Picking A Winner In Industrial REITs

Many REIT investors shy away from Industrials, because they tend to have low dividend Yields and high Price/FFO ratios. If you are one of them, you have missed out on a lot lately.

The Industrial REIT sector ranked #4 out of 15 sectors tracked by Hoya Capital in 2022 and has outperformed the REIT average each of the last 6 years in a row.

Here are the total returns for the Industrial sector compared to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) since 2016:

Portfolio 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Avg Industrial REITs 31% 21% (-3)% 48% 12% 62% 28.5% VNQ 9% 5% (-4)% 29% 12% 41% 15.3%

In concrete terms, $10,000 invested in Industrials as a whole at the open on the first business day of 2016 would now be worth $41,288: a 4-bagger.

By way of comparison, the same amount invested in the VNQ would now be worth $22,383. Not too shabby. A 2-bagger, but only a little over half the Industrials.

The reasons are no secret. E-commerce is one of the defining trends of the first half of the 21st century, and industrial REITs are the fulfillment operation for that phenomenon. As Hoya Capital puts it:

Riding the e-commerce revolution - a wave that has been given an added accelerant by the significant pandemic-related disruptions, industrial REITs have delivered relentless outperformance over the past half-decade, riding similar compelling structural tailwinds of low supply and robust demand as the similarly red-hot U.S. housing industry.

The short supply of industrial warehouse space is driving vacancy rates to new lows, and driving rents up all across the country, especially in Tier 1 coastal markets.

Hoya continues:

Robust demand for logistics space has been driven by dueling trends of the "need for speed" and the critical need for supply chain resiliency. Prologis Research noted that "space is effectively sold out" as demand has pushed the vacancy rate to a new low of 3.9% and noted that what little space is available is becoming increasingly more expensive.

Ironically, the pandemic-induced supply chain problems have only exacerbated the problem, as the need to keep more "safety stock" onshore has spurred additional demand for warehouse space. Q3 2021 marked the 45th consecutive quarter of net absorption of industrial warehouse space.

Industrial REITs are now in a position to command double-digit leasing spreads in most locales, reaching into the 20s on the coasts. It's a feeding frenzy nationwide. Industrial REITs have a very high probability of outperforming in 2022. Meanwhile, the recent pullback has created more palatable entry points for those wishing to gain exposure.

But which REIT would be the best starting point? Let's take a look.

What the numbers say

My FROG-hunting approach to REIT investing relies on just 7 numbers:

Liquidity ratio (Assets/Liabilities) Growth in Funds From Operations (FFO) Growth in Total Cash From Operations (TCFO) Growth in Dividends Market Cap Growth in share price Volatility

Hey, what is a FROG anyway?

FROG stands for Fast Rate of Growth. FROG REITs are significant, because they usually outperform the market in total return (Gain + Yield). The criteria for identifying a FROG are as follows:

Positive price gain over the past 3 years Liquidity Ratio >= 1.66 (preferably >=2.00) FFO and TCFO Growth rate >= 10% (preferably >=20%) Market cap of at least $1.4 billion. Modeled Return greater than the return posted by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF over the past 3 years.

Modeled Return is my own Rube Goldberg invention that combines price gain, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, and volatility to arrive at one number, for comparison to VNQ.

How do the candidates stack up?

There are 15 Industrial REITs I track. The candidates are as follows:

Prologis (PLD)

Duke Realty (DRE)

Rexford Realty (REXR)

EastGroup Properties (EGP)

Americold Realty (COLD)

First Industrial Realty (FR)

STAG Industrial (STAG)

Terreno Realty (TRNO)

PS Business Parks (PSB)

LXP Industrial (LXP)

Summit Industrial Income (OTC:SMMCF)

Dream Industrial Real Estate (OTC:DREUF)

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR)

Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT)

Plymouth Industrial (PLYM)

First we screen on Liquidity, FFO growth rate, TCFO growth rate, and Market Cap, using the criteria above.

Ticker Liquidity FFO Growth % TCFO Growth % Market Cap PLD 2.33 16.85 15.86 $110.0B DRE 2.45 8.14 9.57 $22.2B REXR 3.14 26.16 32.87 $10.5B EGP 1.91 13.04 20.01 $8.3B COLD 1.97 (-1.35) 7.62 $8.0B FR 1.94 7.98 7.99 $7.8B STAG 2.31 20.14 20.36 $7.6B TRNO 3.43 16.33 21.66 $5.3B PSB 6.47 2.07 3.92 $4.8B LXP 2.20 (-6.81) 0.71 $4.0B SMMCF 3.18 28.27 27.21 $3.4B DREUF 2.30 22.15 25.08 $3.1B MNR 1.98 (-12.94) 0.04 $2.1B ILPT 1.95 5.59 6.92 $1.4B PLYM 1.69 71.45 88.95 $1.0B

(In all tables in this article, growth rates are 3-year CAGR, unless otherwise specified.)

First, we check for companies with Liquidity Ratio less than 1.66. There are none! All these companies pass the FROG criterion for Liquidity.

Next, we check for FFO growth or TCFO growth less than 10.00. That eliminates DRE, COLD, FR, PSB, LXP, MNR, and ILPT. This does not mean those companies are not good investments, but we are looking for the creme de la creme, the one company most likely to outperform in 2022. Proven track record for growth is crucial, because the vast majority of these companies are low yielders.

Next, we eliminate any company with a market cap under $1.4B. Definitive research by Hoya Capital has established that small-cap REITs are swimming upstream, until they reach $1.4B in market cap. That eliminates PLYM. (Shame too, because the growth numbers are astounding. Plymouth Industrial is what I call a Tadpole - exhibits all the characteristics of a FROG, but isn't big enough yet.)

Hoya Capital's research also indicates there is a market cap sweet spot. Companies with market cap between $4B-$10B tend to outperform both smaller REITs and larger REITs. That puts EGP, STAG, and TRNO in the upper echelon of our candidates, but does not eliminate the others. It is better to be above the sweet spot than below, so our second tier candidates will be, in order: REXR, PLD, SMMCF

We still have 7 outstanding candidates that passed the initial screen with flying colors. We can afford to be very picky and demanding now.

On to the finals

The last FROG criterion is Modeled Return. Here are the ingredients and the result:

Ticker Price Gain Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Volatility Modeled Return EGP 26.67 2.26 9.79 2.99 21.2 30.64 STAG 17.36 3.58 0.70 3.63 20.1 21.92 TRNO 24.10 1.89 14.75 2.49 20.6 27.62 REXR 28.40 1.36 15.07 1.80 21.1 31.23 PLD 29.98 1.66 5.93 1.86 19.5 33.44 SMMCF 39.25 2.69 (-4.83) 2.44 25.0 41.48 DREUF 20.02 4.28 (-6.78) 3.46 35.9 20.81 VNQ 11.05 2.96 (-5.70) 2.60 -- 13.65

Source: TD Ameritrade and author's calculations

(Note: Modeled Return is not an attempt to predict total return for the coming year, but rather a measuring stick to identify companies that will outperform. The wider the margin by which a company's Modeled Return exceeds that of the VNQ, the better its chances of outperforming in the coming year.)

It's an embarrassment of riches. All of these companies are bona fide FROGs, with Modeled Returns easily outdistancing the VNQ. I personally have shares in all these REITs except DREUF, and recently added to all my positions except SMMCF. So how do we choose between them?

Since all these companies are super-solid growth propositions, let's look at the dividends. Going strictly by current Yield is not a good idea. Some companies grow their dividends much faster than others, and in just a few years' time, can pay bigger dividends. That's why I created the Dividend Score. Dividend Score projects the Yield 3 years from now, based on the dividend growth rate and current yield.

We have three companies on the above list with higher Dividend Scores than the VNQ: EGP, STAG, and DREUF. TRNO and SMMCF have lower scores than VNQ, but not by much. Since we can afford to be picky, let's eliminate SMMCF and DREUF because they are paying lower dividends now than 3 years ago. Let's also eliminate REXR and PLD, because they have the lowest Dividend Scores (even though REXR sets the standard for dividend growth!), and were second-echelon candidates already.

Overtime! So who gets the rose?

This leaves us with 3 finalists: EGP, STAG, and TRNO. Let's look more closely at the dividend picture, and at valuation metrics.

Company Div. Score Div. Payout Div. Safety Price/FFO Premium to NAV EGP 2.99 57% B 31.52 21.6% STAG 3.63 71% B- 19.65 4.4% TRNO 2.49 73% C+ 41.11 17.5% REIT avg 2.93 -- C 24.70 3.7%

Source: Author's calculations, Seeking Alpha Premium, and Hoya Capital Income Builder

For income investors, this is a no-brainer. STAG has the highest yield, the highest dividend score, and the lowest Price/FFO ratio, and trades at the smallest premium to NAV. So STAG is the clear winner, right? Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings inventor Steve Cress ranks STAG as one of his Top 5 REITS for 2022. What more evidence do we need?

Well, in the words of Lee Corso, "Not so fast, my friend!" STAG has by far the lowest modeled return of our 3 finalists. That means that although it is a good bet to outperform, EGP and TRNO have considerably better odds.

Furthermore, Price/FFO ratio doesn't work like you might think it does. Meaningful research by Hoya Capital has shown that:

splitting the REIT universe into thirds, our analysis indicates that the "cheapest" REITs, as measured by FFO per share multiples, have persistently underperformed while the more expensive third of REITs have delivered outperformance by roughly 2.8% per year over the past decade.

So in terms of total return, STAG's cheap valuation is actually working against them. Cheap REITs stay cheap. If I choose STAG, in the words of Marlon Brando ("On the Waterfront"), I would be "taking a dive for the short end money, when I coulda been a contender."

Here are two cases in point: Rexford and Terreno. In the table below, please focus on the yellow rows. The green rows are supporting details.

Ticker Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 REXR FFO/Share, previous year 0.96 1.12 1.23 1.32 1.61 Opening Price Jan. 1 $29.18 $29.02 $45.94 $49.21 $81.20 Price/FFO 30.4 25.9 37.3 37.3 50.7 Price Gain % (-0.5) 58.3 7.1 65.0 -- Dividend Yield % 2.2 2.5 1.9 2.0 -- Total Return % 1.7 60.8 9.0 67.0 -- TRNO FFO/Share, previous year 1.09 1.30 1.38 1.44 1.72 Opening Price Jan. 1 $35.06 $34.82 $54.41 $58.45 $85.51 Price/FFO 32.2 26.8 39.4 40.6 49.7 Price Gain % (-0.7) 56.3 7.4 46.3 -- Dividend Yield % 2.6 2.7 2.1 2.2 -- Total Return % 1.9 59.0 9.5 48.5 -- VNQ Opening Price Jan. 1 $83.04 $73.56 $93.19 $85.20 $116.21 Price Gain % (-10.13) 24.43 (-8.47) 36.59 -- Dividend Yield % 4.25 3.65 3.59 3.17 -- Total Return % (-5.88) 28.08 (-4.88) 39.76 --

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, MarketWatch, Seeking Alpha Premium, and author's calculations

The table shows that REXR and TRNO have sported Price/FFO ratios far above the REIT average for the last 4 years, reaching into the 30s in 2020 and 2021. So they were "badly overpriced" and "far too expensive," right? So they should have underperformed, right?

But in reality, they slaughtered VNQ every year, by margins ranging from 7% to 32%! You can overcharge me like that any day.

Premium to NAV is also a two-edged sword. Buying at a premium to NAV means you pay more than the company's shares are theoretically worth, but it also means the company can issue shares accretively, fueling further expansion.

May I have the envelope, please?

The best REIT for gaining exposure to the Industrial sector is...

EastGroup Properties

...with by far the best Modeled Return among the REITs in the market cap sweet spot, and an above-average Dividend Score.

Income investors will prefer our first runner-up...

STAG Industrial

...which has the highest Yield and lowest Price/FFO ratio of our three finalists.