawdown despite its reputation as being a higher-beta sector.

Systematic Income

What is interesting about the behavior of the sector is how it has responded to changes in Treasury yields. Treasury yields have, more or less, risen in a straight line since the start of the year till 18-Jan when they began to fall.

During the period when Treasury yields were rising, the BDC sector put in a standout performance, rising 2% - one of only 3 income sectors boasting positive returns.

Systematic Income

However, in the period since 18-Jan when Treasury yields moved lower, BDCs underperformed - adopting their usual higher-beta profile in a weak market.

Systematic Income

Why have BDCs delivered such disparate performance across the two market regimes? In our view this has to do with the fact that a more hawkish stance by the Fed means a faster hiking trajectory which, in turn, means the sector will deliver higher income levels that much quicker.

Market consensus has recently shifted to expect 4, rather than 3 hikes this year. And some colorful personalities, such as Jamie Dimon, are even suggesting we may see something on the order of 6-7 hikes this year. More and faster hikes means the sector will move through the drop in net investment income more quickly.

The chart below shows the NII profile for different levels of Libor for the Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) which is fairly typical of the sector. NII falls up to a level of about 1% in Libor (equivalent to around 4 hikes) and rises sharply after.

Systematic Income

This has to do with the fact that BDCs hold loans with Libor floors of around 0.5%-1% which means that the asset-side of their balance sheet will not generate an appreciable rise in NII from the first few hikes but the liability side of the balance sheet will become more expensive due to the presence of uncapped floating-rate credit facilities. It is only when Libor rises north of 0.75%-1% when BDCs, in aggregate, will generate higher income levels relative to today, all else equal. This dynamic is not true of all BDCs as some have exclusively fixed-rate liabilities but it is true of most.

In our view, the strength of the BDC sector up to 18-Jan - a period that appeared to be driven by an expectation of higher policy rates - means it can remain attractive in a rising rate environment, particularly if the focus remains on the short-end rates.

However, investors should also remember that in "normal" drawdowns when both risky assets fall and Treasury yields fall, BDCs can underperform as well. The takeaway in our view is a fairly positive one for BDC investors. No one expects BDCs to outperform in a traditional drawdown - something that was brought home very clearly in March of 2020. However, in a weak market environment where the weakness is driven by concerns over higher policy rates, BDCs may deliver outperformance which is more than we can say for most income sectors.

Market Commentary

Apart from the market weakness this week, it was a fairly quiet week in the sector with the market gearing up for Q4 reporting.

The WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) and Fidus Investment (FDUS) remain at valuations below 100% - which are reasonably, if not table-pounding, attractive. Check our article archive for recent updates on the two companies. The two companies continue to trade at below-sector valuations despite posting consistently superior NAV returns over the last 5 years.

Systematic Income

One thing worth nothing is that these valuations are based on Q3 NAVs so if Q4 NAVs move lower then these valuations are overstated i.e. too low and, hence, misleadingly attractive. That said, year-end credit spreads were very tight so we wouldn’t expect big negative NAV drops which suggests that current valuations are a fair representation of Q4 NAVs.