Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 30
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
2/7
|
3/1
|
0.37
|
0.4
|
8.11%
|
2.11%
|
47
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
2/14
|
2/28
|
0.33
|
0.34
|
3.03%
|
1.36%
|
13
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
3/3
|
3/18
|
0.48
|
0.51
|
6.25%
|
1.32%
|
12
|
Anthem, Inc.
|
(ANTM)
|
3/9
|
3/25
|
1.13
|
1.28
|
13.27%
|
1.16%
|
12
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
2/28
|
3/15
|
0.26
|
0.27
|
3.85%
|
3.09%
|
29
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
2/10
|
3/2
|
0.37
|
0.43
|
16.22%
|
2.29%
|
11
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
2/11
|
2/24
|
0.18
|
0.2
|
11.11%
|
2.39%
|
8
|
Cadence Bank
|
(CADE)
|
3/14
|
4/1
|
0.2
|
0.22
|
10.00%
|
2.86%
|
9
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
2/9
|
2/24
|
0.61
|
0.64
|
4.92%
|
2.87%
|
24
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
2/14
|
3/1
|
0.2525
|
0.2625
|
3.96%
|
1.02%
|
26
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
3/17
|
4/15
|
0.63
|
0.69
|
9.52%
|
2.35%
|
62
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
4/5
|
4/27
|
0.25
|
0.27
|
8.00%
|
2.17%
|
15
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
2/10
|
2/28
|
0.435
|
0.46
|
5.75%
|
2.88%
|
16
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
3/9
|
3/31
|
0.615 CAD
|
0.7325 CAD
|
19.11%
|
1.91%
|
27
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
2/15
|
3/10
|
1.34
|
1.42
|
5.97%
|
4.35%
|
35
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
2/4
|
2/18
|
0.23
|
0.25
|
8.70%
|
1.64%
|
55
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
2/2
|
2/17
|
0.175
|
0.195
|
11.43%
|
0.91%
|
30
|
Franco-Nevada Corporation
|
(FNV)
|
3/16
|
3/31
|
0.3
|
0.32
|
6.67%
|
1.00%
|
15
|
GATX Corporation
|
(GATX)
|
2/24
|
3/31
|
0.5
|
0.52
|
4.00%
|
1.98%
|
12
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
2/2
|
2/14
|
0.5104
|
0.5167
|
1.23%
|
7.07%
|
6
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
2/15
|
3/9
|
0.14
|
0.165
|
17.86%
|
2.84%
|
12
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
2/3
|
2/15
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
4.76%
|
3.62%
|
9
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
2/9
|
2/17
|
0.36
|
0.38
|
5.56%
|
2.01%
|
9
|
Intel Corporation
|
(INTC)
|
2/4
|
3/1
|
0.3475
|
0.365
|
5.04%
|
3.06%
|
8
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
3/3
|
4/4
|
1.14
|
1.16
|
1.75%
|
3.34%
|
50
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
2/8
|
2/23
|
0.66
|
0.7
|
6.06%
|
0.84%
|
14
|
Marquette National Corporation
|
3/17
|
4/1
|
0.27
|
0.28
|
3.70%
|
3.04%
|
9
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
2/3
|
2/14
|
0.685
|
0.7075
|
3.28%
|
3.94%
|
9
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
2/7
|
2/18
|
0.22
|
0.235
|
6.82%
|
3.21%
|
11
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
2/3
|
2/21
|
1.09
|
1.24
|
13.76%
|
1.82%
|
6
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
2/10
|
2/28
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
28.57%
|
2.22%
|
10
|
Oak Valley Bancorp
|
(OVLY)
|
1/28
|
2/11
|
0.145
|
0.15
|
3.45%
|
1.68%
|
9
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
2/10
|
2/18
|
0.28
|
0.3
|
7.14%
|
4.14%
|
12
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
2/25
|
3/15
|
0.38
|
0.39
|
2.63%
|
3.17%
|
6
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
2/28
|
3/15
|
0.63
|
0.64
|
1.59%
|
2.28%
|
27
|
Republic Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RBCAA)
|
3/17
|
4/15
|
0.308
|
0.341
|
10.71%
|
2.77%
|
24
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
2/17
|
2/28
|
0.32
|
0.34
|
6.25%
|
2.90%
|
12
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
(SFNC)
|
3/14
|
4/4
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
5.56%
|
2.67%
|
11
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
2/4
|
3/1
|
0.34
|
0.36
|
5.88%
|
2.10%
|
55
|
Truxton Corporation
|
3/8
|
3/25
|
0.3
|
0.34
|
13.33%
|
1.94%
|
10
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
2/18
|
3/8
|
0.52
|
0.92
|
76.92%
|
1.71%
|
13
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
2/10
|
2/25
|
0.38
|
0.39
|
2.63%
|
3.33%
|
8
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
2/3
|
2/18
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
4.35%
|
2.75%
|
12
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
2/8
|
2/23
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
4.17%
|
3.38%
|
12
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
2/9
|
2/24
|
0.31
|
0.34
|
9.68%
|
1.39%
|
9
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jan 31 (Ex-Div 2/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
3/2
|
0.31
|
55.83
|
2.22%
|
23
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
2/15
|
0.215
|
42.98
|
6.00%
|
12
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
3/1
|
0.41
|
84.57
|
1.94%
|
16
Tuesday Feb 1 (Ex-Div 2/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
2/23
|
0.38
|
115.05
|
1.32%
|
28
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
2/17
|
0.195
|
85.37
|
0.91%
|
30
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
2/17
|
1.58
|
574.34
|
1.10%
|
6
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
2/14
|
0.5167
|
29.23
|
7.07%
|
6
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
2/28
|
0.75
|
108.4
|
2.77%
|
10
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
2/14
|
0.2
|
14.02
|
5.71%
|
12
Wednesday Feb 2 (Ex-Div 2/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
2/11
|
0.24
|
36.95
|
2.60%
|
17
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
2/16
|
0.1025
|
64.38
|
0.64%
|
28
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
2/18
|
0.1075
|
17.17
|
2.50%
|
6
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
2/18
|
0.79
|
492.43
|
0.64%
|
18
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
2/18
|
0.115
|
16.56
|
2.78%
|
5
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
2/23
|
0.32
|
33.73
|
3.79%
|
7
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
2/15
|
0.22
|
24.3
|
3.62%
|
9
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
2/18
|
0.4
|
191.9
|
0.83%
|
19
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
3/4
|
0.245
|
64.04
|
1.53%
|
6
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
2/14
|
0.705
|
32.34
|
8.72%
|
9
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
2/14
|
0.7075
|
71.87
|
3.94%
|
9
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
2/21
|
1.24
|
271.99
|
1.82%
|
6
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
2/18
|
0.24
|
34.97
|
2.75%
|
12
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
2/18
|
0.13
|
51.78
|
1.00%
|
8
Thursday Feb 3 (Ex-Div 2/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
2/10
|
0.22
|
170.33
|
0.52%
|
10
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
2/18
|
0.25
|
60.98
|
1.64%
|
55
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
2/18
|
0.23
|
38.9
|
2.37%
|
8
|
Intel Corporation
|
(INTC)
|
3/1
|
0.365
|
47.73
|
3.06%
|
8
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
2/17
|
0.135
|
18.81
|
2.87%
|
11
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
2/21
|
0.22
|
34.74
|
2.53%
|
27
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
2/14
|
1.0375
|
48.69
|
8.52%
|
21
|
National Instruments Corporation
|
(NATI)
|
2/28
|
0.28
|
40.8
|
2.75%
|
9
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
2/22
|
0.36
|
32.99
|
4.36%
|
6
|
PetMed Express, Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
2/18
|
0.3
|
25.87
|
4.64%
|
13
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
3/1
|
0.36
|
68.45
|
2.10%
|
55
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
2/18
|
0.42
|
57.68
|
2.91%
|
30
Friday Feb 4 (Ex-Div 2/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
3/1
|
0.4
|
75.92
|
2.11%
|
47
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
3/1
|
0.6025
|
157.84
|
1.53%
|
14
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
3/1
|
0.205
|
41.79
|
1.96%
|
30
|
MetLife, Inc.
|
(MET)
|
3/14
|
0.48
|
66.06
|
2.91%
|
9
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
2/18
|
0.235
|
29.27
|
3.21%
|
11
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
2/16
|
0.31
|
49.15
|
2.52%
|
34
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
2/15
|
0.57
|
79.58
|
2.87%
|
35
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
2/7
|
0.195
|
1.9%
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
2/1
|
0.18
|
0.5%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
2/1
|
0.54
|
3.3%
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
2/2
|
0.62
|
1.8%
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
2/4
|
1.19
|
2.2%
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
2/2
|
0.21
|
1.2%
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
2/1
|
0.1975
|
0.8%
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
2/3
|
0.25
|
0.5%
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
2/7
|
0.4
|
2.0%
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
2/1
|
0.45
|
2.6%
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
2/2
|
0.8
|
1.4%
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
2/1
|
0.28
|
4.0%
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
2/4
|
0.21
|
1.3%
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
2/1
|
0.195
|
3.4%
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
2/1
|
0.1425
|
5.5%
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
2/7
|
1.15
|
2.6%
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
2/3
|
0.35
|
4.6%
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
2/7
|
0.78
|
5.7%
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
2/1
|
0.64
|
4.8%
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
2/2
|
0.18
|
0.2%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends.
