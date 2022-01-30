tdub303/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a harsh winter for investors in the small-cap space, with the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) sliding 19% over the past three months, undercutting its Q1-21 low. Not surprisingly, this has decimated many small-cap growth names, with Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) being one name hit especially hard. While Joint Corporation still trades at a slight premium to its historical sales multiple, it looks like a coiled spring due for a sharp bounce after a 50% plus correction to key support. So, if I were looking to start a new position in JYNT, this pullback below $49.60 looks to be a buying opportunity.

Just over four months ago, I wrote on Joint Corporation ["Joint"], warning that while the stock had solid fundamentals and outstanding growth, it was priced for near perfection. This is because the stock was trading at more than 200x FY2021 earnings estimates and hovering more than 190% above its 85-week moving average. As I noted, this was the most extended the stock had been since its IPO debut, and a pullback below $80.00 at some point in the next three months would not surprise me. With sentiment in the small-cap space turning from greed to panic, the stock has found itself down 50% from its highs. Let's take a look at whether this might be providing a buying opportunity:

It's been a busy few months for Joint Corporation. The company announced it had added a Chief Technology Officer [CTO] position, announced partnerships with Atlanta United Club and the University of Nevada, and opened a clinic at the Luke Air Force Base. The latter is part of its agreement with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to provide chiropractic care to military members and their families. The latter is an incremental growth opportunity on top of the potential the company sees for more than 1800+ clinics long-term in the United States.

Finally, the company also racked up several awards, earning the top spot among 100 companies on Forbes 2022 American's Best Small Companies list. This is an impressive feat, especially given the new challenges of providing personal services during the pandemic. Not only is this a testament to Joint's competitive offering, but it should help to increase awareness of this small but rapidly growing medical services company.

From an operating standpoint, Joint also achieved impressive results, performing 10.9 million patient visits in 2021, representing more than 31% growth year-over-year. On a pre-COVIVD-19 basis, and despite the headwinds with some patients less comfy venturing out of their homes, patient visits were up 41%, driven by strong unit growth (706 clinics at year-end vs. 513 at the end of 2019). Finally, even in the more challenging operating environment where it would have been understandable if franchisee sagged, the company sold 156 franchise licenses, up from 126 in 2019.

In line with the company's earlier comments, Joint is not resting on its laurels and expects to accelerate unit growth in 2022, hoping to meet its goal of 1,000 clinics by the end of 2023. This would translate to an acceleration in its compound annual clinic growth rate. As of the end of 2021, Joint grew total clinics at a ~14.6% compound annual growth rate vs. 2015 levels (706 vs. 312) and meeting the 2023 goal would push this growth to ~15.7%, a 110 basis point acceleration. These results are nothing short of phenomenal and are reinforced by solid comp sales figures of 29% in 2021.

Between strong unit growth ahead the addition of Charles Nelles in the role of CTO, who has experience at American Express (AXP) Global Business Travel and Western Union (WU), Joint is well-positioned to continue to gain market share. This is because Joint was already gaining market share with a massive lead on its peers before the recent hiring of Nelles. The addition of Nelles should accelerate its market share growth, unlocking the potential of all the company's data across its massive patient database.

The other key point that makes Joint Corporation stand out among other growth stories is that just ~5% of total chains make up the chiropractic care industry in the United States, well below the ~12% for dentistry chains. This offers an opportunity for companies like Joint to gain share from independents. Meanwhile, posture has become a major issue, with many staring down at smartphones all day, especially among children. So, with sitting being called the new smoking, I would not be surprised if the chiropractic care market, as well as massage therapy, continued to grow at a steady pace over the next decade.

This view that the chiropractic care market will continue to grow is supported by recent research, with it growing 2.6% per year between 2017 to 2022, and expectations it will grow at ~3.2% between 2021-2026, according to 360 Research Reports. While a more dated report, Grandview Research has estimated growth at a ~4.3% CAGR between 2018-2025. I would argue that this has worsened during the pandemic, with learning now moving online, socializing moving online for many, leading to adverse spinal development, neck strains, and pain.

This is confirmed by the term "Quarantine 15", a play on the "Freshman 15", and weight gain can also affect posture, including stooped shoulders, a bent spine, and hips that rotate out of alignment. So, with Joint Corporation continuing to improve its position vs. independents with better technology and a new CRM platform, the company has the ability to take market share and benefit from an industry that is steadily growing at the same time, an enviable combination. The fact that franchisee growth is sitting at record levels, even amid a global pandemic, points to the company being in a great position to grow both franchised & company-owned clinics.

Valuation & Technical Picture

If we look at Joint's valuation below, we can see that the stock has historically traded at ~6.7x sales since 2018 and closer to ~8x sales since 2019. Based on previous troughs in the stock, the best time to buy JYNT has been below 4x sales. Normally, after a 50% correction, a stock would be trading well below its historical multiple. However, JYNT traded at ~20x sales before this correction, so while this correction has improved the stock's valuation, it still trades at ~9x sales, above the historical average.

If we look at FY2022 revenue estimates of ~$105 million, the stock trades at ~6.9x sales, which is in line with its historical average, based on its current market cap of ~$720 million. However, the goal should be to buy at a deep discount to fair value and bake in a margin of safety. So, while Joint looks fair priced here, it's hard to argue that there's a significant margin of safety baked in here. Therefore, from a valuation standpoint, I remain neutral on the stock. Let's look at the technical picture:

Looking at the technical chart above, JYNT's reward/risk ratio has now improved dramatically from when I noted to take profits above $105.00 per share. This is because the stock is down more than 50% from its highs and is hugging a key support level at $48.20. With no strong resistance until $77.30 and the stock just $1.60 above support ($48.00), this has left the stock trading at a reward/risk ratio of more than 10.0 to 1.0. This is a very attractive reward/risk ratio, suggesting that a strong bounce is certainly possible from these levels.

Unfortunately, the valuation and technical picture are in slight conflict with the stock trading at a premium to its historical revenue multiple. So, while this looks like an attractive swing-trading opportunity at $49.60, I think there are more attractive bets elsewhere in the market from an investment standpoint. It's also worth noting that Joint Corporation slightly higher risk due to being a small-cap company if we do head into a cyclical bear market. This is because lower-cap names tend to be sold off indiscriminately in risk-off environments. Hence, I would be sizing positions conservatively if I were going to try and play this bounce from support.

Joint Corporation posted a solid finish to 2021, with two new partnerships, a Chief Technology Officer hiring to unlock the full potential of their data, and strong growth regarding patient visits despite COVID-19 headwinds. The valuation has undoubtedly improved at a revenue multiple of ~7.3, but I still don't see enough of a margin of safety just yet. Having said that, the stock is deeply oversold short-term and could put together a strong bounce here off of key support at $48.20. So, if I were interested in starting a new position in the stock, this violent correction to $49.60 looks to be a buying opportunity.